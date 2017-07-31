DAN CODY'S YACHT to Make World Premiere at MTC This Spring

Manhattan Theatre Club has just announced it will produce the world premiere of Dan Cody's Yacht, a new play written by Anthony Giardina and directed by Doug Hughes, as part of MTC's upcoming 2017-2018 season.

Dan Cody's Yacht will begin previews May 15, 2018 ahead of a June 6, 2018 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

In a small Boston suburb, a single schoolteacher is struggling to get by when the wealthy father of one of her students surprises her with a financial proposal that could change her daughter's life. Suddenly, their worlds collide in ways that open up the question: what truly separates the haves and the have nots? Is it wrong to seize an incredible chance, even if the circumstances seem questionable?

Loosely inspired by a passage from "The Great Gatsby," this timely new play by the author of The City of Conversation probes the troubling relationship of finance to educational opportunity in American life today. Directing is Tony winner Doug Hughes (The Father and Doubt at MTC).

Casting and creative team will be announced at a later date. Dan Cody's Yacht was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club.

Anthony Giardina (Playwright). Off-Broadway: The City of Conversation (Mitzi Newhouse Theater, Lincoln Center, Drama Desk and Outer Circle Critics nominations for Best Play ), Living at Home (Playwrights Horizons), Scenes from La Vie de Boheme (Manhattan Theatre Club). Regional: An American Tragedy and The Child (Arena Stage), The Beach (Yale Rep), Black Forest (Long Wharf), Custody of the Eyes (Cleveland Playhouse). Five novels: Men with Debts (Knopf), A Boy's Pretensions (Simon and Schuster), Recent History (Random House), White Guys (FSG) and Norumbega Park (FSG), and a story collection, The Country of Marriage (Random House). His short fiction and essays have appeared in Esquire, GQ, Harper's and The New York Times Magazine.

Doug Hughes (Director). Recent Broadway productions include the Tony- nominated The Father and Outside Mullingar at Manhattan Theatre Club; The Big Knife, An Enemy of the People, Born Yesterday, Elling, Mrs. Warren's Profession, Oleanna, the Tony-nominated revival of The Royal Family, A Man for All Seasons, Mauritius, the Tony-nominated revival of Inherit the Wind, A Touch of the Poet, Frozen (Tony nomination, Best Director), and Doubt, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Director. Recent off-Broadway productions include Incognito, The City of Conversation, Death Takes A Holiday, The Whipping Man, An Experiment With an Air Pump, Flesh and Blood and Defiance. In addition to the Tony, he has been awarded Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, Obieand Callaway Awards for his productions. His production of Junk by Ayad Akhtar will open at Lincoln Center Theater this Fall.

In addition to Dan Cody's Yacht, Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017-2018 season also includes the previously announced Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway and the American premiere of The Children at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre; the New York premiere of In the Body of the World and the world premiere of The Portuguese Kid at New York City Center - Stage I; and the New York premiere of Actually and the world premiere of Sugar in Our Wounds at MTC at the Studio At Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series. One additional 2017-2018 MTC production at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre will be announced soon.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55thStreet). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Cost of Living by MartynaMajok; Vietgone by Qui Nguyen; Sell/Buy/Date by Sarah Jones; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingarand Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage;Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Related Articles