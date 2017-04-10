Director John Tiffany Confirms 'Gender-Bending' Theatre Premiere Of PINOCCHIO

Director John Tiffany, who last night won an Olivier Award for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (one of a record-breaking nine gongs for the hit show) is helming the world theatrical premiere of Disney's beloved Pinocchio at London's National Theatre this December.

Speaking to Gay Times magazine, he revealed that the adaptation would feature gender-bending in the supporting performances: "I've cast Pinocchio already and it's a boy, but there is some gender-bending going on in the rest of the cast."

As BWW reported in January, Tiffany will direct a script by Dennis Kelly (Matilda the Musical), with songs and score from the Walt Disney film by Leigh Harline, Ned Washington and Paul J. Smith newly adapted by Martin Lowe. It's expected to include hit numbers like "When You Wish Upon A Star".

The production also features design and puppet co-design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Paule Constable, music supervision, orchestrations and additional music by Martin Lowe, choreography by Steven Hoggett, puppet co-design and puppetry direction by Toby Olié, sound design by Simon Baker and illusions by Jamie Harrison.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

