Hottest Articles on BWW 6/27/2017 - 7/4/2017
|
1)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Tweets Back at Stage Door Complainers
by BWW News Desk - July 03, 2017
Ben Platt who just last month won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen tweeted over the July 4th holiday in response to a few fan complaints about him not appearing at the stage door post show. (more...)
|
2)
Lisa Kron Responds to FUN HOME Costume Controversy with Open Letter
by Alexa Criscitiello - June 30, 2017
Tony Award-winning Fun Home book writer, Lisa Kron, has responded to some recent unrest among fans of the popular musical. (more...)
|
3)
Shout it to the Rooftops! HAMILTON Instrumentals and Authorized Sing Along Program Available Today
by BWW News Desk - June 30, 2017
It was announced today by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson Tariq 'Black Thought,' Stro Elliot, and Jonathan Groff in a digital #Ham4Ham (see below) that The Hamilton Instrumentals and an authorized sing-along program that can be organized royalty free by fans around the globe are now available. (more...)
|
4)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/29 - THE LITTLE MERMAID, RAGTIME, NEWSIES, and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - June 30, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE LITTLE MERMAID, RAGTIME, NEWSIES, and more! (more...)
|
5)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs Heart-Wrenching 'Burn' for #Ham4All Challenge
by BWW News Desk - June 29, 2017
GREAT COMET star Josh Groban accepted many challenges to sing for Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Ham4All, which raises money for the 'Immigrants We Get the Job Done' organization. Groban kept it simple and heart-wrenching, accompanying himself on piano while singing 'Burn' from Broadway's Hamilton. In turn, Groban challenged his Broadway co-stars Grace McLean and Brittain Ashford. Check out the video below! (more...)
|
6)
BWW First Person: Dear Phil Connors- Finding Truth in GROUNDHOG DAY, A Musical For All of Us
by Alexa Criscitiello - July 02, 2017
I have trouble finding joy in life. I didn't plan this column intending to out myself as a curmudgeon right at the top, in fact some people would discourage me from revealing such a damning truth at all, but let's go ahead and make this all about me right away and see where that takes us. (more...)
|
7)
Photo Flash: ARTS FOR AUTISM 2017 Raises $45,000 with Help from Kelli O'Hara and More
by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2017
Nowhere was the power of the arts more profoundly championed than at the 2nd Annual Arts for Autism Concert, where Broadway Superstar Kelli O'Hara returned to host the 2nd annual benefit to raise money and awareness for Autism Speaks. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below! (more...)
|
8)
Pierce Brosnan Eager to Show Off Vocal Chops Again in MAMMA MIA Sequel
by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2017
In a new interview with USA Today, Pierce Brosnan reveals he is eager to show off his vocal chops once again in the recently announced sequel MAMMA MIA!: HERE WE GO AGAIN. The actor portrayed Sam Carmichael in the original 2008 big screen adaptation of the stage musical. (more...)
|
9)
VIDEO: Lea Michele Takes #Ham4All Challenge with Sweet Rendition of 'Dear Theodosia'
by TV News Desk - June 29, 2017
While enjoying a relaxing vacation on the beach, Lea Michele took a moment to accept a challenge from her bestie and SPRING AWAKENING co-star Jonathan Groff to sing in order to raise money for Lin-Manuel Miranda's recently announced #Ham4All (more...)
|
10)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces New Standing Room Only Policy
by BWW News Desk - June 29, 2017
According to Dear Evan Hansen's official Twitter page, the producers of the show have decided to make their daily Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets available through digital lottery. You can sign up daily for the digital lottery at their specific, new site specifically for these SRO tickets: http://dearevanhansenlottery.com/. (more...)
|
11)
VIDEO: Official Trailer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Has Arrived ft. New Music from Pasek & Paul!
by BWW News Desk - June 28, 2017
Ladies and Gentlemen, Twentieth Century Fox has shared the first look at the bold and original new musical, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN! Check out the official trailer below! (more...)
|
12)
VIDEO: SWEENEY TODD's Carolee Carmello & Norm Lewis Perform 'A Little Priest' on TODAY
by TV News Desk - June 27, 2017
Today, Tony nominees Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello and the cast of the Tooting Arts Club production of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET performed on the TODAY. (more...)
|
13)
VIDEO: Julie Andrews On MARY POPPINS RETURNS' Emily Blunt: 'I'm a Huge Fan'
by TV News Desk - June 29, 2017
On this morning's TODAY, Julie Andrews revealed she's 'a huge fan' of Emily Blunt, who will play Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel to Andrews' iconic film. 'She's real and fun and very talented,' gushed the legendary star. (more...)
|
14)
VIDEO: Brittain Ashford Responds to Groban's #Ham4All Challenge with Chilling 'Quiet Uptown'
by Stage Tube - July 01, 2017
Brittain Ashford accepted the challenge from co-star Josh Groban and pulled out her own orchestral skills for her beautiful rendition of 'Quiet Uptown.' (more...)
|
15)
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Sings Stunning 'Dear Theodosia' in #Ham4All
by BWW News Desk - July 01, 2017
All around superstar Cynthia Erivo joined the campaign accepting her challenge from Evan Rachel Wood and passing it along to Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba. Check out her absolutely beautiful a cappella 'Dear Theodosia' (more...)
|
16)
VIDEO: Incoming Pierre Okieriete Onaodowan Kills it in His GREAT COMET/HAMILTON Mash Up #Ham4All
by BWW News Desk - July 02, 2017
Hamilton alum soon to take over the role of Pierre in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Okieriete Onaodowan took his #Ham4All in a different direction. Watch his amazing mash up below! (more...)
|
17)
George Takei to Return to ALLEGIANCE for Los Angeles Premiere
by BWW News Desk - June 27, 2017
East West Players (EWP) and Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) have announced that stage, television, and film star George Takei will lead the cast in the Los Angeles premiere of the Broadway musical Allegiance, which will be co-produced by EWP and JACCC by special arrangement with Sing Out, Louise! Productions and ATA, with performances at JACCC's Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles from February 21-April 1, 2018. Previews will run from February 21-25, with the Opening Night performance and reception on February 28. (more...)
|
18)
TV Exclusive: Tony Winner Christopher Ashley Talks Broadway Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
by BroadwayWorld TV - June 28, 2017
BroadwayWorld exclusively spoke to Tony Award Winning Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) about his new Broadway-bound musical, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. Check out the video below! (more...)
|
19)
BWW Interview: BeBe Winans Talks BORN FOR THIS at The Broad Stage
by Don Grigware - June 29, 2017
Benjamin, 'BeBe' Winans, six-time Grammy Award winner, is the seventh child and youngest male of the the Detroit based first family of gospel music. BeBe is known as an inspirational, R&B, and popular vocalist, songwriter, and producer as well as an Executive Music Producer for the OWN Network's latest scripted series, 'Greenleaf'; host of his own radio show on the Heart & Soul Channel (68) on Sirius/XM Radio Networks on Sunday Mornings (9am ET/7am PT); renowned as the breakthrough artist to bridge the language of his roots in the church with a chart-topping, Award-winning career spanning audiences universally throughout all genres; author; Actor in motion pictures including friend Denzel Washington's,'The Manchurian Candidate'; and star of productions like Broadway's Oprah Winfrey Presents The Color Purple with Chaka Khan amongst his credits. Teaming with his younger sister, Priscilla 'CeCe', the duo first began crossing lines as 'adopted children' of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker on the PTL television show. Their first tour, on which Whitney Houston proclaimed herself their 'sister' and sang background for the siblings, set the tone for a very special career. (more...)
|
20)
Hugh Jackman, Pasek & Paul & More Tease Trailer for GREATEST SHOWMAN
by Movies News Desk - June 27, 2017
On Wednesday, ET will share a sneak peek at the official trailer for the highly anticipated film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, starring Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron, Zendaya and Keala Settle. The movie features original music from the Tony winning team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The full trailer is out on Wednesday, June 28th. (more...)