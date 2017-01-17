Hottest Articles on BWW 1/10/2017 - 1/17/2017
|
1)
VIDEO: Broadway Stars Recreate Iconic 'Good Morning' Number in Tribute to Debbie Reynolds
by Caryn Robbins - January 13, 2017
In honor of the late, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, THE BOOK OF MORMON's Christopher Rice recreated the classic 'Good Morning' number from the film 'Singing in the Rain.' (more...)
|
2)
Breaking News: MISS SAIGON Finds Its Complete Broadway Cast; Rehearsals Begin!
by BWW News Desk - January 10, 2017
Rehearsals begin Thursday, January 12 for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON, which will return to its original home, The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) beginning performancesWednesday, March 1. The original production of MISS SAIGON opened at the same theater on April 11, 1991 and played there through January 28, 2001. Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of LES MISERABLES, School of Rock), the Broadway return of MISS SAIGON will feature four of its London stars, Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Rachelle Ann Go as Gigi. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen, Nicholas Christopher as John, Devin Ilaw as Thuy. Lianah Sta. Ana will play the role of Kim at certain performances. MISS SAIGON has its official opening Thursday, March 23. MISS SAIGON will play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018 before launching a North American tour later in the year. (more...)
|
3)
VIDEO: James Corden Challenges Neil Patrick Harris to Epic Broadway Musical Riff-Off!
by TV News Desk - January 10, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, guest Neil Patrick Harris interrupted James Corden during the show to challenge him to a riff-off to settle a dispute and figure out who is truly more Broadway. (more...)
|
4)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 1/13; FENCES in Salt Lake City, Exclusive FUN HOME in Denver, Harold Prince's CANDIDE and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - January 13, 2017
As we start our new year, we are offering a more comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which will now include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature COPENHAGEN in Washington, DC, FENCES in Salt Lake City, an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of FUN HOME in Denver and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
|
5)
2016 BWW UK/West End Awards Winners Announced - GROUNDHOG DAY, Ian McKellen and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - January 11, 2017
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 West End winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners! (more...)
|
6)
Breaking News: Have You Heard? ANASTASIA Has Found Its Full Broadway Cast!
by BWW News Desk - January 11, 2017
Producers Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening) just announced complete casting for the new musical, ANASTASIA. (more...)
|
7)
Breaking News: Jennifer Holliday Cancels Performance at Trump Inauguration
by Alan Henry - January 14, 2017
Less than a day after The New York Times reported that Jennifer Holliday would be performing at President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration on January 19th, the star has now canceled her performance after an outcry from the theatre and LGBT communities. (more...)
|
8)
Paul Anka to Sing Customized Version of 'My Way' at Trump Inauguration
by Caryn Robbins - January 12, 2017
Paul Anka will sing a special version of his iconic song 'My Way' at the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20th. (more...)
|
9)
CONFIRMED: Broadway Legend Jennifer Holliday Will Perform at Trump Inauguration 'For the People'
by Alan Henry - January 13, 2017
Confirmed: The New York Times reports that Jennifer Holliday will be performing at President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration on January 19th. (more...)
|
10)
UPDATE: Paul Anka Pulls Out of Presidential Inauguration Performance
by TV News Desk - January 13, 2017
Anka spoke to TMZ and revealed he would not be appearing at the January 20th event due to personal issues. (more...)
|
11)
VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Praises Meryl Streep's Speech: 'I Was Very Proud of Her'
by TV News Desk - January 10, 2017
On last night's HARDBALL on MSNBC, legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand called in to join host Chris Matthews to discuss Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech that criticized President-elect Donald Trump. (more...)
|
12)
Breaking News: Adam Jacobs to Lead the North American Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
by BWW News Desk - January 13, 2017
Disney Theatrical Productions proudly announces that Adam Jacobs, who originated the title role in Aladdin on Broadway, will play the iconic role in the show's eagerly-anticipated North American tour. (more...)
|
13)
UPDATE: DREAMGIRLS, COLOR PURPLE Star Jennifer Holliday Not Confirmed for Trump Inauguration Concert
by BWW News Desk - January 13, 2017
UPDATE: Despite an official announcement from the President-elect's team, Jennifer Holliday's publicist says the DREAMGIRLS and COLOR PURPLE Broadway star has not agreed to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial this month. (more...)
|
14)
Breaking News: The Man Is Non-Stop! Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart Will Join HAMILTON on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2017
Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will join the Broadway cast of Hamilton in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson starting in mid April (date TBD), it has been announced by producer Jeffrey Seller. (more...)
|
15)
Breaking News: The Tony Awards Will Return to Radio City Music Hall in 2017!
by BWW News Desk - January 12, 2017
The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards® will return to a historic venue, Radio City Music Hall, in 2017. The awards will air live on Sunday, June 11, 2017, (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and CBS All Access. (more...)
|
16)
Lionsgate Toys with Bringing LA LA LAND to the Stage with Touring Production
by BWW News Desk - January 10, 2017
According to the Hollywood Reporter, LA LA LAND's journey might not end with the big screen. Motion Picture Group's Erik Feig revealed that Damien Chazelle's new throwback movie musical might eventually be turned into a touring stage show. (more...)
|
17)
VIDEO: 'Proud to Be a Jersey Boy!' Frankie Valli and Cast of JERSEY BOYS at Closing Curtain Call
by TV News Desk - January 16, 2017
During the closing curtain call, Four Seasons' frontman Frankie Valli thanked the cast and crew, commenting that the historic run was 'really the icing on the cake.' (more...)
|
18)
VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Sings & Raps SESAME STREET Classic 'Rubber Duckie'!
by TV News Desk - January 11, 2017
It's a Rubber Duckie sing-along! Below, follow the words on the screen and join Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs as he sings (and raps!) this classic Sesame Street tune! (more...)
|
19)
VIDEO: LA LA LAND's Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Quizzed on Musical Film Knowledge!
by Movies News Desk - January 16, 2017
Recently, Golden Globe Award winners Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone visited London's Magic Radio to promote their hit movie musical, LA LA LAND. During the appearance, the duo was quizzed on their knowledge of iconic musical films. (more...)
|
20)
STAGE TUBE: HAMILTON Says Goodbye to Obama with 'One Last Time' White House Performance
by Stage Tube - January 11, 2017
Last night, the nation took the first steps in acknowledging the departure of President Barack Obama. As the current Commander in Chief took to the stage to deliver his farewell address, Twitter exploded with messages of admiration, sorrow, and solidarity for the man and his administration. BroadwayWorld collected the Broadway community's response HERE, and today Hamilton posted throwback footage of their 'One Last Time' performance at the White House as their own farewell. (more...)