Exclusive: Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez On Her #FearlessSquad Launch to Promote Online Positivity

May. 8, 2017  

BroadwayWorld is proud to support Mandy Gonzalez in the launch of her #FearlessSquad social media campaign, which has already taken off on Twitter! Read her call to action below and join the #FearlessSquad!

#FearlessSquad is a community of empowerment for people to work together and live their dreams. It grew out of my fan community and has amazingly taken on a life of its own. It started when I posted a picture of myself with Javier Muñoz and James Monroe Iglehart under the Hamilton marquis. I said "My #FearlessSquad!!! Who's with me?? Post!!" What happened next has been truly remarkable. My fans started declaring themselves to be members of the #FearlessSquad and sharing pictures of their own #FearlessSquads. They are also using Twitter to support and encourage each other when they need a little boost of inspiration or appreciation.

It's been so heartwarming to see what's happening because it represents what I've always wanted to do with my art -- to inspire and encourage others to live their dreams. I could never have gotten to where I am without the love and support of others. I am so grateful to them as my #FearlessSquad, and now I can help other people celebrate and grow their own squads.

Also, these days social media has unfortunately become too often an environment of negativity and division. #FearlessSquads has an opportunity to reverse this and use it for good. Together, we have co-created a few #SquadRules that define who we are: "We look for the good. We embrace differences. We have each others back. We dream big. We help when we fall."

I don't know where FearlessSquad will go and how big it will be. For now, I am just so pleased that it is helping my fans feel empowered and connected, and to be fearless in going for everything that's possible in their lives.



