Hottest Articles on BWW 12/27/2016 - 1/3/2017

3) Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Emergency Room After Suffering Possible Stroke; Actress' Condition is 'Fair to Serious'

by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2016 Yesterday BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60. Now according to TMZ, EMTs were called this afternoon for Debbie Reynolds (Hollywood icon and mother of Fisher), after Reynolds suffered a possible stroke in the home of her son, Todd Fisher. Reynolds was reportedly taken to the emergency room just after 1pm. (more...)