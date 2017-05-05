Dave Chappelle to Join Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in Upcoming A STAR IS BORN Remake

Variety has reported that comic legend, Dave Chappelle, has signed on to join Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in Warner Bros' remake of A STAR IS BORN. The project marks Cooper's directorial debut and Gaga's first leading role in a feature film.

The film will center on a singer whose star is rapidly rising while her mentor and lover's career is plummeting. Eric Roth and Cooper penned the script. Chappelle will play opposite the two leads as Cooper's oldest friend, a musician who would perform with him at blues clubs.

In addition to his legendary sketch comedy series, "Chappelle's Show", Dave Chappelle has been seen in Spike Lee's "Chi-Raq." and the cult comedy, "Half Baked." He recently released two new stand-up comedy specials on Netflix in March, "Deep in the Heart of Texas," and "The Age of Spin,"

"A Star is Born" is being produced by Billy Gerber and Jon Peters; together with Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips, under their Joint Effort Productions banner. Basil Iwanyk is serving as executive producer.

