Hottest Articles on BWW 7/11/2017 - 7/18/2017
|
1)
THE NATIONAL MONOLOGUE SLAM to Take Groundbreaking Acting Competition Around the U.S.
by BWW News Desk - July 11, 2017
The folks who gave you Manhattan Monologue Slam are going national with The National Monologue Slam, the latest creation from the minds of Philip and Robert Galinsky. The brothers have been serving the acting community since 2003 with their groundbreaking monthly competition The Manhattan Monologue Slam, an opportunity for emerging actors to perform for industry professionals each and every month by providing a panel of judges consisting of agents, casting directors, producers and the like, offering valuable advice and critiques of the performers. (more...)
|
2)
BWW Interview: Il Divo's David Miller Gets Ready to Hit High Notes on the High Seas
by Nicole Rosky - July 13, 2017
With 30 million album sales, over 50 number one records, 160 gold and platinum awards in over 33 countries and four groundbreaking world tours, Il Divo has already achieved unparalleled success across the land. In 2017, they set out to conquer sea. (more...)
|
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 7/14 - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, HOOD, and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - July 14, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, HOOD, PIPPIN, and more! (more...)
|
4)
PBS Announces Air Dates for SHE LOVES ME, PRESENT LAUGHTER, HOLIDAY INN & More!
by Caryn Robbins - July 12, 2017
PBS today announced its fall 2017 lineup, as well as the January 2018 broadcast of TONY BENNETT: THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GERSHWIN PRIZE, a PBS music special taping this fall to honor the singer, this year's recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Also announced is a weekly Friday night salute to Broadway from October 20 to December 1st. PBS raises the curtain on three of the Great White Way's most acclaimed recent musical productions. (more...)
|
5)
Dita Von Teese Announces An Additional Run of Her THE ART OF THE TEESE Variety Show
by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017
International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, will be thrilling fans by extending her highly anticipated evening of glamour and seduction in her critically acclaimed, "The Art of the Teese." This leg of the tour is set to kick off August 29th in San Antonio, TX and will wrap September 15th in Philadelphia, PA. All pre-sale ticket and purchasing information is listed below. (more...)
|
6)
Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith to Lead Live-Action ALADDIN
by BWW News Desk - July 15, 2017
Disney has found its live-action ALADDIN cast! (more...)
|
7)
Disney Struggling to Cast Lead Roles in Live-Action ALADDIN Reboot
by Caryn Robbins - July 11, 2017
Disney is struggling to find its leads for the recently announced live-action remake of its hit 1992 animated film ALADDIN. The site reports that the studio and the film's director Guy Ritchie put out a global casting call back in March in an attempt to find its Aladdin and Jasmine for the project. (more...)
|
8)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Recoups on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017
Producer Stacey Mindich has just announced that Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, has recouped its production costs in just 8.5 months on Broadway. Capitalized at $9.5 million, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and been playing to standing-room-only crowds since. (more...)
|
9)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, HAIRSPRAY LIVE Among Nominees for 69th Annual EMMY AWARDS
by Caryn Robbins - July 13, 2017
This morning, Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore presented the nominations for the 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS from the WOLF Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center. (more...)
|
10)
Cast Complete for New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD at Berkeley Rep
by BWW News Desk - July 13, 2017
Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced the full casting and creative team for the world premiere of AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE TEMPTATIONS MUSICAL. The musical stage production will be directed by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff. Berkeley Rep presents the show by special arrangement with Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce (American Idiot, Spring Awakening). (more...)
|
11)
Epic Theatre Cancels New York Run of JAMES FRANCO AND ME After Cease & Desist Letter
by BWW News Desk - July 11, 2017
Epic Theatre Company's production of 'James Franco and Me' written by Kevin Broccoli has cancelled its New York production, slated to go up this August, after the venue at which the play was to be performed received a cease and desist letter from Mr. Franco's lawyers. (more...)
|
12)
Breaking: Jackie Burns Will Make Long-Awaited Return to WICKED This Summer; Amanda Jane Cooper, Rondi Reed & More Also Join Cast!
by BWW News Desk - July 12, 2017
Good news! The Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre beginning Monday, July 31. (more...)
|
13)
'Ello Guvnah! D23 Expo Kicks Off with Sneak Peek of Lin-Manuel Miranda in MARY POPPINS RETURNS
by BWW News Desk - July 14, 2017
The D23 expo kicked off today with a sizzle reel of footage from upcoming Disney films. Among the clips was a blink-and-you-missed-it look at Lin-Manuel Miranda in the upcoming Disney prequel, MARY POPPINS RETURNS. (more...)
|
14)
Photo Flash: First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Featuring Christiane Noll at North Shore Music Theatre
by BWW News Desk - July 12, 2017
Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is producing a new and original production of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST uniquely conceived for its trademark theater-in-the-round. The beloved tale will delight New England audiences for three weeks, now through July 30. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! (more...)
|
15)
WICKED Surpasses PHANTOM OF THE THE OPERA at Broadway Box Office
by Caryn Robbins - July 11, 2017
WICKED is flying high at the Broadway box office. The long-running musical has hit $1 billion faster than any other show in Broadway history, surpassing THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Broadway box office. (more...)
|
16)
VIDEO: Emily Blunt Exudes Pure Magic in MARY POPPINS RETURNS Motion Poster
by BWW News Desk - July 15, 2017
Mary Poppins is a hot topic at this year's D23 expo. The film has just released a new motion poster of Emily Blunt in the starring role, check out how practically perfect she really is. (more...)
|
17)
BroadwayWorld Seeks US and Internationally Based Regional Editors
by BWW News Desk - July 12, 2017
BroadwayWorld is looking for performers, designers, directors, musicians and more to join our team as bloggers to give our readers a behind the scenes look at what goes into getting a production opening night ready! (more...)
|
18)
BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Scenes from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Featuring Christiane Noll, at North Shore Music Theatre
by BroadwayWorld TV - July 13, 2017
Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is producing a new and original production of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST uniquely conceived for its trademark theater-in-the-round. The beloved tale will delight New England audiences for three weeks, now through July 30. Below, BroadwayWorld has exclusive footage from all your favorite scenes! (more...)
|
19)
FALSETTOS Adds Movie Theaters, Showtimes Across the U.S.
by BWW News Desk - July 14, 2017
Fans in new towns now have a chance to see Broadway's FALSETTOS in cinemas! (more...)
|
20)
VIDEO: Lesli Margherita Performs 'Adelaide's Lament' and More Highlights from Bucks' GUYS AND DOLLS
by BroadwayWorld TV - July 13, 2017
BroadwayWorld got a special preview of the upcoming production of GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bucks County Playhouse! Check out the rehearsal highlights below! (more...)