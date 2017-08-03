Gene Kelly & More Featured on 'Judy Garland: Classic Duets'; Out 8/4

JSP Records is proud to announce the release on August 4, 2017 of JUDY GARLAND: CLASSIC DUETS, a 4-CD 109-track set produced by John Stedman that will include 15 tracks never previously issued on CD. Entirely remastered by the renowned U.K. audio restorer Peter Reynolds, with the cover and brochure designed by the distinguished graphic artist Raphael Geroni, it will contain essays by the award-winning Garland historian Lawrence Schulman, who has written extensively about her in the ARSC Journal; journalist Randy Henderson, who has contributed to the magazine The Garland Gazette, Emmy Magazine, and the webzine Garlands For Judy; Randy L. Schmidt, who is the author of Judy Garland on Judy Garland: Interviews and Encounters (Chicago Review Press, 2014) and edited and wrote the foreword for Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland by Sid Luft (Chicago Review Press, 2017); and French singer Isabelle Georges, whose CD and show devoted to Garland, called Une étoile et moi, met universal acclaim.



The set, which was compiled by Schulman, will contain duets Garland sang with 33 partners, including such illustrious names as Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Mickey Rooney, Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Johnny Mercer, Dick Haymes, Bob Hope, Al Jolson, Sophie Tucker, Fanny Brice, and others. Past JSP sets devoted to Garland, all curated by Schulman, include Lost Tracks (2010), Smilin' Through - The Singles Collection 1936-1947 (2011), The Carnegie Hall Concert (2012), Creations 1929-1962 Songs She Introduced (2013), The Garland Variations (2014), The Best of Lost Tracks (2015), and Judy Garland Sings Harold Arlen (2016). For further information, contact JSP Records at john@jsprecords.com.



Track list:

CD A:

DEANNA DURBIN

1. Opera vs. Jazz (Americana reprise)(C. Conrad) - Every Sunday, M-G-M

SOPHIE TUCKER

2. Everybody Sing (A. Freed-N.H. Brown) - Broadway Melody of 1938, M-G-M

FANNY BRICE

3. Why? Because! (B. Kalmar-H. Ruby) - Everybody Sing, M-G-M

RAY BOLGER

4. If I Only Had A Brain (E.Y. Harburg-H. Arlen) - The Wizard of Oz, M-G-M

5. We're Off To See The Wizard (E.Y. Harburg-H. Arlen) - The Wizard of Oz, M-G-M

6. Hayride (J. Mercer-H. Warren) - The Harvey Girls, M-G-M (outtake)

BETTY JAYNES

7. Opera Vs. Jazz, Part 1 (R. Edens) - Babes in Arms, M-G-M

8. Opera Vs. Jazz, Part 4 (A. Freed-N.H. Brown) - Babes in Arms, M-G-M

MICKEY ROONEY

9. Good Morning (A. Freed-N.H. Brown) - Babes in Arms, M-G-M

10. Good Morning (A. Freed-N.H. Brown) - Screen Guild Theater*

11. Our Love Affair (A. Freed-R. Edens) - Strike Up the Band, M-G-M

12. Our Love Affair (A. Freed-R. Edens) -Lux Radio Theatre, Strike Up the Band

13. Do The La Conga (R. Edens) - Strike Up the Band, M-G-M

14. How About You? (R. Freed-B. Lane) - Babes on Broadway, M-G-M

15. How About You? (R. Freed-B. Lane) -Lux Radio Theatre, Merton of the Movies

16. Hoe Down (R. Freed-R. Edens) - Babes on Broadway, M-G-M

17. God's Country (E.Y. Harburg-H. Arlen) -Screen Guild Theater, Babes in Arms

18. Could You Use Me? (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - Girl Crazy, M-G-M

19. Could You Use Me? (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - Master #L 3254-A, Decca 23308 B, 78-rpm

20. I Wish I Were In Love Again (L. Hart-R. Rodgers) - Words and Music, M-G-M

JOHNNY MERCER

21. Friendship (C. Porter) - Master # DLA 1987-A, Decca 3165 A

22. Don't Get Around Much Anymore (B. Russell-D. Ellington) - AFRS Personal Album #76

23. I Lost My Sugar In Salt Lake City (Salt Lake City Blues) (L. Rene-J. Lange) - AFRS Personal Album #76

24. Takin' A Chance On Love (J. Latouche-T. Fetter-V. Duke) - AFRS Personal Album #76



*First time on CD



CD B:

DOUG McPHAIL

1. It's A Great Day For The Irish (R. Edens) - Little Nellie Kelly, M-G-M

TONY MARTIN

2. We Must Have Music (G. Kahn-N.H. Brown) - Ziegfeld Girl, M-G-M

CHARLES WINNINGER

3. Laugh? I Thought I'd Split My Side (R. Edens) - Ziegfeld Girl, M-G-M

GENE KELLY

4. Ballin' The Jack (J.H. Burris-C. Smith) - For Me and My Gal, M-G-M

5. For Me And My Gal (E. Leslie-R. Goetz-G.W. Meyer) - For Me and My Gal, M-G-M

6. For Me And My Gal (E. Leslie-R. Goetz-G.W. Meyer) - Master # DLA 3140, Decca 18480 A, 78-rpm

7. For Me And My Gal (E. Leslie-R. Goetz-G.W. Meyer) - Screen Guild Players, For Me and My Gal*

8. When You Wore A Tulip (And I Wore A Big Red Rose) (J. Mahoney-P. Wenrich) - Master # DLA 3141-A, Decca 18480 B

9. All Through The Day (O. Hammerstein II-J. Kern) - Hollywood Bowl Symphony rehearsal

10. Be a Clown (C. Porter) - The Pirate, M-G-M

11. (Howdy, Neighbor) Happy Harvest (M. Gordon-H. Warren) - Summer Stock, M-G-M

12. All For You (S. Chaplin) - Summer Stock, M-G-M

13. You, Wonderful You (S. Chaplin-J. Brooks-H. Warren) - Summer Stock, M-G-M

THE KING'S MEN

14. Where Do We Go From Here? (H. Johnson-P. Wenrich) - For Me and My Gal, M-G-M

15. Bidin' My Time (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - Girl Crazy, M-G-M

16. Play That Barbershop Chord (W. Tracey-B. MacDonald) - In the Good Old Summertime, M-G-M

MARY KENT

17. Every Little Movement Has A Meaning Of Its Own (O. Harbach-K. Hoschna) - Presenting Lily Mars, M-G-M

JOHN CHARLES THOMAS

18. There'll Always Be An England (R. Parker-H. Charles) - Mail Call #38*

BING CROSBY

19. People Will Say We're In Love (O. Hammerstein II-R. Rodgers) - Command Performance #81

20. People Will Say We're In Love (O. Hammerstein II-R. Rodgers) - G.I. Journal #41*

21. You Tell Me Your Dream (And I'll Tell You Mine) (C. Daniels-S. Rice-A. Brown) - G.I. Journal #41*

22. Something To Remember You By (H. Dietz-A. Schwartz) - Command Performance #122

23. The Way You Look Tonight (D. Fields-J. Kern) - The Bakers of America Salute to the Armed Forces*

24. Medley: Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (J.A. Bland)/De Camptown Races (S. Foster)/Beyond the Blue Horizon (L.Robin-R.A. Whiting-W.F. Harling)/The Music Stopped (H. Adamson-J. McHugh)/My Old Kentucky Home (S. Foster)/Alabamy Bound (B.G. De Sylva-B. Green-R. Henderson)/Goodnight, Wherever You Are (D. Robertson-S. Hoffman-F. Weldon) - Command Performance #129*

25. You've Got Me Where You Want Me (J. Mercer-H. Warren) - Master # L 3485-A, Decca 23410 B

26. Mine (I. Gershwin-G.Gershwin) - Master # L 3486-A, Decca 23804 B

27. Connecticut (H. Martin-R. Blane) - Master # L 3750-A, Decca 23804 A

28. Yah-Ta-Ta, Yah-Ta-Ta (Talk, Talk, Talk) (J. Burke-J.V. Heusen) - Master # L 3751-A, Decca 23410 A



*First time on CD



CD C:

BING CROSBY

1. Wait Till The Sun Shines, Nellie (A.B. Sterling-H.V. Tilzer) - Philco Time

2. Connecticut (H. Martin-R. Blane) - Philco Time

3. For Me And My Gal (E. Leslie-R. Goetz-G.W. Meyer) - Philco Time

4. Who? (O. Harbach-O. Hammerstein II-J. Kern) - Philco Time

5. Embraceable You (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - Philco Time

6. Confess (B. Benjamin-G.D. Weiss) - Philco Time

7. Ma, He's Makin Eyes At Me (S. Clare-C. Conrad) - The Bing Crosby Show

8. Maybe It's Because (I Love You Too Much) (H. Ruby-J. Scott) - The Bing Crosby Show

9. Sam's Song (The Happy Tune) (J. Elliot-L. Quadling) - The Bing Crosby Show

10. Tzena, Tzena, Tzena (M. Parish-J. Grossman-I. Miron) - The Bing Crosby Show

11. Boise, Idaho (E. Walsh) - The Bing Crosby Show

12. These Lush Moments (J. Burke-J.V. Heusen) - The Bing Crosby Show

13. Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer (J. Marks) - The Bing Crosby Show

14. Just The Way You Are (R. Freed) - The Bing Crosby Show

15. Hello Ma Baby (Howard-Emerson)/In My Merry Oldsmobile (V.P. Bryan-G. Edwards)/Walkin' My Baby Back Home (R. Turk-F. Ahlert)/In My Merry Oldsmobile (V.P. Bryan-G. Edwards) (comic version) - The Bing Crosby Show

16. Call Me Up Some Rainy Afternoon (I. Berlin) - The Bing Crosby Show

17. You're Just In Love (I. Berlin) - The Bing Crosby Show (recorded 2/23/51(?), aired 3/7/51)

18. How Could You Believe Me (When I Said I Loved You When You Know I've Been A Liar All My Life)? (A.J. Lerner-B. Lane) - The Bing Crosby Show

19. Limehouse Blues (D. Furber-P. Braham) - The Bing Crosby Show

20. April In Paris (E.Y. Harburg-V. Duke) - The Bing Crosby Show

21. Isle Of Capri (J. Kennedy-W. Grosz) - The Bing Crosby Show

22. When You Wore A Tulip (And I Wore A Big Red Rose) (J. Mahoney-P. Wenrich) - The Bing Crosby Show

23. For Me And My Gal (E. Leslie-R. Goetz-G.W. Meyer) - The Bing Crosby Show

24. You're Just In Love (I. Berlin) - The Bing Crosby Show*

25. April In Paris (E.Y. Harburg-V. Duke) - The All Star Review for 1953 (The American Cancer Society)*

THE LEO DIAMOND HARMONICA QUINTET

26. Bidin' My Time (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - Girl Crazy, Master # L 3255-A, Decca 23310 A

LUCILLE BREMER

27. Meet Me In St. Louis, Louis (A.B. Sterling-K. Mills) - Meet Me In St. Louis, M-G-M

MARGARET O'BRIEN

28. Under The Bamboo Tree (R. Cole-J.R. Johnson) - Meet Me In St. Louis, M-G-M

DICK HAYMES

29. Comedy medley: You Made Me Love You (J. McCarthy-J. Monaco)/I Remember You (J. Mercer-V. Schertzinger)/You Were Always Chasing Rainbows (H. Carroll-J. McCarthy)/Over The Rainbow (E.Y. Harburg-H. Arlen)/I Get A Kick Out Of You (C. Porter)/I Want a Girl (Just Like the Girl That Sued My Poor Old Dad) (H.V. Tilzer-W. Dillon) /I Ain't Got Nobody (R. Graham-S. Williams-D. Peyton)/It's a Great Day for the Irish (R. Edens)/A Word From Autolite (based on a traditional folk song) - Everything For The Boys*

30. The Day After Forever (J. Burke-J.V. Heusen) - Everything For The Boys*

31. Aren't You Kind Of Glad We Did? (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - Master # L 4294-A, Decca 23687 B

32. For You, For Me, For Evermore (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - Master # L 4295-A, Decca 23687 A



*First time on CD



CD D:



FRANK SINATRA

1. Embraceable You (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - Command Performance #106

2. Embraceable You (I. Gershwin-G. Gershwin) - The Frank Sinatra Show*

3. Gotta Be This Or That (S. Skylar) - The Danny Kaye Show

4. My Romance (L. Hart-R. Rodgers) - The Danny Kaye Show

JOHN HODIAK

5. My Intuition - The Harvey Girls, M-G-M (outtake)

KAY THOMPSON

6. In The Valley (Where The Evening Sun Goes Down) - The Harvey Girls, M-G-M (demo)

BOB HOPE

7. I'm Gonna Go For You (unknown) - Command Performance #166, Dick Tracy in B-Flat

THE MERRY MACS

8. On The Atchison, Topeka And The Santa Fe (J. Mercer-H. Warren) - Master # W 72967-A, Decca 23436 A

9. If I Had You (T. Shapiro-J. Campbell-R. Connely) - Master # W 72968-A, Decca 23436 B

FRED ASTAIRE

10. A Couple Of Swells (I. Berlin) - Easter Parade, M-G-M

11. Medley: I Love A Piano (I. Berlin)/Snooky Ookums (I. Berlin)/When The Midnight Choo-Choo Leaves For Alabam' (I. Berlin) - Easter Parade, M-G-M

12. Easter Parade (I. Berlin) - Easter Parade, M-G-M

13. It Only Happens When I Dance With You (I. Berlin) - The Tex & Jinx Show

14. Snooky Ookums (I. Berlin) - The Gulf Screen Guild Theater, Easter Parade*

15. Easter Parade (I. Berlin) - The Gulf Screen Guild Theater, Easter Parade

PETER LAWFORD

16. A Fella With An Umbrella (I. Berlin) - Easter Parade, M-G-M

PERRY COMO

17. Easter Parade (I. Berlin) - The Chesterfield Supper Club (Perry Como Show)*

AL JOLSON

18. Pretty Baby (T. Jackson-E.V. Alstyne-G. Kahn) - Kraft Music Hall

HOWARD KEEL

19. They Say It's Wonderful (I. Berlin) - Annie Get Your Gun, M-G-M (outtake)

20. Anything You Can Do (I. Berlin) - Annie Get Your Gun, M-G-M (outtake)

VIC DAMONE

21. You're Just In Love (I. Berlin) - Hollywood Party*

THE RHYTHMAIRES

22. Alexander's Ragtime Band (I. Berlin) - The General Electric Program

23. You Belong To Me (P.W. King-R. Stewart-C. Price) - The General Electric Program

ROBERT GOULET

24. Mewsette Finale (E.Y. Harburg-H. Arlen) - Gay Purr-ee, UPA/Warner Bros

MURRAY SCHECK'S CHILDREN'S CHORUS

25. One More Lamb (P. Farrow-R. Allen) - Three Billion Millionaires, LP, United Artists, UXL 4/PB-1008



*First time on CD



Cover by Raphael Geroni

