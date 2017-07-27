Dayton Family Performs Fully Staged Backyard Production of Peter Pan

Fox9 Dayton reports that married couple Lori and Greg Bunce have been staging backyard musicals for 10 years. What originally began as a fun family activity has evolved into Bunce BackyaRD Productions. This year's selection, Peter Pan, features a full orchestra, rigging for flying, and a new venue in a friend's backyard.

These fully staged productions are free, though a donation is suggested.

Past productions have included Oliver, Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tarzan and Seussical.

Some performances have had a turn out of over a thousand people.

"That's what's fun," said Bunce to Fox9. "People come and they are surprised. They think it's going to be this little curtain opens, there's some puppets. It's always a surprise and people love it."

Read the full article here.

