Contest: Win A Copy of Anthony Rapp Led DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN
Romantic comedy-drama DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN, starring Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp (Rent) is now available to rent or purchase through Amazon, iTunes, & on DVD.
Daniel (Anthony Rapp) and Christopher (Jonathan Bennett) have to rely on their close friends and families to help them through drama on the eve of their wedding.
DIRECTOR: Joshua Tunick. CAST: Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Your Mother"),Thomas Dekker (My Sister's Keeper), Mackenzie Astin ("The Magicians"), Alona Tal ("Veronica Mars"), Hutchi Hancock (Opie Gets Laid), Marla Sokoloff (The Baby-Sitters Club), Lee Garlington (One Hour Photo), Sam Anderson (Forrest Gump).
DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN focuses on an intimate group of friends and family as
they gather at the home of two gay men (Anthony Rapp and Jonathan Bennett) to
celebrate their nuptials. When the wedding hits a snag, this group helps the
grooms to see that all marriages have their challenges, and love is just the
beginning.
