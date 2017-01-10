Hottest Articles on BWW 1/3/2017 - 1/10/2017

4) Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 1/6; Video Highlights, Editor Spotlights, Reviews and More!

by BWW Special Coverage - January 06, 2017 As we start our new year, we are offering a more comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which will now include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature AMELIE in Los Angeles, ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN in Louisville, wrap-ups and previews of past and upcoming seasons and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)