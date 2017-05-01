Glenn Close and the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD to Bring VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD to Birdland

Click Here for More Articles on SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Broadway

The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced Glenn Close in "Vintage Hollywood," a fundraising concert on Monday, May 22 at 9:30pm.

Ms. Close will be joined by the cast of Sunset Boulevard in this one-night-only event benefiting Bring Change 2 Mind, which works to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

"Vintage Hollywood" will feature musical combinations celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood, with musical direction by Michael Patrick Walker. This special one-night-only event will take place in place of the regularly-scheduled Jim Caruso's Cast Party.

Glenn Close understands that mental health is something that affects all families. Yet, few talk about it. It was not until her sister, Jessie Close, received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and her nephew, Calen Pick, was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder that the Close Family took action. In 2009, her family asked Ms. Close to use her platform to end the stigma surrounding mental illness. In 2010, the Close Family co-founded Bring Change 2 Mind (BC2M), a nonprofit organization built to start the conversation about mental health, and to raise awareness, understanding, and empathy. BC2M develops influential public service announcements (PSAs), including its most recent campaign, #MindOurFuture, has piloted evidence-based programs at the university (UBC2M) and high school (LETS BC2M) levels engaging students to reduce stigma and discrimination, and has created a social movement around change by providing people with platforms to share, connect, and learn.

The Broadway at Birdland concert series, curated by Jim Caruso, takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Tickets: General Seating $75; Preferred $100; VIP (includes Meet and Greet & Photo) $250; $10 food/drink minimum per person. For tickets and more information, visit www.birdlandjazz.com. For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Students (with current ID) & Broadway Theatre-Goers (with Broadway ticket stub from same day of performance): 50% off music charge at 11PM shows only. Birdland serves American Fare with a Cajun Flair nightly from 5PM until Midnight and until 1AM on Friday and Saturdays. Parking is available across the street at 332 West 44th Street. Concert Grand Piano By: Yamaha.

For more, visit www.BirdlandJazz.com or follow BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB on Twitter: @birdlandjazz, Facebook, Instagram, and on Pinterest.

