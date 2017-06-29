DGF's GREAT WRITERS THANK THEIR LUCKY STARS Gala to Honor Hal Prince and More

The Dramatists Guild Fund has announced the honorees and date for its annual gala.

Great Writers Thank Their Lucky Stars will take place on Monday, November 6 at Gotham Hall. This magical evening of theater features Oscar, Tony and Grammy award-winning writers and the artists who bring their words to life on stage.

This year's honorees include legendary director and producer Hal Prince, visionary fashion designer Jason Wu, and the President and CEO of Shiseido America, Marc Rey.

"We are truly thrilled to honor these individuals, all of whom have actively supported our mission of helping writers, lyricists and composers in their time of need in their own personal ways," notes Andrew Lippa, President of DGF. "The gala is one of the biggest ways we can raise funds to support this community through educational programs, writing development opportunities and emergency aid."

In addition, the DGF also provides emergenCy Grants to writers facing illness or other unforeseen circumstances, awards grants to nonprofit theaters developing new work and supporting a writers' livelihood.

"Given the blatant indifference from the White House respecting the arts and humanities, and their significant importance to the quality of life in our country, the Dramatists Guild Fund is more important than ever," said Prince. "For many years it has supported playwrights, composers, and lyricists enriching the art form. That it received an award created by the great Ellen Stewart, who I considered a friend, doubles the pleasure I feel in being named its honoree."

"I have always been passionate, respectful and even awestruck of the contributions of the creators among us...whether in fashion or music or art or theater. These creative visionaries are the eyes, ears, and voices of our times and our culture as they have been for every culture and every century that came before us," stated Wu.

Honoree Rey adds "I am honored to be recognized by the Dramatists Guild Fund and to help bring attention to the impact that writers have in our lives. We must work together to keep the voices of the American theater thriving, those who dare to tell the truth and challenge our beliefs. There has never been a more important time to support artists and creative expression."

The evening will also include performances by some of Broadway's finest.

