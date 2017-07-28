Contest: Win A Copy of Anthony Rapp Led DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN

Jul. 28, 2017  


Romantic comedy-drama DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN, starring Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp (Rent) is now available to rent or purchase through Amazon, iTunes, & on DVD.

Daniel (Anthony Rapp) and Christopher (Jonathan Bennett) have to rely on their close friends and families to help them through drama on the eve of their wedding.

DIRECTOR: Joshua Tunick. CAST: Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Your Mother"),Thomas Dekker (My Sister's Keeper), Mackenzie Astin ("The Magicians"), Alona Tal ("Veronica Mars"), Hutchi Hancock (Opie Gets Laid), Marla Sokoloff (The Baby-Sitters Club), Lee Garlington (One Hour Photo), Sam Anderson (Forrest Gump).

DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN focuses on an intimate group of friends and family as
they gather at the home of two gay men (Anthony Rapp and Jonathan Bennett) to
celebrate their nuptials. When the wedding hits a snag, this group helps the
grooms to see that all marriages have their challenges, and love is just the
beginning.

Watch on iTunes, Amazon Instant, and DVD.
Win A Copy of Do You Take This Man (Contest on Hive.co)

No purchase necessary. Winners are chosen at random. Prize includes (1) copy of the "Do You Take This Man" DVD. Prizes will mailed out within 14 business days. Breaking Glass Pictures is not responsible for non-delivered packages. Prizes can not be mailed outside of the United States of America. Must be a valid mailing address-no P.O. boxes. One entry per person.


