Hottest Articles on BWW 2/7/2017 - 2/14/2017
|
1)
VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Sings from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by TV News Desk - February 07, 2017
Jake Gyllenhaal makes his musical Broadway debut in the revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Today, the actor turned to Facebook to share rehearsal footage from the production. (more...)
|
2)
BWW TV: Lea Salonga Performs Moving Rendition of HAMILTON's 'Burn' in Concert at Sydney Opera House
by BroadwayWorld TV - February 07, 2017
Broadway superstar and Disney legend, Lea Salonga, just kicked off a series of five concerts in Australia, beginning with three sold-out shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Watch her perform a moving rendition of 'Burn' from HAMILTON below! (more...)
|
3)
New from BroadwayWorld, Your Own Auto-Updating Official Web Site
by Matt Tamanini - February 08, 2017
It's been our most requested feature since we first launched the BroadwayWorld Database almost 10 years ago - how can I make this page my automatically updating official web site? Great news - now you can! For the lowest monthly fee available (and with an additional discount on annual subscriptions) we're very excited to make this feature available. (more...)
|
4)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 2/10; THE WHO'S TOMMY in Connecticut, THE BOOK OF MORMON in Melbourne and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - February 10, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE WHO'S TOMMY in Connecticut, HAND TO GOD in Columbus, THE BOOK OF MORMON in Melbourne and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
|
5)
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Perform MOANA's 'How Far I'll Go' Live on the OSCARS
by TV News Desk - February 10, 2017
Oscar®-nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake and 2014 Oscar-winner John Legend will perform at the 89th Oscars® ceremony, show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced today. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, on the ABC Television Network. (more...)
|
6)
Production Begins on MARY POPPINS RETURNS; Official Plot + More Details Revealed!
by Movies News Desk - February 10, 2017
Production on MARY POPPINS RETURNS, the all new sequel to Disney's 1964 film “Mary Poppins,” has commenced at Shepperton Studios. (more...)
|
7)
THE COLOR PURPLE Wins Best Musical Theater Album GRAMMY Award
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
Broadway Records' cast recording of THE COLOR PURPLE has won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson are the principal soloists on the album produced by Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders and Jhett Tolentino. Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis are composers/lyricists. (more...)
|
8)
Ben Forster Extends His Run as 'The Phantom' in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
by BWW News Desk - February 13, 2017
Ben Forster will extend his run as 'The Phantom' until Saturday 2 September in the smash hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical 'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'. Now in its 31st year at Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End, the show also stars Celinde Schoenmaker as 'Christine Daae' and Nadim Naaman as 'Raoul'. (more...)
|
9)
|
10)
Update: Lyceum Theatre Fire Caused by Electrical Panel; No Significant Damage Reported
by BWW News Desk - February 10, 2017
According to several reports on Twitter, there was a fire on the second floor of Broadway's Lyceum Theatre today. BroadwayWorld will keep you updated with the latest information as we have it. (more...)
|
11)
VIDEO: Julie Andrews Talks New Netflix Series: 'I've Long Wanted to Do a Show Like This'
by TV News Desk - February 10, 2017
Julie Andrews stopped by this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her new pre-school show JULIE'S GREENROOM, premiering on Netflix on March 17th. (more...)
|
12)
Esther Hannaford Will Play Title Role in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in Australia
by BWW News Desk - February 09, 2017
As groundbreaking music icon Carole King celebrates her 75th birthday, the Broadway sensation based on her remarkable rise to stardom is thrilled to announce its leading lady. (more...)
|
13)
CABARET Tour Says 'Willkommen' to New Sally Bowles and Emcee
by BWW News Desk - February 07, 2017
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced new casting for the national tour of Sam Mendes (Spectre, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall's (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award-winning production of CABARET. (more...)
|
14)
BWW Interview: Simon Gleeson On Playing Jean Valjean In LES MISERABLES
by Marianka Swain - February 09, 2017
Australian actor Simon Gleeson's extensive musical theatre credits include Far Pavilions, Eureka, Mamma Mia! and Love Never Dies. He's currently starring as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables at the Queen's Theatre. (more...)
|
15)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Celebrates Historic Achievement at Opening Night of SUNSET BOULEVARD
by BWW News Desk - February 09, 2017
Moments before the curtain went up on the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, starring Glenn Close, the stars of Andrew Lloyd Webber's productions came together to celebrate the legendary composer's historic achievement of having four musicals running simultaneously on Broadway with a commemorative photo. (more...)
|
16)
VIDEO: Un-Aired Footage - Barbra Streisand/Alec Baldwin TONIGHT SHOW Duet Goes Off the Rails
by TV News Desk - February 10, 2017
On last night's show, Jimmy Fallon surprised his guest, Alec Baldwin with unaired footage of the performance in which he and Streisand end up breaking into laughter. (more...)
|
17)
LA LA LAND's Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Will Not Perform at OSCARS
by TV News Desk - February 07, 2017
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not be performing at the Oscars. Both 'City of Stars' and 'Audition' from their film LA LA LAND are up for best original song. (more...)
|
18)
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo and John Legend Perform the Grammys 'In Memoriam' Segment
by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, tonight's GRAMMY AWARDS In Memorium segment was performed by Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo and Grammy winner John Legend. The duo performed the Beach Boys' classic 'God Only Knows.' Check out the video below! (more...)
|
19)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES to Play Hollywood Pantages in 2018; Season Announced!
by BWW News Desk - February 07, 2017
LOVE NEVER DIES, Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will be part of next season's line-up at the Hollywood Pantages. (more...)
|
20)
Review Roundup: Glenn Close Returns to SUNSET BOULEVARD- All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - February 09, 2017
Acclaimed actress Glenn Close has headed back to Broadway to play the iconic role of faded Hollywood star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard, which won her a Tony in 1995. (more...)