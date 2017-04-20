David Mamet to Teach Writing for Stage & Screen in Online 'MasterClass'

Online education platform MasterClass announced today that the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, screenwriter, and director of such works as GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, AMERICAN BUFFALO, and WAG THE DOG will offer his first ever online writing class.

Pre-enrollment for David Mamet's class begins today at www.masterclass.com/dama, and the class will officially begin this Spring.

David Mamet is one of the most acclaimed writers of our time. His early work off-Broadway with THE DUCK VARIATIONS, SEXUAL PERVERSITY IN CHICAGO, and AMERICAN BUFFALO first earned him recognition. He has gone on to write over 30 plays, more than 15 books, and screenplays for films like THE VERDICT (1982), HOFFA (1992), and WAG THE DOG (1997). In 1987, Mamet made his feature film directorial debut with HOUSE OF GAMES, and went on to write and direct over 10 more films, shorts, and TV series. The two-time Academy Award© and Tony nominee was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for his work on GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS in 1984. In addition to his work for the stage and screen, Mamet authored novels and essay collections like The Village (1994) and Bambi vs. Godzilla (2007).

In his first-ever MasterClass, David Mamet will teach writing for both the theatre and screen. Mamet will teach students how to structure a plot, create compelling characters, write dialogue, and create a compelling scene.

"We all slow down with age. When successful artists begin to slow down they, many times, turn to philosophizing about their art. This is enjoyable, as the artist can delude himself into thinking his musings have worth beyond any potential entertainment value. I firmly believe in the things I propound on MasterClass. I hope you will find my presentation diverting; you may even conclude, at some point, that the things I say are both true and useful. More likely, if they divert you, you may, some day, remember my class with affection, and, having had your own career, opine, as will then be your right, that I was good-hearted but misguided," said MasterClass instructor David Mamet.

"David Mamet's class is remarkable. He's funny, brilliant, and unmistakably Mamet. He is simply one of the best writers of our era," said CEO and Co-Founder David Rogier of MasterClass.

Watch the trailer for Mamet's MasterClass below!

MasterClass provides online classes from world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best. Each class offers a unique learning experience which includes video lessons from the instructor, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. All classes are available online for individual purchase at www.masterclass.com for $90 each.

Established in 2015, the San Francisco-based company was founded on the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The premier online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

