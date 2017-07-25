Hottest Articles on BWW 7/18/2017 - 7/25/2017
|
1)
Stephen Sondheim Speaks Out on Female Bobby in Upcoming Marianne Elliot-Directed COMPANY
by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017
Back in November, BroadwayWorld reported that Stephen Sondheim agreed to director Marianne Elliot's request to change the gender of the beloved character Bobby in her upcoming production of Company in the West End. Now, Sondheim is speaking out about the changes for the first time. (more...)
|
2)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 7/21 - NEWSIES, MAMMA MIA, and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - July 21, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Newsies, Mamma Mia, and More! (more...)
|
3)
Tom Sturridge Reportedly Collapses Onstage During '1984' Torture Scene
by Caryn Robbins - July 24, 2017
Amidst reports of audience members fainting and vomiting during the new Broadway production of '1984', Page Six of the New York Post reports today that the show's star, Tom Sturridge, had to be taken out on a stretcher after collapsing during the show's intense torture scene. (more...)
|
4)
VIDEO: 'Waving Through a Window' Like You've Never Heard it Before
by Stage Tube - July 22, 2017
YouTube, the source of all things fascinating and terrifying, has gifted DEAR EVAN HANSEN with a cover of 'Waving Through A Window' that is not to be missed. Watch the video below. (more...)
|
5)
BREAKING: Daniel Breaker and Montego Glover Join HAMILTON on Broadway and in Chicago
by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017
Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker (PASSING STRANGE) will join the Broadway cast of the musical HAMILTON as Aaron Burr starting August 29, and Montego Glover, a Tony nominee for her performance in MEMPHIS, will join the Chicago company of HAMILTON in the role of Angelica Schuyler starting in early September, it is announced by Jeffrey Seller, producer of HAMILTON. (more...)
|
6)
New Details Emerge as Bruce Springsteen Gears Up for His Broadway Debut
by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017
New details have emerged about The Boss, Bruce Springsteen's upcoming Broadway debut this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre. (more...)
|
7)
Jennifer Lawrence Has a Sickening Reaction to 1984
by BWW News Desk - July 19, 2017
Intensity ensues every night at the Hudson Theatre, where the new stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984, is currently running. The play, which contains various graphic and disturbing scenes, has cause many audience members to become ill. (more...)
|
8)
VIDEO: Omigod You Guys! Watch Highlights from Laura Bell Bundy-Helmed LEGALLY BLONDE in Lexington
by BWW News Desk - July 21, 2017
Broadway's original Elle Woods, Laura Bell Bundy, returned to her hometown of Lexington, Kentucky to co-direct The LEXington Theatre Company's production of Legally Blonde. The Tony nominated actress teamed up with The LEX Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith (A Chorus Line, The Little Mermaid), for her directorial debut. Check out highlights from the show below! (more...)
|
9)
HELLO, DOLLY! Understudy Linda Mugleston Made Her Dolly Gallagher Levi Debut Yesterday!
by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017
BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that Linda Mugleston made her debut as Dolly Gallagher Levi yesterday afternoon in Hello, Dolly! Mugleston understudies the role and was filling in for Tony winner Bette Midler for the Wednesday matinee performance. Midler was indeed back on for the evening performance. Ticket holders who came to see Midler were offered a refund at the box office. (more...)
|
10)
Lowri Hamer and Laurie Denman to Lead SALAD DAYS at the Union Theatre; Full Cast Announced
by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2017
63 years after its first London production, Salad Days returns in an exciting revamp of the much-loved classical musical. Reimagined for the Union Theatre, Bryan Hodgson's new production is the highlight of this year's off West-End season running from 16 August to 9 September 2017 at the Union Theatre. (more...)
|
11)
GREAT COMET's Josh Groban to Headline Benefit for The Broad Stage This September
by BWW News Desk - July 21, 2017
The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents the multiplatinum singer and songwriter Josh Groban, at The Broad Stage's intimate 500-seat venue. The concert will be headlining The Broad Stage's 10th Season Celebration on Thursday, September 14. (more...)
|
12)
Photo Flash: Belly Up and Take a First Look at The Muny's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
by BWW News Desk - July 22, 2017
Hannibal Missouri's own brash and beguiling Molly Brown shines in this exhilarating adaptation of Meredith Willson's 1960 musical. Her rags-to-riches story sparkles with a new book by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and new songs from the Meredith Willson songbook. (more...)
|
13)
Idina Menzel's Sister, Cara Mentzel, to Release Memoir VOICE LESSONS: A SISTERS STORY
by BWW News Desk - July 19, 2017
This afternoon, Broadway and film superstar, Idina Menzel, announced that her sister, Cara Mentzel, will be releasing a memoir this fall titled, Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story. (more...)
|
14)
Matthew Morrison Withdraws from SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl
by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2017
Due to a professional scheduling conflict, Matthew Morrison has withdrawn from the previously announced performance of Sondheim on Sondheim on Sunday, July 23, at 7.30 pm at the Hollywood Bowl. (more...)
|
15)
BroadwayWorld Seeks US and Internationally Based Regional Editors
by BWW News Desk - July 20, 2017
BroadwayWorld is looking for performers, designers, directors, musicians and more to join our team as bloggers to give our readers a behind the scenes look at what goes into getting a production opening night ready! (more...)
|
16)
VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Investigates Donald Trump, Jr. Meeting with HAMILTON Parody
by BWW News Desk - July 21, 2017
Randy Rainbow investigates what really went on in that meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian attorney in his new song parody 'The Room Where It Happened,' set to the famous HAMILTON tune. Check it out below! (more...)
|
17)
Dick Van Dyke Takes Opportunity to Apologize for MARY POPPINS Cockney Accent
by BWW News Desk - July 22, 2017
Dick Van Dyke may be lauded for his all around charm in MARY POPPINS, but his cockney accent has since become a subject of amusement. Now Van Dyke has admitted to being aware of this fact and jokingly expressed his thrill at being able to finally apologize. (more...)
|
18)
VIDEO: Highlights from THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at the Muny
by Stage Tube - July 22, 2017
With lyrics and music by Meredith Willson, additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book by Richard Morris, THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown will run at The Muny from July 21 to 27, 2017. (more...)
|
19)
BWW Interview: Debut of the Month - BANDSTAND's Joey Pero
by Caryn Robbins - July 21, 2017
After several difficult months of rehab and recovery, talented star Joey Pero finally stepped on the stage of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Friday, June 30th to make his Broadway debut. Today, the actor speaks with BWW about his journey. (more...)
|
20)
BWW Interview: Tracy Nicole Chapman Rehearsing SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! at Pasadena Playhouse
by Don Grigware - July 19, 2017
Actress/singer Tracy Nicole Chapman is best known for originating the role of Shenzi in the Broadway production of The Lion King. She also appeared on Broadway in The Who's Tommy, Caroline, or Change and Cy Coleman's The Life. Other theatre credits include the Broadway revivals of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Music Man, and Into the Woods. She also toured with Jelly's Last Jam, Dreamgirls and Once on This Island. She is about to star in a world premiere musical Shout, Sister, Shout! about the life of gospel singer Rosetta Tharpe. Chapman took time out of her busy schedule to chat with us about the musical and playing Rosetta Tharpe. (more...)