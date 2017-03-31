IN TRANSIT Cast Recording Will Get April Digital Release!

Janet B. Rosen, producer of Broadway's first a cappella musical In Transit, just announced that the Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released on Hollywood Records. The original cast album is now available for preorder at Amazon. The album will be available wherever digital music is sold and streamed on Friday, April 28 and wherever CDs are sold on Friday, June 9.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

With a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth, In Transit is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award® winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It).

IN TRANSIT features a cappella vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, "The Sing-Off"), music supervision by Rick Hip-Flores (Rocky), scenic design by Tony Award winner Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher), costume design

by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Eclipsed), lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder (She Loves Me), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan and casting by Binder Casting, Inc.

IN TRANSIT currently stars David Abeles (Once), 2016 "America's Got Talent" contestant Moya Angela (Ghost The Musical), 2012 American Beatbox Vice Champion Steven "HeaveN" Cantor (Broadway Debut), Justin Guarini (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; "American Idol"), Telly Leung (Allegiance), Erin Mackey (Amazing Grace), Gerianne Pe?rez (Broadway Debut), Margo Seibert (Rocky), NYC beatbox and vocal percussion pioneer Chesney Snow (Broadway Debut), James Snyder (If/Then), Mariand Torres (Broadway Debut), Nicholas Ward (On the Town), Adam Bashian (Broadway Debut), Laurel Harris (Beautiful), Amy Justman (Phantom of the Opera), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along), Brad Standley (Broadway Debut), Aurelia Williams (Broadway Debut) and Chelsea Williams (Mamma Mia!)

IN TRANSIT began preview performances on Thursday, November 10, 2016 and officially opened Sunday, December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

