Hottest Articles on BWW 5/23/2017 - 5/30/2017
|
1)
Breaking: LOVE NEVER DIES Announces 2017-18 Touring Engagements
by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017
Love Never Dies will make its North American premiere in Detroit, MI at the Fisher Theater from October 17-29, with official opening night October 25, following a special preview engagement in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theater from October 3-8. Complete North American touring schedule for the 2017-18 season is below. Casting will be revealed at a later date. (more...)
|
2)
The Wallis Names Michael Nemeroff New Board Chairman
by BWW News Desk - May 24, 2017
Businessman and philanthropist Michael A. Nemeroff will take the helm as Chairman of the Board of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts effective September 27, 2017. (more...)
|
3)
Tunes from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA and More Featured on Tony Award Season Compilation Album; Track List Unveiled!
by BWW News Desk - May 25, 2017
Tony Award Productions and Broadway Records have announced the first ever Tony Award Season compilation album to be released on CD and digitally at most major music retailers including Barnes & Noble and iTunes/Apple Music on June 9, 2017. (more...)
|
4)
Glenn Close Stops the Show at SUNSET BOULEVARD to Stop Photo-Taking Audience Member
by BWW News Desk - May 25, 2017
With one look she can stop the show...literally. BroadwayWorld has just learned that at yesterday's matinee of Sunset Boulevard, leading lady Glenn Close paused her performance to politely ask an audience member to stop taking photos, saying it was distracting and disrespectful. She said: "We can have a show or we can have a photo shoot," and then quickly began "With One Look" again from the top of the song. (more...)
|
5)
Jerry Mitchell Reveals Details on New Songs, New Scenes & More for Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN Musical
by Caryn Robbins - May 25, 2017
In a new interview with EW, director Jerry Mitchell (KINKY BOOTS, LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL) reveals details of the upcoming stage musical adaptation of Garry Marshall's 1990 classic PRETTY WOMAN. (more...)
|
6)
VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Celebrate STAR WARS' 40th Anniversary
by BWW News Desk - May 24, 2017
In the latest installment of 'The Star Wars Show,' the cast of HAMILTON celebrates the 40th anniversary of STAR WARS with a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' - check it out below! (more...)
|
7)
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'For Forever' on LATE SHOW
by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017
On last night's LATE SHOW, Tony nominee Ben Platt spoke with host Stephen Colbert about his hit Broadway musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN and performed the emotional number 'For Forever' from the show. (more...)
|
8)
Patti LaBelle Wants To Play Dolly After Bette Midler
by BWW News Desk - May 26, 2017
Patti LaBelle wants her shot at Dolly Levi! In an interview with WWD.com she says she was offered the lead role for the current revival four years ago, but turned it down. (more...)
|
9)
Jessica Grove and James Snyder to Play Title Roles in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Music Circus
by BWW News Desk - May 24, 2017
The 67th Music Circus season kicks off with a two-week run of Disney's beloved family classic musicalBeauty and the Beast. Performances are Tuesday, June 20 through Sunday, July 2 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion. (more...)
|
10)
First Tony Awards Performances Revealed, But No Bette Midler?
by BWW News Desk - May 29, 2017
The New York Times has revealed the first details on this year's Tony Awards broadcast performances including scoops that Josh Groban will lead the cast of NATASHA, PIERRE in a mash-up, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will perform 'Waving Through a Window' led by Ben Platt, and the FALSETTOS cast will reunite. (more...)
|
11)
THE GREAT COMET Wants You! The Season's Most Nominated Show Seeks Ensemble for Epic Tony Performance!
by BWW News Desk - May 26, 2017
The season's most Tony-nominated show, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 is gearing up for Tony's night. In order to re-create the immersive vibe of this slice of Tolstoy for Radio City Music Hall, the production is currently seeking performers to fill out their ensemble for Tony's night. (more...)
|
12)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/26 - DIRTY DANCING, LES MIS, WICKED, and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - May 26, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature DIRTY DANCING, LES MISERABLES, WICKED and More! (more...)
|
13)
Readers Respond to Glenn Close's Stopping SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Alan Henry - May 25, 2017
SUNSET BOULEVARD leading lady Glenn Close continues to make headlines and waves across social media this week, following her apology for being too ill to perform on Mother's Day via an open letter the entire Broadway community has dubbed 'classy.' (more...)
|
14)
NBC Delays Production of BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE Until 2018
by TV News Desk - May 25, 2017
NBC has delayed its plan to present BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE, starring Jennifer LOPEZ until 2018. The network originally planned to broadcast the live musical around the holiday season. (more...)
|
15)
VIDEO: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Performs on 'LATE NIGHT'
by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017
The cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY performed the show's opening number, 'Welcome to the Rock' on last night's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. Check out the appearance below! (more...)
|
16)
BWW TV Exclusive: 5, 6, 7, 8... TURNING THE TABLES Holds a Dance Call!
by Turning the Tables - May 23, 2017
In this special episode, watch as the gang holds a dance call for Broadway dancers Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Neil Haskell, Eloise Kropp, Chris Rice, Samantha Sturm, Clay Thomson and Cody Williams! (more...)
|
17)
Ariana Grande Releases Message of Hope & Healing; Announces Manchester Benefit Concert
by BWW News Desk - May 26, 2017
Today, Ariana Grande turned to Twitter to share a message of love, hope and healing with her fans and with the families of the victims of the horrific act of terrorism which occurred just after her concert performance Monday evening (more...)
|
18)
Official: Trump's 2018 Budget Calls for Elimination of National Endowment for the Arts
by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017
In news which was unfortunately expected, Donald Trump's official budget for the fiscal year 2018 will call for the eventual elimination of funding for The National Endowment for the Arts. (more...)
|
19)
UPDATE: Santino Fontana Tapped to Lead Development Reading for New Musical Comedy TOOTSIE Set for This June
by Caryn Robbins - May 24, 2017
BWW has learned that a development reading is planned for the new musical comedy TOOTSIE. Westfield Productions's Scott Sanders and Carol Fineman will present the invitation-only event on Thursday, June 8 at 2 PM at New 42 Studios. (more...)
|
20)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At MARY POPPINS At Paper Mill Playhouse
by BroadwayWorld TV - May 25, 2017
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS! Check out the video below! Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents the hit Broadway musical Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film with original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes, new songs and additional music and lyrics byGeorge Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. Bank of America is the Major Sponsor of Mary Poppins. (more...)