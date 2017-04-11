Hottest Articles on BWW 4/4/2017 - 4/11/2017
1)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 4/7; NEXT TO NORMAL in Connecticut, I AM MY OWN WIFE in Oklahoma and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - April 07, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature NEXT TO NORMAL in Connecticut, I AM MY OWN WIFE in Oklahoma, and RULES OF SECONDS in Los Angeles, just to name a few. Check out our top features below! (more...)
2)
Rosie O'Donnell, Bruce Vilanch, Randy Rainbow and More to Roast Michael Musto for Charity
by BWW News Desk - April 10, 2017
Lug Nut Entertainment (Daniel DeMello and Nathaniel Nowak) in association with the world popular dating app SCRUFF, has announced that it will present FORK ON THE LEFT, KNIFE IN THE BACK: BROADWAY ROASTS MICHAEL MUSTO, a one night only charitable event. (more...)
3)
Exclusive: PBS Assures Viewers FALSETTOS Revival Will Air as Planned
by Caryn Robbins - April 06, 2017
This afternoon, BWW received word from PBS that FALSETTOS will indeed air as planned, as part of the network's 'Live from Lincoln Center' series. (more...)
4)
Confirmed! HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Finds Broadway Theater
by Caryn Robbins - April 10, 2017
At last night's Oliviers, John Tiffany, who picked up an Olivier for Best Director, confirmed earlier reports that the show has found a home for its Broadway transfer (more...)
5)
VIDEO: James Corden & Steph Curry Sing Moana & Frozen 'Carpool Karaoke'
by TV News Desk - April 04, 2017
James Corden headed to Northern California to spend time with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, and the two play some mini golf and take a ride in the carpool lane and sing some of their favorite Disney songs including MOANA and FROZEN classics. (more...)
6)
VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Fears PBS-Taped FALSETTOS May Never Air Due to Proposed Budget Cuts
by Caryn Robbins - April 06, 2017
On last night's LATE NIGHT, Broadway alum Andrew Rannells talked to Seth about discovering musical theater through PBS and the important role it plays in education. (more...)
7)
Breaking News: Marc Kudisch, Christopher Sieber, Felicia Finley, Mark Linn-Baker & More Join the Muny's 99th Season
by BWW News Desk - April 10, 2017
Following its initial casting announcement, The Muny announced today additional principal casting for its spectacular 99th season. This star-packed group includes a mixture of some of the brightest names from stage and screen, with many making their Muny debut this summer. (more...)
8)
Photo Flash: Journey to St. Petersburg with a First Look at ANASTASIA on Broadway!
by BWW News Desk - April 10, 2017
ANASTASIA began previews on March 23 and will open on Broadway on April 24 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil. (more...)
9)
Breaking News: The Prince Finds His Court- Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck, Janet Dacal, Brandon Uranowitz & More Will Star in PRINCE OF BROADWAY
by BWW News Desk - April 06, 2017
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have just announced casting for the Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration, produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment, that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince. (more...)
10)
BWW Exclusive Video: Stephanie J. Block Steals the Show with 'What Is It About Her?' from THE WILD PARTY at Miscast 2017
by BWW News Desk - April 05, 2017
MCC Theater celebrated three decades as one of NYC's leading Off-Broadway theater companies at its annual Miscast gala on Monday, April 3, at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC. BroadwayWorld is excited to share exclusive footage of Stephanie J. Block's performance of 'What Is It About Her?' from THE WILD PARTY. Check it out below! (more...)
11)
Breaking News: Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Rulings on SUNSET BOULEVARD, SIGNIFICANT OTHER & More!
by BWW News Desk - April 06, 2017
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the third time this season and confirmed the eligibility of six Broadway productions for the 2017 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2016-2017 season to decide the eligibility for the 71st Annual Tony Awards. (more...)
12)
Breaking News: HADESTOWN, SWEENEY TODD, INDECENT, OSLO and More Top 2017 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations
by BWW News Desk - April 04, 2017
The Off-Broadway League today announced nominations in 19 categories for the 32nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway. (more...)
13)
Review Roundup: Clash of the Cosmetics- WAR PAINT Opens on Broadway!
by Review Roundups - April 06, 2017
War Paint, a new musical, opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. Two-time Tony Award-winning legends Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole join forces to portray the trailblazing cosmetic icons who built empires in a business world ruled by men. (more...)
14)
Olivier Awards 2017 - Full List Of Nominees and Winners!
by BWW News Desk - April 09, 2017
Here's a full list of Olivier Award nominees and winners - updating LIVE (more...)
15)
VIDEO: Newsies Forever! NEWSIES Movie Gets Digital Release Date
by BWW News Desk - April 10, 2017
Newsies forever, second to none! Disney Theatrical Productions, along with former Newsies cast members Jack Sippel, Tommy Bracco, Iain Young, and Jordan Samuels, have just announced that the live Fathom production of Newsies will be released digitally on May 23 in a special video below! (more...)
16)
Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Nikki M. James and More to Channel the Bard for 2017 Shakespeare in the Park Season
by BWW News Desk - April 04, 2017
The Public Theater announced initial casting today for the 2017 Free Shakespeare in the Park season, beginning Tuesday, May 23 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, continuing a 55-year tradition of free theater in Central Park. (more...)
17)
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Headed Back to Broadway & West End for One Night Concerts?
by BWW News Desk - April 09, 2017
Andrew Lloyd Webber was backstage today at the Olivier Awards and talked about JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, and his hopes for what we'll next see of the show that's about to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. (more...)
18)
Umphress, Harcourt, Park and More Cast in Douglas Carter Beane's HOOD: THE ROBIN HOOD MUSICAL ADVENTURE at Dallas Theater Center
by Kyle Christopher West - April 07, 2017
Umphress, Harcourt, Park and More Cast in Douglas Carter Beane's HOOD: THE ROBIN HOOD MUSICAL ADVENTURE at Dallas Theater Center (more...)
19)
VIDEO: WAITRESS Unveils New Highlights of Sara Bareilles, Smashes Records at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre
by BWW News Desk - April 10, 2017
This week the hit musical Waitress smashed three sales records on Broadway. Plus, the show unveiled brand-new highlights featuring Sara Bareilles in action - check them out below! (more...)
20)
CURSED CHILD Wins Record-Breaking Nine Olivier Awards, GROUNDHOG DAY Best Musical
by BWW News Desk - April 09, 2017
The winners of the Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard, the most prestigious event in the UK theatrical calendar, were announced tonight (Sunday 9 April 2017) at London's Royal Albert Hall. The biggest awards yet, the ceremony was hosted by Jason Manford. The full list of winners is available below and online at OlivierAwards.com (more...)