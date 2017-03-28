Hottest Articles on BWW 3/21/2017 - 3/28/2017

6) BWW World Premiere Exclusive: First Listen to Barry Manilow's 'Coney Island' from THIS IS MY TOWN

by BWW News Desk - March 23, 2017 This Is My Town: Songs of New York is the album Barry Manilow was born to make. A native New Yorker, Barry's been in love with the rhythms, melodies and music of the Big Apple since childhood. Now, with the release of his new album, out on April 21 on Verve Label Group, he's 'saying thanks to the city for giving me my ambition, my sense of humor and my decency' with a thematic song-cycle celebrating his home town. Below, BroadwayWorld has a world-premiere exclusive first listen to 'Coney Island'! (more...)