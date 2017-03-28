Hottest Articles on BWW 3/21/2017 - 3/28/2017
|
1)
VIDEO: Ben Platt, Tim Minchin & James Corden Perform DONALD: THE MUSICAL!
by BWW News Desk - March 21, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, Tim Minchin, Ben Platt, Abigail Spencer and James Corden performed a parody of Matilda's 'When I Grow Up' playing the roles of Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon (more...)
|
2)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 3/24; SPRING AWAKENING in Maine, A RAISIN IN THE SUN in Charlotte and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - March 24, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature SPRING AWAKENING in Maine, A RAISIN IN THE SUN in Charlotte, and BUS STOP in Denver, just to name a few. Check out our top features below! (more...)
|
3)
Matthew Morrison Joining Cast of ABC Medical Drama GREY'S ANATOMY
by TV News Desk - March 27, 2017
GLEE alum and Broadway vet Matthew Morrison will be joining the cast of ABC's hit medical drama GREY'S ANATOMY. (more...)
|
4)
BWW Feature: Broadway Couple Amy Spanger and Brian Shepard Launch MARRIED TO BROADWAY Masterclass Tour
by Kyle Christopher West - March 25, 2017
Between their two lofty resumes, Broadway husband-and-wife duo Amy Spanger and Brian Shepard have a grand total of 15 Broadway credits to their names. Adding in their multiple film/TV credits and cast recordings, the phrase 'triple threat' couldn't be a better fit to define their talents. And with the skills they've honed on 'the boards,' the couple is eager to support the next generation of Broadway gypsies through their new training program: 'Married to Broadway.' (more...)
|
5)
Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
by BWW News Desk - March 23, 2017
Few things have been as highly anticipated as the national tour of the sweeping hit Hamilton, and now the show has officially kicked off in San Francisco. Check out all-new shots from the touring production below. (more...)
|
6)
BWW World Premiere Exclusive: First Listen to Barry Manilow's 'Coney Island' from THIS IS MY TOWN
by BWW News Desk - March 23, 2017
This Is My Town: Songs of New York is the album Barry Manilow was born to make. A native New Yorker, Barry's been in love with the rhythms, melodies and music of the Big Apple since childhood. Now, with the release of his new album, out on April 21 on Verve Label Group, he's 'saying thanks to the city for giving me my ambition, my sense of humor and my decency' with a thematic song-cycle celebrating his home town. Below, BroadwayWorld has a world-premiere exclusive first listen to 'Coney Island'! (more...)
|
7)
VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Performs MOANA's 'You're Welcome' ft. Lin-Manuel Miranda
by BWW News Desk - March 24, 2017
Jordan Fisher stars in the official video for 'You're Welcome' featuring Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The song, written by Miranda, appears on the MOANA soundtrack, available now. (more...)
|
8)
VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Hangs Up Her Apron and Bids Farewell to WAITRESS
by BWW News Desk - March 26, 2017
Jessie Mueller took her final bow today as Jenna in the cast of Broadway's WAITRESS. The musical's Facebook filmed live as cast and creatives bid farewell to the songstress and wished her happy trails. Watch the video below! (more...)
|
9)
BWW Feature: The Original Stage and Screen Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Where are They Now?
by Rachel Crawford - March 26, 2017
The first BEAUTY AND THE BEAST came out in 1991 and starred both new and veteran actors and actresses. The Disney classic was so successful it transferred to the stage only three years later and had an exceptional run on Broadway for over 10 years. The talented actors of both stage and screen have gone on to add other great roles to their list of credits. (more...)
|
10)
Tina Fey's Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical Will Make Regional Premiere This Fall
by BWW News Desk - March 21, 2017
Broadway at The National announces its 2017-18 season featuring the anticipated world premiere of the Broadway-bound new musical Mean Girls, with a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film, the return of Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, the only area appearance of the one-of-a-kind internet sensation The Piano Guys, the Washington premiere of the hilarious smash hit comedy Something Rotten! and the Washington premiere of Waitress with music by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. (more...)
|
11)
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Sailing to Haiti to Find Broadway Lead; Dates Set!
by BWW News Desk - March 27, 2017
Producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold have announced that Once On This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, is returning to Broadway this fall. (more...)
|
12)
VIDEO: New Pasek/Paul Song + All Musical Numbers from SUPERGIRL/FLASH Crossover!
by Caryn Robbins - March 22, 2017
Did you catch last night's SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH musical crossover episode featuring Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber and Darren Criss in a guest starring role as The Music Meister, as well as series regulars and GLEE alum Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin? (more...)
|
13)
Review Roundup: The Heat is On! The First Broadway Revival of MISS SAIGON- All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - March 23, 2017
Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon opens tonight, March 23rd, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway), where the original production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991. Miss Saigon will play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018, before launching a North American tour. See all the reviews as they roll in! (more...)
|
14)
SOCIAL: Is Kelli O'Hara Returning to Broadway in KISS ME KATE?
by Alan Henry - March 26, 2017
BroadwayWorld has learned that last night at a concert in Norfolk, Virgina Kelli O'Hara hinted to the audience that she might soon be returning to Broadway in a revival of KISS ME, KATE. Audience members reported that before singing 'So In Love' O'hara said 'I may or may not be singing this role soon on Broadway.' (more...)
|
15)
Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Finds Full Company for La Jolla Playhouse Run
by BWW News Desk - March 23, 2017
La Jolla Playhouse announced today the complete casting and public on-sale date for its world-premiere musical Escape to Margaritaville, featuring the songs of legendary singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett. (more...)
|
16)
ONCE UPON A TIME's Jennifer Morrison and More Round Out Cast of Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING at MCC Theater
by BWW News Desk - March 23, 2017
MCC Theater today announced complete casting for the American Premiere of the play The End of Longing, a new play written by and starring 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in his NYC playwriting and stage acting debuts. (more...)
|
17)
VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Belts Out an Original 'Smash' Tune on Last Night's GIRLS
by TV News Desk - March 27, 2017
On last night's episode of GIRLS on HBO titled 'The Bounce', Elijah (played by Andrew Rannells) participated in an open-call audition for a Broadway adaptation of 'White Man Can't Jump: The Musical.' (more...)
|
18)
Volante, Mossman to Headline KINKY BOOTS in Manila; Show Opens 6/30
by BWW News Desk - March 24, 2017
Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group (ATEG) is thrilled to announce the full cast for KINKY BOOTS, Cyndi Lauper's Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, which opens on June 30, 2017, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. (more...)
|
19)
The Heat Is On! Meet the Full Company of MISS SAIGON, Opening Tonight on Broadway
by Meet the Cast - March 23, 2017
Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon opens tonight, March 23rd, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway), where the original production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991. Miss Saigon will play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018, before launching a North American tour. Scroll down to learn more about the company and watch interviews with the cast! (more...)
|
20)
Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Chances of Cameo in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 4
by TV News Desk - March 24, 2017
Speaking with E! News this week at the New York launch of the mobile game Bubble Witch 3 Saga , Vanessa Hudgens, who co-starred alongside Zac Efron in the first three films, discussed the chances that she would make a cameo appearance in the upcoming project. (more...)