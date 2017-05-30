Hottest Articles on BWW 5/23/2017 - 5/30/2017

4) Glenn Close Stops the Show at SUNSET BOULEVARD to Stop Photo-Taking Audience Member

by BWW News Desk - May 25, 2017 With one look she can stop the show...literally. BroadwayWorld has just learned that at yesterday's matinee of Sunset Boulevard, leading lady Glenn Close paused her performance to politely ask an audience member to stop taking photos, saying it was distracting and disrespectful. She said: "We can have a show or we can have a photo shoot," and then quickly began "With One Look" again from the top of the song. (more...)