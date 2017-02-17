DVR Alert: Chita Rivera Set for TODAY's 'Living Legends' Series, 2/20

The TODAY Show's AL ROKER recently sat down with Broadway icon CHITA RIVERA for his Living Legends series and the interview will air on Monday, February 20. It is scheduled between 8:30 and 9:00 AM ET. (Check local listings in your area.) Rivera and Roker recently met up at the famed Birdland nightclub in New York City, one of her favorite spots, where she has performed many times.

Rivera has won two TONY AWARDS as Best Leading Actress in a Musical and received eight additional Tony nominations for an exceptional 10 Tony nominations. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), The Visit and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. She was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama.

In 2002 she received the coveted KENNEDY Center Honor BECOMING the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award. Last November, Rivera headlined at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall.

Photo by Merle Frimark

