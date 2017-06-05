Go Backstage with Broadway's Best by Bidding at Charity Buzz!

CHARITYBUZZ BROADWAY AUCTION NOW THROUGH JUNE 13!

Join the bidding NOW!



Bid now to participate in the first-ever curated Broadway Auction CHARITY BUZZ!



Meet Broadway's biggest stars, gain exclusive backstage access at the Great White Way's hottest shows, get VIP seats to standing-room-only hits, and more-all to benefit charity.



Bid today to win the Broadway experience of your dreams and support an important cause!

The Charitybuzz Broadway Auction runs May 23 - June 13 at Charitybuzz.com.

BroadwayWorld serves as the Official Media Partner of the Charitybuzz Broadway Auction.

Charitybuzz is the place to find extraordinary experiences and luxuries to benefit remarkable charities making an impact.

Our online auctions bring together hundreds of the world's most acclaimed celebrities, inspiring luminaries, and beloved brands to give you unforgettable access to your passions. Plus, every winning bid supports an incredible cause.

From walk-on roles with Hollywood A-listers to power lunches with Fortune 500 CEOs, when you join Charitybuzz every dream is a new way to make a difference.

