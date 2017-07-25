Hottest Articles on BWW 7/18/2017 - 7/25/2017

20) BWW Interview: Tracy Nicole Chapman Rehearsing SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! at Pasadena Playhouse

by Don Grigware - July 19, 2017 Actress/singer Tracy Nicole Chapman is best known for originating the role of Shenzi in the Broadway production of The Lion King. She also appeared on Broadway in The Who's Tommy, Caroline, or Change and Cy Coleman's The Life. Other theatre credits include the Broadway revivals of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Music Man, and Into the Woods. She also toured with Jelly's Last Jam, Dreamgirls and Once on This Island. She is about to star in a world premiere musical Shout, Sister, Shout! about the life of gospel singer Rosetta Tharpe. Chapman took time out of her busy schedule to chat with us about the musical and playing Rosetta Tharpe. (more...)