'DARE TO DREAM' Concert to Support Broadway's Eric L. Summers in Fight Against Cancer

This Summer, Broadway's best and brightest come together in support of Kinky Boots star Eric L. Summers who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer and bravely fighting with support of family and friends.

Featuring brand new material by standout songwriter Michael Mott and a selection of Broadway/pop favorites, the theatre community stands behind one of its own to raise funds for his ongoing treatment and care.

All proceeds from the event go to directly benefit the worthy cause. Produced by Stacy Swain, with music direction by Michael Mott & Brent Frederick. Directed by Pat Cerasaro.

Please join us on July 17th at 8:00 p.m., at The Green Room 42 to show your support. Tickets at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10186242.

