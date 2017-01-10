Hottest Articles on BWW 1/3/2017 - 1/10/2017
|
1)
Breaking News: Joshua Henry, Michael Luwoye and Rory O'Malley Will Go 'Non-Stop' in HAMILTON National Tour; Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - January 05, 2017
Producer Jeffrey Seller has just announced that two-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Broadway's Michael Luwoye and Tony Award Nominee Rory O'Malley will lead the National Tour of HAMILTON as Aaron Burr, Alexander Hamilton and King George III, respectively. (more...)
|
2)
It's Official! Wayne Brady Will Play 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON
by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2017
Confirming earlier rumors, producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Chicago have announced five-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady will join the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr for a limited engagement Tuesday, January 17 thru Sunday, April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago. (more...)
|
3)
Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O'Donnell, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More Set for CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!
by BWW News Desk - January 06, 2017
Tickets are now on sale for Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, the first of a monthly benefit concert series with Broadway, TV, film and recording stars that will debut at The Town Hall on Friday, January 20, 2017, at 3:00pm. (more...)
|
4)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 1/6; Video Highlights, Editor Spotlights, Reviews and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - January 06, 2017
As we start our new year, we are offering a more comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which will now include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature AMELIE in Los Angeles, ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN in Louisville, wrap-ups and previews of past and upcoming seasons and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
|
5)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo's Final 'I'm Here' LIVE at the Closing of THE COLOR PURPLE
by Alan Henry - January 08, 2017
Today audiences around the world were treated to an incredible surprise when Cynthia Erivo's final 'I'm Here' was broadcast LIVE on Facebook. Check out the very special performance at the closing of The Color Purple below! (more...)
|
6)
THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT Will Light the Way for the Future at Stages Across the U.S.; Details on This Month's Pledge!
by BWW News Desk - January 06, 2017
THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT (previously announced as 'The Sanctuary Project') will bring the theatre community together from coast to coast on January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge. Inspired by the theatrical tradition of keeping a 'ghost light' on in a darkened theater, we create light for the challenging times ahead. (more...)
|
7)
LOVE NEVER DIES Confirmed for North American Tour
by BWW News Desk - January 07, 2017
It's been long rumored with teases back as early as 2015 that Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM sequel was heading our way. Last Spring, the legendary composer revealed in a feature for BuzzFeed that THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA follow-up will 'make its way to Washington, D.C. next year.' (more...)
|
8)
VIDEO: Emma Watson Sings 'Belle Reprise' in a Brand New BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Trailer!
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2017
During tonight's broadcast of THE GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, the Disney shared an all-new TV spot for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. (more...)
|
9)
Wayne Brady Rumored to Replace Joshua Henry in Hamilton Chicago
by Julie Musbach - January 06, 2017
Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller confirmed on Thursday that the Chicago production's Aaron Burr, Joshua Henry, will exit the show to take over the role in the national tour. While no replacement has yet been announced, according to the Chicago Tribune, TV and Broadway alum Wayne Brady may be among those considered to step in. (more...)
|
10)
Full Cast Announced for Glenn Close-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway!
by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2017
Three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close won London's Evening Standard Award for her iconic portrayal of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Close made her West End debut in bravura sold-out limited engagement at the English National Opera (ENO) in April 2016. The award was presented last night, Sunday, November 13, at a ceremony hosted by Sir Elton John and Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev. (more...)
|
11)
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - THE MUSICAL to Groove Across the Continent in All-New North American Tour; Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - January 03, 2017
Saturday Night Fever - The Musical, the iconic story of Tony - the kid from Brooklyn USA - who wants to dance his way to a better life, is back! And back in an all-new production that shares Tony's love for dancing in spectacular new ways. (more...)
|
12)
ALLEGIANCE Returns to U.S. Cinemas For One More Day!
by BWW News Desk - January 05, 2017
After an unprecedented cinematic premiere resulting in the highest-grossing one-night Broadway musical event to date for Fathom Events, George Takei's ("Star Trek," "Heroes") Broadway musical Allegiance returns to cinemas nationwide for an encore on Sunday, February 19 at 12:55 p.m. local time. (more...)
|
13)
2016 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards Winners Announced - Simon Gleeson, Rachelle Ann Go, Alex Godinez and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - January 09, 2017
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Philippines winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners! (more...)
|
14)
Ta-da! THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY Becomes Most Successful Magic Show in Broadway History
by BWW News Desk - January 03, 2017
Just announced, the new edition of the popular show THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY grossed $2,397,106 for the week ending January 1, 2017, smashing records at Broadway's famed Palace Theatre and topping a record set two years ago by The Illusionists - Witness The Impossible at the Marquis Theater. (more...)
|
15)
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'Waving Through a Window' on 'Today'
by BWW News Desk - January 03, 2017
Ben Platt, star of the hit Broadway musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN stopped by the 8 am hour of NBC's TODAY to perform 'Waving Through A Window.' (more...)
|
16)
2016 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Winners Announced - Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Rachel York and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - January 04, 2017
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Los Angeles winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners! (more...)
|
17)
VIDEO: James Corden Challenges Neil Patrick Harris to Broadway Musical Riff-Off!
by TV News Desk - January 10, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, guest Neil Patrick Harris interrupted James Corden during the show to challenge him to a riff-off to settle a dispute and figure out who is truly more Broadway. (more...)
|
18)
Up on the Marquee: The Lunt-Fontanne Gets Wonkafied for CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!
by Walter McBride - January 05, 2017
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is up on the marquee, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the exciting new look for the Lunt-Fontanne! The new musical version, starring two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, is set to begin previews on March 28th, 2017. Opening night is April 23rd, 2017. (more...)
|
19)
Disney Reveals Official Clip of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Emma Watson Singing 'Something There'
by Movies News Desk - January 03, 2017
Last week, fans of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST were able to hear a grainy version of star Emma Watson singing 'Something There' from the highly anticicpated live-action remake, hitting theaters on March 17th. Today, The Hollywood Reporter shared Disney's official clip from the film (more...)
|
20)
Photo Flash: First Cast Photo of ANASTASIA Featuring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and Ramin Karimloo
by BWW News Desk - January 05, 2017
The producers of the new musical, ANASTASIA, today unveil a first look photo of Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and Ramin Karimloo. (more...)