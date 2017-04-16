HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler
Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler

HELLO DOLLY Landed Carol Channing on Richard Nixon's Enemies List

Apr. 16, 2017  
HELLO DOLLY Landed Carol Channing on Richard Nixon's Enemies List

Icon of stage and screen Carol Channing certainly has a number of accolades to her name, but the one she declares special pride in is the face that she was once among the names on President Nixon's 'Enemies List'.

Nixon's White House Counsel John Dean described the Enemies List as a way 'we can use the available federal machinery to screw our political enemies.' On the list, however, was an odd grouping of people that included sports stars, actor Paul Newman, and Barbra Streisand.

Channing's addition to the list came, according to The Daily Beast, when she used her celebrity to represent political causes. Her fame was tied closely to her role as Dolly Levi, and the headlining song from the show was used to further the Democratic cause.

Republicans pulled the song 'Hello, Dolly' from pop culture and attempted to use in support of Senator Barry Goldwater, singing 'Hello, Barry,' but liberal Jerry Herman quickly invoked copyright laws.

The song was reappropriated for the Democrats at the 1964 convention and Channing came on stage singing 'Hello, Lyndon.' The song was distributed and Channing caught Nixon's ire. He was further inflamed by her friendship with the Kennedy family, which may have been the real root behind the Enemies List the whole time.

To read more about Channing and her role in politics, visit The Daily Beast here.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Photos: First Look at Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista & More in HERE LIES LOVE in Seattle
  • Andy Karl Injured During Friday Night Performance of GROUNDHOG DAY; Updated from the ER
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban & Cast of 'GREAT COMET' Perform 2 Songs Live on GMA!
  • The Beat Goes On! HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Exhibit Coming to Paley Center in Los Angeles
  • Photo Flash: See Christian Borle and More in a Mouth-Watering First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY on Broadway
  • Update: GROUNDHOG DAY Cancels Saturday Matinee Due to Star's Injury

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com