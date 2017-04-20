GLASS MENAGERIE's Madison Ferris Featured in People's 'World's Most Beautiful' Issue

This year's World's Most Beautiful issue of People features Broadway star Madison Ferris. She is honored for making history at 25 as the first wheelchair user to score a leading role on Broadway. The Glass Menagerie star, tells People she lives by a mantra: "Do what you love and find people who love it too."

Ferris is making her Broadway debut in the role of Laura Wingfield in the current revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie. She is a recent graduate of Muhlenberg College's theater program where she performed in A Winter's Tale and Three Sisters. New York dance credits include The Show Must Go On and Ballet(New York) choreographed by Jérôme Bel.

Two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello and Finn Wittrock also star in the production. Tony winner Sam Gold directs. The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

