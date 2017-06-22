INDECENT Announces Broadway Extension; Performances Now Through 8/6

It's rare when a play touches so many people as Indecent has. The producers of the Tony Award-winning drama have recently announced plans to continue performances through Sunday, August 6 at Broadway's Cort Theatre.



The show has seen overwhelming support following the initial closing was announcement last week. After receiving positive word-of-mouth and playing to standing-room-only crowds, the producers of Paula Vogel's drama, directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman, have decided to keep the production open an additional 6 weeks, foregoing the previously announced closing date of June 25.



"There are shows that remind you of the reason we all fell in love with theatre in the first place, and Indecent has been one of those shows for all of us involved with it. We have been thrilled that this show has affected audiences so profoundly during our Broadway run," commented Daryl Roth, on behalf of the show's producers. "But since we announced our closing, the electricity of what is happening at the Cort has been profound. So it gives me great pleasure to extend the life of Indecent for just a few more weeks on Broadway, to give theatregoers a little more time to see it before we pack up our suitcases for the final time on August 6."



INDECENT is produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Cody Lassen, in association with Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and Yale Repertory Theatre.



Tickets to Indecent are on sale through Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or online at www.telecharge.com.

