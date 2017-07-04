Hottest Articles on BWW 6/27/2017 - 7/4/2017

19) BWW Interview: BeBe Winans Talks BORN FOR THIS at The Broad Stage

by Don Grigware - June 29, 2017 Benjamin, 'BeBe' Winans, six-time Grammy Award winner, is the seventh child and youngest male of the the Detroit based first family of gospel music. BeBe is known as an inspirational, R&B, and popular vocalist, songwriter, and producer as well as an Executive Music Producer for the OWN Network's latest scripted series, 'Greenleaf'; host of his own radio show on the Heart & Soul Channel (68) on Sirius/XM Radio Networks on Sunday Mornings (9am ET/7am PT); renowned as the breakthrough artist to bridge the language of his roots in the church with a chart-topping, Award-winning career spanning audiences universally throughout all genres; author; Actor in motion pictures including friend Denzel Washington's,'The Manchurian Candidate'; and star of productions like Broadway's Oprah Winfrey Presents The Color Purple with Chaka Khan amongst his credits. Teaming with his younger sister, Priscilla 'CeCe', the duo first began crossing lines as 'adopted children' of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker on the PTL television show. Their first tour, on which Whitney Houston proclaimed herself their 'sister' and sang background for the siblings, set the tone for a very special career. (more...)