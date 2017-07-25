DREAMGIRLS' Loretta Devine Signs On to Indie Comedy HEADSHOP

Deadline reports that Loretta Devine, who starred as Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of DREAMGIRLS, has signed on to star in the upcoming indie comedy HEADSHOP. Directed by Kim Bass, the film will also feature Kimberly Elise, Deon Cole (ABC's Black-ish), Michael Jai White, Reno Wilson, Marla Gibbs, Tony Plana, Kris Marshall, Donis Leonard Jr., and Claudia Zevallos. Shooting is currently underway in Los Angles.



Written by Bass, the story will follow "therapist Dr. Latrice Monroe who, after a devastating loss, tries to reconnect to her roots by opening her new office in a neighborhood that's very resistant to her services. As her new neighbors slowly open up, they inadvertently teach her the true meaning of community."



In addition to DREAMGIRLS, Devine's many Broadway credits include BIG DEAL, COMIN' UPTOWN, A BROADWAY MUSICAL and the 1977 revival of HAIR.



Photo by Tony DiMaio and Gil Kaan

