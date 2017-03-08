HAMILTON's Seth Stewart to Announce Broadway Green Alliance's College Green Captain Prize at USITT

Seth Stewart, an original cast member of Broadway's HAMILTON, currently playing Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, has been added to the stellar lineup of participants at the 2017 United States Institute for Theatre Technology, Inc. (USITT) Annual Conference & Stage Expo, March 8-11 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and is a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

The BGA College Green Captain program is modeled after the successful Broadway version, in which a cast or crew member of every Broadway show volunteers to serve as a BGA liaison of the production for all things environmentally friendly. College Green Captains are self-selected members of a college or university theatre department who are committed to greening one or more of the department's productions. College Green Captains are encouraged to find a faculty or staff Green Captain to partner in greening efforts.

As the Broadway Green Captain for HAMILTON, Stewart will be speaking on one of the conference's green panels, "Green Captains - On Broadway & On Campus." He will also be presenting one college Green Captain with the College Green Captain prize, along with two tickets to see HAMILTON on Broadway and a backstage tour, subject to availability.

This award recognizes outstanding BGA College Green Captains for introducing environmental changes to their department's theatre productions. Some examples of greener practices include energy-efficient lighting, rechargeable batteries, educating the cast and crew about better environmental practices, recycling or composting on the set, and more. Information about the prize can be found at www.broadwaygreen.com/collegeprize.

USITT has supported greener theatre and productions through education, and has worked with the BGA on a slate of panels each year. Stewart's panel is one of five green panels that the BGA is presenting at the conference this spring. The other panels will be: Closing Green, a

Greener Model Building Workshop, Evaluating Sustainable Lighting Fixtures, and Green Theatre Around the World. The other panelists include Richard Cadena, Charlie Deull, Ian Garrett, Justin Miller, Ellen Jones, and Tony Award winning designer Donyale Werle.

For more information on the sessions and exhibitors who are already a part of USITT's 2017 Conference & Stage Expo, visit www.usittshow.com.

THE BROADWAY GREEN ALLIANCE (BGA) educates, motivates and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA (formerly Broadway Goes Green) was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and has become a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. The BGA brings together all segments of the theatre community, including producers, Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres in New York and around the country, college drama programs, theatrical unions and their members, and related businesses. Working closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the BGA identifies and disseminates better practices for theatre professionals and reaches out to theatre fans throughout the country, and through alliances, internationally. Visit www.broadwaygreen.com. or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/BroadwayGreenAlliance, and Twitter: @broadwaygreen.

