HAIRSPRAY LIVE!'s Ephraim M. Sykes to Host BROADWAY AT W This Weekend

NBC's Hairspray Live! star Ephraim M. Sykes joins the lineup this coming Sunday, March 19th as Special Guest host for the intimate acoustic concert series BROADWAY AT W.

Sykes who played Seaweed J. Stubbs on the NBC television special will carry the audience through a night of acoustic music, cover songs, and laughs featuring cast members of Disney's 'THE LION KING' in The Living Room of W Times Square.

On Broadway, Sykes recently appeared as an original cast member of the phenomenon hit musical HAMILTON, as well as Motown the Musical, Newsies, Memphis, and The Little Mermaid. For television, he is known for his work on HBO's "Vinyl" as Marvin, "Luke Cage", and "30 Rock".

Sykes will join cast members L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa), Jelani Remy (Simba), James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Chondra Profit Ardrey (Sarabi), Christopher Freeman, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Nteliseng Nkhela, and crew members Jaymes Hodges and Brenda O'Brien. Special Guest Star will be Eric LaJuan Summers (Kinky Boots, Motown, Aida "Mereb", The Little Mermaid). Alex Ortega serves as music director/guitarist and Martin King on cajon.

Standing room is FREE on a first-come, first-serve basis. For $20 limited reserved seating please visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2900329 or www.42sevenproductions.com.

BROADWAY AT W Times Square is a night produced by Broadway, TV, and Film veterans in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts. An authentic Broadway experience at the exclusive W NY- Times Square and W Hollywood featuring cast members from your favorite Broadway shows and special guest stars from Broadway, TV, and Film.

