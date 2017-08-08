Hottest Articles on BWW 8/1/2017 - 8/8/2017
|
1)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 8/4 - NEWSIES, A CHORUS LINE, SPRING AWAKENING, and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - August 04, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature NEWSIES, A CHORUS LINE, SPRING AWAKENING, and More! (more...)
|
2)
Bags Made From Retired Theatre Backdrops Are a Hit Among the Broadway Community
by BWW News Desk - August 01, 2017
Have you ever wondered what happens to retired theatre backdrops? (more...)
|
3)
Bette Midler Confirms Final Bow in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!
by BWW News Desk - August 01, 2017
HELLO, DOLLY! has confirmed that legendary star Bette Midler will officially depart the Broadway show on January 14th. No details yet on any potential replacement or other future plans for the hit production, but BroadwayWorld will keep you updated! (more...)
|
4)
Breaking News: Phillip Boykin, Alysha Deslorieux, Kenita R. Miller and More to Set Sail with Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
by BWW News Desk - August 01, 2017
Today, producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold announced that Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Alysha Deslorieux, Kenita R. Miller, and Isaac Powell are joining the new Broadway production of Once On This Island, which will play the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC) this fall. (more...)
|
5)
Breaking: Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk to Lead Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2017
BroadwayWorld has just officially learned that Steve Martin's new play METEOR SHOWER will be coming to Broadway's Booth Theatre this fall starring Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Amy Schumer, Tony-winner Laura Benanti, another Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk. (more...)
|
6)
BWW Review: George Orwell's ANIMAL FARM Speaks Directly to the World's Current Political Turmoil
by Shari Barrett - August 02, 2017
ANIMAL FARM, Orwell's brilliant political satire about the corrupting influence of power, charts the fall of idealism and the rise of tyranny after the animals of Manor Farm rise up against their oppressive human owner in a struggle for rights, equality, gaining the right to make their own choices on how to live their lives. Onstage, the story is read by two children, the girl (Sierra Rose Friday) and boy (Shane McDermott), keeping the audience informed as to the action taking place or what has gone on off stage leading to that particular scene. It all begins as the animals, led by Snowball, an idealistic pig (Christopher Yarrow), take over the farm from Mr. Jones (Steve Fisher). Their plan goes well at first; all the animals are equal and content. But eventually, several of the other pigs, led by Napoleon (Mark Lewis) and Squealer (Melora Marshall), yield to the lure of power and start to make decisions that serve their own interests best, eventually leading them to proclaim that some animals are more equal than others. The quote, 'absolute power corrupts absolutely,' certainly applies to Orwell's masterful work. (more...)
|
7)
Original London Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and More to Star in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway; Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2017
Casting has just been announced for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Preview performances will begin in New York at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre in March 2018 with an official opening on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (more...)
|
8)
Quiz: How Many Of These 100 Musicals Have You Seen?
by BWW News Desk - August 04, 2017
BroadwayWorld has assembled a list of 100 musicals! We're wondering... which of these have our readers seen either on screen or on stage? (more...)
|
9)
Brittain Ashford Confirms GREAT COMET Return; Who Will Play Pierre?
by Alan Henry - August 02, 2017
Brittain Ashford took to social media to confirm she will be returning to GREAT COMET following Ingrid Michaelson's departure from the production. Rumors have been circulating about the fate of the show following the controversy of replacing Okieriete Onaodowan with Mandy Patinkin - who withdrew from the production following the outcry. (more...)
|
10)
Gloria Estefan, Carmen de Lavallade Among 2017 KENNEDY CENTER Honorees
by TV News Desk - August 03, 2017
The Kennedy Center Honors announced today that its honorees for 2017 will be actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, hip hop artist LL COOL J, television writer and producer Norman Lear and renowned musician and record producer Lionel Richie. (more...)
|
11)
BWW TV: Eva Noblezada and Rachelle Ann Go Bring SAIGON to Bryant Park!
by BroadwayWorld TV - August 04, 2017
Watch below as MISS SAIGON's Rachelle Ann Go and Eva Noblezada perform 'The Movie in My Mind' and 'I'd Give My Life For You.' (more...)
|
12)
ABC Postpones THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE
by BWW News Desk - August 03, 2017
According to USA Today, ABC has postponed and likely cancelled the previously announced LITTLE MERMAID live musical event. Reasons were unofficially cited as budget constraints. (more...)
|
13)
Oh, We Just Can't Wait... For the Remake- A Guide to Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Musicals!
by Caryn Robbins - August 05, 2017
With so many upcoming projects in the works, BWW has put together a guide to what's in store from the House of Mouse and its uber-talented creative teams! (more...)
|
14)
VIDEO: Joy Behar Reveals She Was Asked to Star in HELLO DOLLY! On Tour; Find Out If She Accepted
by BWW News Desk - August 04, 2017
On this morning's THE VIEW, co-host Joy Behar revealed that she had been asked to star in the iconic musical HELLO DOLLY on tour. (more...)
|
15)
VIDEO: Bette Midler Contemplates Return to Broadway Following HELLO, DOLLY!
by BWW News Desk - August 07, 2017
Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Bette Midler spoke to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist to explain why she decided to re-release her 1972 debut album, 'The Divine Miss M,' and reveal whether she plans to perform on Broadway again following the success of the Tony winning revival of HELLO, DOLLY! (more...)
|
16)
Leslie Odom Jr, Sutton Foster & More Set for LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER on PBS
by BWW News Desk - August 01, 2017
Jonathan Groff (HAMILTON, SPRING AWAKENING) will appear in an upcoming LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER special alongside two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, as part of a group of four shows featuring some of Broadway's biggest stars. (more...)
|
17)
VIDEO: Little Boy Wows Idina Menzel with His Own 'Let It Go' at Texas Concert
by Stage Tube - August 04, 2017
Dreams came true for a little boy name Luke, who when approached by Idina Menzel at her concert in Grand Prairie, Texas, got to sing his own rendition of her Frozen anthem, not just once...but twice! (more...)
|
18)
Review: BORN FOR THIS Boldly Reminds Us to Choose Faith and Family Over the Excesses of Fame
by Shari Barrett - August 03, 2017
Although I never watched their program, I do remember that Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were wildly known almost as much for their outrageous personalities and sartorial style as their devotion to preaching the gospel of Jesus. It is easy to see why the pair became an unlikely surrogate family for the two teenagers from Detroit raised on that same belief, as they rapidly became the hottest stars in televangical America. But for the naive siblings, especially BeBe, it's not an easy lesson learning how to reconcile the temptations of fame and fortune with the things he ultimately values more. It's a wildy funny yet emotional journey toward self-discovery, told with great music and outstanding performances by siblings Juan Winans and Deborah Joy Winans (the children of Carvin Winans, Sr. and Deborah Winans) who portray their aunt CeCe and uncle BeBe with the utmost respect, magical stage presence, and the most amazing vocal pipes! (more...)
|
19)
Stage Door Secrets: Visiting KINKY BOOTS with Brendon Urie's Biggest Fans!
by Alexa Criscitiello - August 02, 2017
Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie is currently making his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kinky Boots! (more...)
|
20)
Chicago Actress Mariann Mayberry Passes Away at 52
by BWW News Desk - August 01, 2017
Steppenwolf Theatre Company announced today that ensemble member of 24 years Mariann Mayberry passed away this morning after a long, private battle with cancer. She left the world peacefully in the company of family and friends who love her deeply. (more...)