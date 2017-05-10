DVR Alert: GROUNDHOG DAY's Andy Karl to Visit CBS's 'Late Show'

BWW has learned that three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, who recently won the Olivier and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Groundhog Day, will make his late-night guest debut on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" tomorrow, May 11th. The show airs from 11:35pm-12:30am on CBS. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!



Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) and is nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Direction of a Musical (Matthew Warchus); Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Andy Karl); Best Book of a Musical (Danny Rubin); Best Original Score (Tim Minchin); Best Choreography (Peter Darling & Ellen Kane); and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Rob Howell). The show began previews Thursday, March 16 and opened Monday, April 17.



Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.



Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

