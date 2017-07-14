Geneva Carr, Max Crumm, Randy Graff and More to Appear in VILLIAN: DEBLANKS Weekly Run

This summer, the fun is happening on Wednesday nights -- and it keeps getting funnier with Geneva Carr (July 19), Randy Graff & Max Crumm (August 9), Molly Ranson (August 16) and more, as the weekly series continues.



Audience favorite Villain: DeBlanks is delighting midtown at the Yotel hotel, with a different cast each week. Presented by Tony-nominee Brenda Braxton, the fill-in-the-blanks comedy also features an array of performers from Tony winners (Randy Graff, Daisy Eagan), to comic wizards (Maulik Pancholy, Allison Castillo, Micah Stock), nightclub legends (Billy Stritch), Broadway regulars (Capathia Jenkins, Bernard Dotson, Jessica Vosk), downtown darlings (Molly Pope, Erik Ransom, The Skivvies' Nick Cearley), and a multitude of others. See complete casts at villaindeblanks.com.



Wednesday, June 19 stars the wild and wonderful Amy Spanger (The Wedding Singer, Matilda), the ingeniously cunning Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music, Once Upon A Mattress), the gloriously sassy Geneva Carr (Hand to God, CBS's Bull), theater author and aficionado Peter Filichia (Let's Put on a Musical!, Adam's Gifts), quick-witted comedian and writer Allison Castillo (Filthy Gorgeous, Bridgetown Comedy Festival), and Lambda Legal's Fair Courts Project Director, the delightfully dapper Eric Lesh (Attorney).



A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice, and proceeds from every performance will benefit the good folks at Lambda Legal.



So grab a thesaurus and a few friends, and come laugh your (BODY PART)_____ off!

Presented in association with La Vie Productions/R.Erin Craig.

Brenda Braxton presents Villain: DeBlanks will perform weekly at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 8:30 PM on Wednesday nights: June 21 & 28, July 5, 12 & 19, August 9, 16, 23 & 30. The show has a $25 cover with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Related Articles