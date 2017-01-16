IF IT ONLY EVEN RUNS A MINUTE Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below for 17th Edition

Sometimes Broadway musicals run forever, like Cats or Les Miserables. But sometimes, Broadway musicals run for only a minute, like Merrily We Roll Along, High Fidelity, or Via Galactica. This is their story.

If It Only Even Runs A Minute is the Bistro Award-winning concert series celebrating rare songs, behind-the-scenes tales, and inspiring photos from underappreciated musicals. Created and hosted by Feinstein's/54 Below Director of Programming Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Book of Mormon's Kevin Michael Murphy, with musical direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross, each concert includes performances and stories from original cast members and writers of selected featured shows, as well as new interpretations.

The 16th edition of the concert (January 23 at Feinstein's/54 Below) will feature performances from an amazing lineup of Broadway stars to be announced, and will feature stories about & songs from an incredible array of musicals. This edition will feature songs from and stories about A Doll's Life, Bajour, Bernarda Alba, Busker Alley, Fluffy Ruffles, Frank Merriwell, How To Steal An Election, James Joyce's The Dead, Rock 'N Roll! The First 5,000 Years, Sail Away, To Whom It May Concern, Upstairs at O'Neal's, and more.

Previous editions of Runs A Minute have played at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Caroline's on Broadway, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Joe's Pub and Le Poisson Rouge. So far, the series has included over 300 performers and over 175 featured musicals, as well as many songs that have never before been recorded. For more information, check out: http://IfItOnlyEvenRunsAMinute.com

Featuring performances by:

Michael Bernardi (Fiddler on the Roof)

Michael Berresse (A Chorus Line, The Light in the Piazza)

Patti Cohenour (The Light in the Piazza, The Sound of Music)

James Crichton (Peter and the Starcatcher, Jasper in Deadland)

Alexandra Ferrara (Pirates!, The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza)

Alan H. Green (Freaky Friday, Broadway BounTy Hunter, School of Rock)

Ryan Hook (Peter Pan 360, Into The Woods)

Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Les Miserables)

Zachary Prince (Himself and Nora, Honeymoon in Vegas)

Anna Marie Ray

Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, American Psycho, Side Show)

Brooke Shapiro (The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza, The Calico Buffalo)

Gary Stevens (Frank Merriwell, Merrily We Roll Along)

Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night, Old Hats)

Barbara Walsh (First Daughter Suite, Company, Big, Falsettos)

For tickets, visit: https://54below.com

