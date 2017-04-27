Cute Overload! BROADWAY BARKS Sets Date for 19th Annual Shubert Alley Event

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY BARKS

BROADWAY BARKS will once again take over Shubert Alley for the 19th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits New York City animal rescue groups.

The event, co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, features celebrities of the Great White Way who use their star power to find loving homes for animals in need from 27 participating NYC area shelters.

The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2017 in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). The event will begin at 3:00 p.m.; celebrity presentations of adoptable pets will take place between 5-6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The featured co-host and celebrity participants to be announced.

For more, follow Broadway Barks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/broadwaybarks, and on Twitter: @BroadwayBarks.

