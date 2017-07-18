Hottest Articles on BWW 7/11/2017 - 7/18/2017

1) THE NATIONAL MONOLOGUE SLAM to Take Groundbreaking Acting Competition Around the U.S.

by BWW News Desk - July 11, 2017 The folks who gave you Manhattan Monologue Slam are going national with The National Monologue Slam, the latest creation from the minds of Philip and Robert Galinsky. The brothers have been serving the acting community since 2003 with their groundbreaking monthly competition The Manhattan Monologue Slam, an opportunity for emerging actors to perform for industry professionals each and every month by providing a panel of judges consisting of agents, casting directors, producers and the like, offering valuable advice and critiques of the performers. (more...)