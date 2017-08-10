Glenn Close to Receive Zurich Film Festival's Golden Icon Award

Glenn Close will receive Zurich Film Festival's Golden Icon Award and present THE WIFE alongside Jonathan Pryce, Annie Starke and director Björn Runge. ZFF Co-Directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri state "We're honored to present Glenn Close with our Golden Icon Award at this year's Festival. From her commanding portrayal of Patty Hewes in DAMAGES to the glorious Marquise de Merteuil in Stephen Frears' DANGEROUS LIAISONS via Alex Forrest and Cruella De Vil, Glenn Close has brought her extraordinary presence to countless memorable roles over a truly formidable career. We are delighted to welcome her to Zurich and screen her latest film THE WIFE."



A six-time Academy Award nominee, Ms Close has recently completed filming on Julian Fellow's adaptation of Agatha Christie's CROOKED HOUSE alongside an all-star cast that included Max Irons, Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson and Terence Stamp. Other recent films include the sci-fi thriller WHAT HAPPENED TO MONDAY, THE GIRL WITH ALL THE GIFTS, WILDE WEDDING and the comedy BASTARDS.



For her riveting portrayal of high-stakes litigator Patty Hewes in the critically acclaimed television series DAMAGES, Close won two consecutive Emmys as "Best Actress in a Drama Series" and two subsequent Emmy nominations (bringing her total number of Emmy nominations to twelve) along with a Golden Globe Award and three SAG Award nominations. Close's twelve Golden Globe nominations include a Best Actress win for Andrei Konchalovsky's adaptation of THE LION IN WINTER (which also earned her a SAG Award).

Close recently reprised her Tony winning role of Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of SUNSET BOULEVARD. Other Broadway credits include A DELICATE BALANCE, THE PLAY WHAT I WROTE, THE REAL THING and BARNUM.



About the film THE WIFE Behind any great man, there's always a greater woman ... and you're about to meet her. It is crucial you get to know this woman - many of us already do and don't even realise it. Joan Castleman (Glenn Close): a highly intelligent and still-striking beauty - the perfect alpha wife. Forty years spent sacrificing her own talent, dreams and ambitions to fan the flames of her charismatic husband Joe (Jonathan Pryce) and his skyrocketing literary career. Ignoring his infidelities and excuses because of his "art" with grace and humour.



Their fateful pact has built a marriage upon uneven compromises. And Joan's reached her breaking point. On the eve of Joe's Nobel Prize for Literature, the crown jewel in a spectacular body of work, Joan's coup de grace is to confront the biggest sacrifice of her life and secret of his career. THE WIFE is a poignant, funny and emotional journey; a celebration of womanhood, self-discovery and liberation.



Glenn Close will be honored with the award on Sunday, October 1 at Kino Corso. Tickets are available from September 18, 2017.

Source: Zurich Film Festival

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles