HBO to Debut TV Adaptation of Off-Broadway's CHRIS GETHARD: CAREER SUICIDE, 5/6

HBO has confirmed that the special Chris Gethard: CAREER SUICIDE will debut SATURDAY, MAY 6 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Adapting his one-man off-Broadway show of the same name, this exclusive presentation is a comedy about depression, alcoholism, suicide and the other funniest parts of life. Gethard holds nothing back as he dives into his experiences with mental illness and psychiatry, finding hope in the strangest places.

Chris Gethard: CAREER SUICIDE is executive produced by Judd Apatow, Chris Gethard, Brian Stern, Mike Berkowitz, Anna Wenger and Marcus Raboy; directed by Kimberly Senior, who also directed the stage production; written by Chris Gethard.

Chris Gethard's credits include the Fusion comedy series "The Chris Gethard Show" and the podcast Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People. His other TV credits include guest appearances on "Broad City," "Parks and Recreation," "The Office," "Louie" and "Inside Amy Schumer." An alumnus of Upright Citizens Brigade, Gethard appeared in the feature films "Don't Think Twice," "The Other Guys" and "The Heat." He also wrote the book "A Bad Idea I'm About to Do: True Tales of Seriously Poor Judgment and Stunningly Awkward Adventure."

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

Photo Credit: Clay Anderson and Christian Frarey

