Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening Tonight

Apr. 20, 2017  

The revival of Hello, Dolly opens tonight on Broadway, starring Bette Midler and featuring a star-studded cast. The Broadway revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly! is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

Get to know the cast before they take their opening bows!

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightBette Midler (Dolly Gallagher Levi) - Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in 1967 in the original production of Fiddler on the Roof. Since the release of her first album, The Divine Miss M in 1972, she has recorded 25 others, winning four Grammy® Awards and selling more than 35 million copies worldwide. Her signature songs include "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "The Rose," "From a Distance," and "The Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler's 24 motion pictures include The Rose, Divine Madness, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Outrageous Fortune, Big Business, Beaches, For The Boys, The First Wives Club, and Hocus Pocus. Her countless television appearances include four top-rated specials, an acclaimed turn as Mama Rose in Gypsy, and a legendary performance on the final "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." As a live performer, she caused a sensation at the Continental Baths in 1970, and twice broke house records on Broadway: once with her Palace Theatre debut show Bette Midler, and again with Bette Midler's Clams on the Half Shell Revue, at the Minskoff. She continues to sell out the most famous venues around the world, from Las Vegas to London, playing to one of the most enduring fan bases in entertainment history; in addition, she has won four Golden Globes®, three Emmys®, and was twice nominated for the Academy Award®. In 2013, Midler returned to the Broadway stage, after a nearly 40-year absence, to star in I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers, breaking house records at the Booth Theatre. An iconic New Yorker, Midler started the New York Restoration Project in 1995. This non-profit organization is devoted to bringing abandoned and neglected parks, gardens and open spaces in all five boroughs back to abundant life. Ms. Midler would like to offer her profound thanks to the creators of this production and to let everyone know that it is a privilege and honor to share the stage with this brilliant, talented and hard-working company.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightDavid Hyde Piece (Horace Vandergelder) - Broadway: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Award®, Drama League nomination), La Bête, Accent on Youth, Curtains (Tony®), Spamalot (Drama Desk nomination), The Heidi Chronicles, Beyond Therapy. Off-Broadway: A Life, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, The Landing, Close Up Space, Elliot Loves, The Author's Voice, The Maderati, Zero Positive, Summer, That's It Folks!, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, Peter Brook's production of The Cherry Orchard. Regional: Curtains (Center Theatre Group); Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks (Geffen Playhouse); Vanya and Sonia... (McCarter Theatre Center); Candida, Elliot Loves (Goodman Theatre); Holiday, Camille (Long Wharf Theatre); The Seagull, Cyrano, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Execution of Justice (Guthrie Theater). As director: It Shoulda Been You (Broadway, George Street Playhouse), Ripcord (Manhattan Theatre Club), Vanya and Sonia... (Center Theatre Group), The Importance of Being Earnest (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Film: The Perfect Host, Wet Hot American Summer, Down with Love, Isn't She Great, Wolf, Treasure Planet, A Bug's Life, Nixon, Sleepless in Seattle, Crossing Delancey. Television: "When We Rise," "The Good Wife," "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," "The Powers That Be," and "Frasier" (Emmy®, SAG® Awards).

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightGavin Creel (Cornelius Hackl) - Broadway: Hair (Tony Award® nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony® nomination), She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon, La Cage aux Folles. West End: The Book of Mormon (Olivier Award), Mary Poppins, Hair. Off-Broadway: Bat Boy, The Mystery Plays. National tour: The Book of Mormon, Fame. Regional: Bounce (Goodman Theatre/Kennedy Center), Prometheus Bound (American Repertory Theater), The Mystery Plays (Yale Repertory Theatre). Television: "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Eloise at Christmastime." Original recordings: GoodTimeNation, Quiet, Get Out, and the single "Noise." Co-Founder: Broadway Impact. BFA: University of Michigan.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightKate Baldwin (Irene Molloy) - Broadway: Finian's Rainbow (Tony Award®, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Big Fish, The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Wonderful Town, and Fiorello! (City Center Encores!). Off-Broadway: Giant (The Public Theater; Drama Desk nomination), John and Jen (Keen Company; Drama Desk nomination), and Songbird (59E59). Concert engagements: Boston Pops, New York Pops, and the major orchestras of Washington, Detroit, Portland, and Phoenix. Television: "Law and Order: SVU," "Passion" for PBS, and "First You Dream." Recordings: Let's See What Happens and She Loves Him.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightTaylor Trensch (Barnaby Tucker) - Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Bare, Rent. First national tour: Spring Awakening. World premieres: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Dallas Theater Center, Barrington Stage, La Jolla Playhouse. Television: Nickelodeon's "Nella the Princess Knight." Training: Elon University.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightBeanie Feldstein (Minnie Fay) - Broadway debut. She was recently seen on-screen in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Upcoming films: The Female Brain and Lady Bird. Education: Wesleyan University.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightWill Burton (Ambrose Kemper) - Broadway: An American In Paris, Holiday Inn. New York: Kiss Me, Kate (Roundabout Theatre Company benefit). Regional: Arena Stage, Goodspeed Opera House, Paper Mill Playhouse, The Muny.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightMelanie Moore (Ermengarde) - Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland. Television: "So You Think You Can Dance" (Season 8 winner), "Glee," "Dancing With the Stars."

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightJennifer Simard (Ernestina) - Jennifer Simard was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award® for her performance as the nun Sister Mary Downy in Disaster! In addition, she is a four-time Drama Desk, two-time Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominee.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightKevin Ligon (Rudolph, u/s Horace Vandergelder) - Broadway: On the Twentieth Century; Bullets Over Broadway; The Phantom Of The Opera; Sister Act; Finian's Rainbow; Young Frankenstein; The Producers; Kiss Me, Kate; 1776; The Secret Garden. Other credits include Anastasia (Hartford Stage Company); Sweeney Todd (The John F. Kennedy Center's Sondheim Celebration); Guys and Dolls (national tour; Jeff Award); Forbidden Broadway (Off-Broadway).

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightCameron Adams (Ensemble) - Broadway: The Music Man; Oklahoma!; Hairspray; Cry-Baby; Shrek; Promises, Promises; How To Succeed...; Nice Work If You Can Get It; Gigi; She Loves Me. Numerous television, Off-Broadway and regional credits.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightPhillip Attmore (Ensemble) - Phillip Attmore is a "So You Think You Can Dance" alumnus and three-time Astaire Award winner including Best Male Dancer. Recent Broadway: Shuffle Along... Multiple other Broadway and film/television credits.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightGiuseppe Bausilio (Ensemble) - Broadway: Cats, Aladdin, Newsies, Billy Elliot. Off-Broadway: Spring Awakening. Regional: Billy Elliot. Television: "The Next Step." Film: Tango on the Balcony, Dead Man Down.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightJustin Bowen (County Clerk, Ensemble, u/s Barnaby Tucker) - Broadway: She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Chaplin. Other: City Center Encores!, Goodspeed Musicals, Paper Mill Playhouse, Stages St. Louis, Yale Institute for Music Theatre. Television: "My Broadway Debut" (CBS). BMus: Florida State University.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightTaeler Cyrus (Ensemble) - Broadway: An American in Paris, After Midnight. Concert dance: River North Dance Chicago, Ailey II, Metropolitan Opera. Commercial dance: Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Kanye West. BFA: The Ailey School/Fordham University.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightLeslie Donna Flesner (Ensemble, u/s Irene Molloy) - Broadway: An American in Paris, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cinderella, Chaplin, Follies, Finian's Rainbow. Most recent: War Paint (Goodman Theatre). Television: "Boardwalk Empire," "The Knick," "Tony Awards®."

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightJessica Lee Goldyn (Ensemble) - Broadway: A Chorus Line, Finding Neverland, Tuck Everlasting. New York: On the Town (City Center Encores!). National tour: Fosse. Film: Every Little Step. Television: "Smash."

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightStephen Hanna (Ensemble) - Broadway: An American in Paris, On the Town, Billy Elliot. Off-Broadway: SILENCE! The Musical. National tour: Come Fly Away. Hanna was also a Principal Dancer at the New York City Ballet.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightMichael Hartung (Ensemble, u/s Barnaby Tucker) - Broadway debut. Regional: Goodspeed Musicals, Barrington Stage Company, Theatre Under the Stars, The Muny, Gateway Playhouse, Music Theatre Wichita. Training: BFA University of Michigan, RADA, Monona Academy of Dance.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightRobert Hartwell (Ensemble) - Broadway: Memphis, Nice Work..., Cinderella, Motown. Tours: Dreamgirls, Motown. TV host and interior designer of BroadwayWorld's "Broadway Quick Change." Founder of The Broadway Dance Collective. BFA: University of Michigan.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightAaron Kaburick (Ensemble, u/s Rudolph, Judge) - Broadway: Something Rotten!, Motown, Sister Act, and Billy Elliot. National tours: Billy Elliot, Annie, and The Full Monty. Regional: St. Louis Muny, Music Theatre Wichita. BA: Boston University.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightAmanda LaMotte (Ensemble, u/s Minnie Fay, Ermengarde) - Broadway: Matilda. Tour: Cats. Regional: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Barrington Stage Company, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, NC Theatre, Theatre by the Sea.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightAnalisa Leaming (Ensemble, u/s Irene Molloy) - Broadway: The King and I (Lincoln Center Theater), On the Twentieth Century, Pipe Dream, Where's Charley? (City Center Encores!). Regional: The Muny, KC Starlight, Ogunquit Playhouse, Geva Theatre Center, Barrington Stage Company, North Shore Music Theatre. BMus: Eastman School of Music.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightJess LeProtto (Ensemble) - Broadway: Cats, On the Town, Newsies, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Boy From Oz. Television: "So You Think You Can Dance." National: "So You Think You Can Dance" tour, Radio City Music Hall.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightNathan Madden (Ensemble, u/s Cornelius Hackl) - Broadway: Chicago, An American in Paris. Tours: Ballets Jazz Montréal, Come Fly Away. BFA: The Juilliard School.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightMichael McCormick (Judge, Ensemble, u/s Horace Vandergelder) - Favorite credits: 1776; Kiss Me, Kate; Curtains; Chaplin. Recent Off-Broadway: Himself and Nora; Fly by Night; A Man of No Importance.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightLinda Mugleston (Mrs. Rose, Ensemble, u/s Dolly Gallagher Levi) - Broadway: Beautiful; On the Twentieth Century; Cinderella; Anything Goes; Young Frankenstein; Wonderful Town; Nine; Into the Woods; Kiss Me, Kate; On the Town. Off-Broadway/regional: Sweeney Todd (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall); The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall); Sunset Boulevard (Portland Center Stage).

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightHayley Podschun (Ensemble, u/s Minnie Fay, Ermengarde) - Eighth Broadway show. National Tour: Wicked.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightJessica Sheridan (Ensemble, u/s Dolly Gallagher Levi, Ernestina, Mrs. Rose) - Broadway: Sister Act, Follies, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables. New York: Stepping Out at Radio City. National tours: The Bridges of Madison County, The Producers, Beauty and the Beast, Footloose, How to Succeed... Film: The Producers. Television: "Liza Minnelli Live From Radio City Music Hall." Ovation and L.A. Weekly Award nominee.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightChristian Dante White (Ensemble, u/s Cornelius Hackl) - Broadway: Shuffle Along..., The Scottsboro Boys, The Book of Mormon. New York: The Wiz. Off-Broadway: The Scottsboro Boys. Regional: Jersey Boys. National tour: The Book of Mormon, Hairspray.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightBranch Woodman (Ensemble, u/s Rudolph, Judge) - Broadway/tours: Cinderella, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Billy Elliot, Bye Bye Birdie, Big, and Crazy For You. Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and many other regional credits. Television: "Alpha House."

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightRyan Worsing (Ensemble) - Broadway: Finding Neverland, Chicago, White Christmas, Shrek. Off-Broadway: Sweet Charity (The New Group). Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Sacramento Music Circus, KC Starlight, St. Paul Ordway, Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightRichard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble) - Broadway: Shuffle Along..., On the Twentieth Century, and White Christmas. Regional: Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street. Astaire Award winner.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightElizabeth Earley (Swing, Co-Dance Captain) - Broadway: Something Rotten! Tours: Mary Poppins, Whistle Down the Wind. Regional: Ragtime (The John F. Kennedy Center), A Chorus Line (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Mary Poppins (Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival), Sacramento Music Circus, Milwaukee Repertory. BFA: NYU.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightJennifer Foote (Swing) - Broadway: She Loves Me, Follies, On the Twentieth Century, Rock of Ages, A Chorus Line, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Associate Director/Choreographer: Hugh Jackman: Broadway To Oz (arena tour), Cinderella (national tour), Sweeney Todd (Avery Fisher Hall, PBS).

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightIan Liberto (Swing) - Broadway: Billy Elliot; Chaplin; Promises, Promises; How To Succeed... National tours: The Book Of Mormon; Evita; Billy Elliot; A Chorus Line; Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Hello, Broadway! Meet the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!, Opening TonightMichael Jon Slinger (Swing, Co-Dance Captain) - Broadway: Matilda, Side Show, Evita, How to Succeed..., Billy Elliot, West Side Story. New York: Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall). Film: Ted 2. Television: 2015 Academy Awards®, Kennedy Center Honors. Training: American Ballet Theatre, The Juilliard School.

