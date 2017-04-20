FIRST LOOK: Tony Winner Andrea Martin Stars in New NBC Comedy GREAT NEWS

Tony Award winner Andrea Martin (PIPPIN, MY FAVORITE YEAR) stars in the new NBC comedy GREAT NEWS, premiering Tuesday, April 25 (9-9:30 p.m. ET). Below, get a first look at video and images from the show!

Getting along with office colleagues can be rough, but working with your mom? That's a whole different story, and it's the headline for Katie Wendelson (Briga Heelan, "Ground Floor," "Undateable Live"), a smart, ambitious news producer at "The Breakdown," a national cable news show that shoots in Secaucus, NJ.

Katie was raised by an overly-involved mom who always told her she was destined for greatness. But now at thirty and feeling stuck in her career, Katie is starting to have some doubts. Meanwhile her mother, Carol (Andrea Martin, "SCTV," "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Hairspray Live!"), is also looking for a change. After thirty years of being a stay-at-home mom, Carol decides that it's never too late to follow your dreams and lands an internship at her daughter's news show. This is Katie's worst nightmare, until she comes to realize that with her biggest cheerleader at her side, she and her mom both might just make it after all.

