He'll Be Back! Brian d'Arcy James Will Return to Broadway's HAMILTON

According to Deadline Hollywood, Brian d'Arcy James will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton as King George, the role he originated but never got to play on Broadway due to conflicts with SOMETHING ROTTEN.

D'Arcy James has not announced a start date, but he is committed to returning to the role.

Brian d'Arcy James recently finished shooting Tom McCarthy's upcoming feature film Spotlight, alongside Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams as the four member Boston Globe Spotlight team, who won the Pulitzer Prize for their reporting on the Boston Archdiocese Catholic Church sex abuse scandal. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy Sisters. Brian is a two time Tony Award nominee for his title role performance in Shrek the Musical (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award winner) and as Sidney Falco in Sweet Smell of Success. He will next appear as King George in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical Hamilton at The Public Theater. Brian also starred in The Public Theater's Giant. At Lincoln Center, he appeared as Banquo in Macbeth directed by Jack O'Brien alongside Ethan Hawke. He earned rave reviews on Broadway in the play Time Stands Still opposite Laura Linney, Christina Ricci and Eric Bogosian and originated the role of Dan Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize winning musical Next to Normal Off Broadway before reprising his role on Broadway. He is also an OBIE Award winner for his appearance in Conor McPherson's The Good Thief. Other Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include The Wild Party, Port Authority (Lucille Lortel Award), The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Apple Tree, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Titanic, Carousel and Blood Brothers. Film work includes Time Out of Mind, Admission, Bird in a Box, Fitzgerald Family Christmas, Game Change, Friends with Kids and Ghost Town. On television he is perhaps most well known for co-starring in the NBC series Smash as Frank Houston opposite Debra Messing. He most recently appeared on Law & Order: SVU. Other credits include the F/X pilot Hoke starring Paul Giamatti, Ironside CBS's The Good Wife, recurring on Showtime's The Big C starring Laura Linney, Person of Interest, Rescue Me and Cashmere Mafia.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Source

Related Articles