Hottest Articles on BWW 1/10/2017 - 1/17/2017

2) Breaking News: MISS SAIGON Finds Its Complete Broadway Cast; Rehearsals Begin!

by BWW News Desk - January 10, 2017 Rehearsals begin Thursday, January 12 for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON, which will return to its original home, The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) beginning performancesWednesday, March 1. The original production of MISS SAIGON opened at the same theater on April 11, 1991 and played there through January 28, 2001. Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of LES MISERABLES, School of Rock), the Broadway return of MISS SAIGON will feature four of its London stars, Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Rachelle Ann Go as Gigi. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen, Nicholas Christopher as John, Devin Ilaw as Thuy. Lianah Sta. Ana will play the role of Kim at certain performances. MISS SAIGON has its official opening Thursday, March 23. MISS SAIGON will play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018 before launching a North American tour later in the year. (more...)