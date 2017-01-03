Hottest Articles on BWW 12/27/2016 - 1/3/2017
1)
Debbie Reynolds Has Died At Age 84
by Alan Henry - December 28, 2016
Now we have learned her mother, Debbie Reynolds, (Hollywood icon and mother of Fisher), has passed away following a stroke at the home of her son this afternoon. Reynolds was reportedly taken to the emergency room just after 1pm. (more...)
2)
Will & Grace Confirmed for Ten-Episode NBC Revival!
by BWW News Desk - December 31, 2016
We've suspected it for several months, but now, thanks to Leslie Jordan, the news is official: Will & Grace is coming back for revival on NBC! According to Entertainment Tonight, the beloved and groundbreaking sitcom will begin filming this summer, just in time for Donald Trump's first year as the President. (more...)
3)
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Emergency Room After Suffering Possible Stroke; Actress' Condition is 'Fair to Serious'
by BWW News Desk - December 28, 2016
Yesterday BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60. Now according to TMZ, EMTs were called this afternoon for Debbie Reynolds (Hollywood icon and mother of Fisher), after Reynolds suffered a possible stroke in the home of her son, Todd Fisher. Reynolds was reportedly taken to the emergency room just after 1pm. (more...)
4)
Regional Roundup: Top 10 Stories This Week Around the Broadway World - 12/30; A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Maine, MAMMA MIA! in Columbus and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - December 30, 2016
This week, we go around our Broadway World to feature stories in Maine, Columbus, Santa Barbara and more. Check out our top 10 stories around our Broadway World below, which include A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Maine, MAMMA MIA! in Columbus, and HARD RAIN in Santa Barbara, just to name a few. (more...)
5)
UPDATE: Expanded Leaked Version of Emma Watson Singing 'Something There' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
by Movies News Desk - December 30, 2016
Emma Watson's highly anticipated interpretation of Belle in Disney's new live-action Beauty and the Beast has had fans all over the world brimming with intrigue. Thanks to an Instagram user, a short clip of the actress singing the iconic song, 'Something There' has made its way to the Internet. (more...)
6)
VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Salutes Al Pacino With Impressive Impression on KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
by TV News Desk - December 28, 2016
During the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors which aired last night on CBS, actor Kevin Spacey gave a humorous 3-step lesson on how to do a perfect impression of honoree Al Pacino. (more...)
7)
Rockettes Dancer Gives Inside Perspective at the Prospect of Performing for Trump: 'It's A Basic Human-Rights Issue'
by BWW News Desk - December 27, 2016
In the midst of this maelstrom are the dancers themselves. Finally, in an anonymous interview with Marie Claire, one has spoken out. (more...)
8)
How Debbie Reynolds Saved 'Old Hollywood'
by Alan Henry - December 28, 2016
Debbie Reynolds is, of course, most fondly remembered as a star of musicals on stage and screen - but Reynolds did much more for Hollywood beyond standing in front of its shining lights. She is responsible for saving many of the items we today consider priceless historical artifacts, including an iconic pair of Dorothy's ruby slippers. (more...)
9)
Burn Book on Broadway? MEAN GIRLS Musical Will Premiere in D.C. Next Fall
by Jessica Khan - December 30, 2016
Confirming earlier rumors (that's why her hair is so big - it's full of secrets!), the new MEAN GIRLS musical will be making its World Premiere at the National Theater in Washington, D.C. in Fall 2017. A spokesperson for the show just confirmed the timeline and venue to The New York Times. (more...)
10)
New Year! New BroadwayWorld! New Opportunities to Join!
by BWW News Desk - January 01, 2017
Do you want to write for BroadwayWorld, the #1 theatre site on the net with over 5 million monthly viewers? We want you! We need regional writers, critics, guest bloggers, student bloggers (all ages!) and more! (more...)
11)
VIDEO FLASHBACK: Look Back at the Incredible Career of Stage and Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds
by Matt Tamanini - December 28, 2016
Just one day after the heartbreaking passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher, the world was again shocked to learn of the tragic passing of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds. One of the brightest stars of the Golden Age of Movie Musicals, Reynolds came to fame at just 19 years old in the MGM classic SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. (more...)
12)
HBO to Present Encore Broadcast of Carrie Fisher's WISHFUL DRINKING
by TV News Desk - December 29, 2016
HBO remembers Carrie Fisher with an encore presentation of WISHFUL DRINKING this Sunday, Jan. 1 (9:00-10:20 p.m. ET/PT) on the main HBO channel. (more...)
13)
STAGE TUBE: Watch MATILDA's Final Broadway Curtain Call
by Stage Tube - January 02, 2017
MATILDA THE MUSICAL took its final bow on Broadway this weekend and we've got footage of the cast taking their final curtain call at the beloved show. (more...)
14)
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'The Impossible Dream' at KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
by TV News Desk - December 30, 2016
Cynthia Erivo turned to Facebook this week to share video of her moving performance of MAN OF LA MANCHA's 'The Impossible Dream' from this year's KENNEDY CENTER HONORS. (more...)
15)
Believe! Reading of Cher Biomusical THE CHER SHOW Starts Next Week in NYC
by BWW News Desk - December 27, 2016
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cher's much-hyped biomusical is making its first leap toward the Great White Way this winter. (more...)
16)
STAGE TUBE: Watch FIDDLER ON THE ROOF's Emotional Closing Curtain Call
by Stage Tube - January 01, 2017
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF played its final performance on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. At the time of closing, Fiddler on the Roof played a total of 464 performances and we've got footage from the show's emotional final curtain call. (more...)
17)
LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's CAROUSEL, Starring Kelli O'Hara, Now Available for Pre-Order
by TV News Desk - December 27, 2016
On April 26, 2013, PBS' Live From Lincoln Center presented the New York Philharmonic's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's iconic American musical, CAROUSEL, featuring a star-studded cast including Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, and Jessie Mueller. (more...)
18)
WILL & GRACE Stars Pay Tribute to Sitcom 'Mom' Debbie Reynolds
by Caryn Robbins - December 29, 2016
Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, who passed away yesterday afternoon, was a frequent guest star on NBC's long-running comedy WILL & GRACE. The actress portrayed Bobbi Adler, the outspoken, over-the-top mother of Grace Adler, played by Debra Messing. (more...)
19)
Audra McDonald Slates 2017 Tour Stops Across the U.S., Featuring Husband Will Swenson
by BWW News Desk - December 27, 2016
Six-time Tony winner and recent star of Broadway's SHUFFLE ALONG Audra McDonald has just announced her first six tour dates of 2017, with two stops featuring her husband - fellow stage vet Will Swenson. (more...)
20)
VIDEO: First Look - New TV Spot for Disney's Live Action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
by Movies News Desk - January 02, 2017
Kick off the new year with an all-new TV spot for Walt Disney Studios' live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, hitting theaters on March 17th! (more...)