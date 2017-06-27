Exclusive: Audra McDonald Gets

Audra McDonald took to Official London Theatre's Facebook page in partnership with BroadwayWorld following her opening performance of LADY DAY in the West End. The event was hosted by Jamie Lambert. Check out the video below!

This critically acclaimed production, which broke box office records at the Circle in the Square in New York, is now running at Wyndham's Theatre in a limited engagement to Saturday 9 September. Book tickets here from £16

1959, in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia, Holiday puts on a show that, unbeknownst to the audience, will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time shares her loves and her losses.

Written by Lanie Robertson and directed by Lonny Price, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill recounts Holiday's life story through the songs that made her famous, including "God Bless the Child," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Strange Fruit" and "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness."

