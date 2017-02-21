Hottest Articles on BWW 2/14/2017 - 2/21/2017
|
1)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Take World Premiere Bow in Bay Area, then Play Denmark
by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2017
It won't have to part a sea, but The Prince of Egypt will have to cross one to finally bow on stage. (more...)
|
2)
BWW Exclusive: What's the Most Romantic Broadway Love Song Ever? 1000+ Stars Make Their Picks!
by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2017
From the melodies of Rodgers and Hammerstein to the lyrics of Jason Robert Brown, nothing says romance like a Broadway ballad, and it's that special time of year to celebrate the best of them. This is BroadwayWorld's 2017 Valentine's Day Special... and it's bigger than ever! (more...)
|
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 2/17; SNEETCHES in Minneapolis, Lippa's New SNOOPY in Austin and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - February 17, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE SNEETCHES in Minneapolis, THE GREAT GATSBY in ORLANDO, Andrew Lippa's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY in Austin and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
|
4)
Sugar, Butter, Sara Bareilles?! WAITRESS Composer Will Make Her Broadway Debut
by BWW News Desk - February 16, 2017
After announcing on Twitter last night that she had a big announcement to share on the TODAY show, the WAITRESS composer/lyricist has announced that she is coming out from the wings onto the stage of the hit Broadway show. (more...)
|
5)
VIDEO: Watch Emma Watson Perform 'Belle' in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!
by Movies News Desk - February 20, 2017
BWW has a first look at Emma Watson performing the film's opening number 'Belle'! Check it out below. (more...)
|
6)
Tony-Winner Laura Benanti Welcomes First Child on Valentine's Day
by Matt Tamanini - February 14, 2017
Can you think of a better way to celebrate the Valentine's Day holiday than this? Tony-winner Laura Benanti's publicist confirmed to BroadwayWorld that the star of stage and screen and her husband, Patrick Brown, welcomed their first child at 3:33 p.m. EST on Valentines Day. (more...)
|
7)
Ryan Murphy Reveals Which GLEE Performance He Was 'Mortified' Over
by Caryn Robbins - February 17, 2017
During the appearance, a caller asked Murphy which song he most regretted doing during the run of his hit FOX dramedy series GLEE. (more...)
|
8)
BEAUTY & THE BEAST: Josh Groban Sings New Song 'Evermore' + Josh Gad & Luke Evans Perform 'Gaston'
by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2017
Today, Disney has shared a 30-second teaser of Josh Groban's all-new original song, 'Evermore' from the live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The song will appear in the film's end credits as well as the soundtrack. (more...)
|
9)
FIRST LISTEN: New BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Song 'Days in the Sun' + Emma Thompson Performs Title Song
by Movies News Desk - February 17, 2017
Below, check out a first listen to two new songs from Disney's highly anticipated live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 'Days in the Sun', performed by Audra McDonald and Ewan McGregor, and a 'A Change in Me,' performed by Emma Watson! (more...)
|
10)
In Their Own Words: Arts Organizations on the Importance of the National Endowment for the Arts
by Alexa Criscitiello - February 18, 2017
The overall assumption regarding an interest in the arts seems to be one of partisan politics. Its value is an often debated topic in a divided nation whose idealistic chasm grows wider by the day. For many, the fate of the arts remains a concern of those confined to what conservatives label a 'coastal bubble.' A fringe frivolity to be cast aside in favor of funding more 'practical' ventures. (more...)
|
11)
VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Performs at Surprise Proposal That Goes Very Wrong!
by TV News Desk - February 15, 2017
During a segment on last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden surprised a woman in the audience with a video message from her boyfriend overseas that turns into a surprise marriage proposal, featuring Broadway's Andrew Rannells singing 'I Think I Want to Marry You.' (more...)
|
12)
STAGE TUBE: Margherita's Hillary Clinton Sends Out a Message to Trump Supporters: 'You'll Be Back'
by Stage Tube - February 19, 2017
Lesli Margherita always has something amazing up her sleeve and this time she has pulled together a scathing and hilarious re-write of HAMILTON's 'You'll Be Back'. Addressed to Trump supporters feeling that buyer's remorse as the presidential administration draws constant attention for gaffs and bumps, Margherita as Hillary Clinton lounges in a pantsuit and fuzzy hot pink slippers and reminds the country what could have been. (more...)
|
13)
Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for MISS SAIGON's Broadway Return!
by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2017
Rehearsals are underway for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon, which will return to its original home, The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) beginning performances Wednesday, March 1. The original production of Miss Saigon opened at the same theater on April 11, 1991 and played there through January 28, 2001. (more...)
|
14)
Social: Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation at SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Alexa Criscitiello - February 15, 2017
After a warm welcome at 'In Transit', former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton received another standing ovation from an enthusiastic Broadway house at the Wednesday night performance of "Sunset Boulevard.' (more...)
|
15)
Two Broadway Cast Recordings On Billboard Top 20 for First Time in Over 50 Years
by Caryn Robbins - February 17, 2017
For the first time in over 51 years, two original Broadway cast recordings appear in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart! (more...)
|
16)
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo and Chris Jackson Sing Cut Song from Disney's MOANA
by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2017
Remember hearing Chris Jackson as the singing voice of Moana's father? Well, in this new bonus video shared by Entertainment Weekly, Jackson and fellow HAMILTON star Phillipa Soo sing as Maui and Moana in a cut song from Disney's MOANA. Check out the video below! (more...)
|
17)
'GREAT COMET' to Welcome HAMILTON Star as Josh Groban's Summer Successor
by BWW News Desk - February 15, 2017
Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan, best known for originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, will join the cast of the new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as 'Pierre' beginning July 3, 2017, starring alongside Denée Benton as 'Natasha.' Click below to watch a fun video introducing the new star! (more...)
|
18)
BWW TV: Go K-ra-zy for Them! Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes & More in CRAZY FOR YOU
by BroadwayWorld TV - February 20, 2017
Just last night, Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. (more...)
|
19)
Want Tickets to HAMILTON's Opening Night in San Francisco? Donate to Charity Today!
by Stephanie Wild - February 17, 2017
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has teamed up with Prizeo once again to bring an all-new contest which allows fans to enter to win tickets to opening night of Hamilton in San Francisco. All you need is a minimum $10 donation that directly benefits Code2040 and the Latino Community Foundation. (more...)
|
20)
The Big Top Will Officially Rise on Big Apple Circus for the 2017-18 Season
by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2017
After declaring bankruptcy in the fall, Big Apple Circus is on the mend thanks to new ownership. (more...)