Frankie Grande's Drops New Single 'Queen' Today & Shares Music Video

Social media mogul (with nearly 4 million followers across his platforms) actor and co-host of Amazon.com's Style Code Live, FRANKIE GRANDE is honored to be premiering his new music video "Queen" today with Billboard. The single's cover art is a fan edit, a tribute to his intimate connection to his audience and millions of followers. "Queen" marks Grande's pop/rock debut. Download "Queen" HERE via iTunes



With glam rock influences including David Bowie and Prince the single is sure to be an anthem for all rock fans everywhere. "I'm thrilled to finally share "Queen" with the world. I felt this song was the natural next step in my evolution as an artist and musician. In my work, I try to challenge ideas about masculinity and gender binaries in beauty. It's an inspiring anthem that I hope will empower everyone to be unapologetically themselves," said Grande.



The music video was shot in one take with makeup by Nikki Fontaine, hair by Kristi Bright, lighting by Bryan Porter with Jon-Erik Goldberg as stage manager. "Queen" was written by Jeremy Schonfeld and produced by Schonfeld and Matt Becker. The impressive creative team behind the song also includes Matt Beck on guitar 1, Doug Derryberry on guitar 2, Stephen "Hoops" Snyder on keys, Jon Clancy on drums, Winston Roye on bass, Sarah Ottoson and Alison Cusano on back vocals, Roy Hendrickson as engineer, Mark Plati as mix engineer, with special thanks to Tino Passante and additional staff at Avatar. Watch the video below:

Grande will be kicking off his international tour Livin' La Vida Grande Live at Bush Hall in London on Saturday, May 27th. Tickets can be purchased here.

ABOUT FRANKIE GRANDE: Frankie J. Grande is a host, performer, producer, reality TV personality and "social media mogul." He starred on Broadway as Franz in the closing cast of Rock of Ages and made his debut with the mega-hit, Mamma Mia!. As a producer, he has worked with shows on Broadway including Hamlet, La Bete and Born Yesterday, as well as Brooke Shields at Feinstein's, and his own one-man show, Livin' La Vida Grande. He became known to the world when he launched his successful YouTube channel in 2012 and more recently, as a stand-out finalist on the hit CBS series, Big Brother 16. Frankie followed that as a judge on the 2015 season of MTV's America's Best Dance Crew and as a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. Since 2016, he has co-hosted Style Code Live, a fashion and shopping show that streams live weeknights on Amazon.com. His philanthropic work includes co-founding the non-profit arts organization "Broadway in South Africa" and working with buildOn, for which he was awarded their Global Impact Award. @frankiejgrande

