Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/22/2017
THAT CHEMISTRY SHOW Plays in Rep with THAT PHYSICS SHOW Off-Broadway - 7/22/2017
Producer Eric Krebs announces the latest in performance science - That Chemistry Show. Written and performed by Borislaw Bilash, That Chemistry Show will begin performances on July 22.
Tunes from CARMEN & More Set for Madison Opera's Opera in the Park 2017 Series - 7/22/2017
Madison Opera's Opera in the Park celebrates its sixteenth year on Saturday, July 22 at 8pm in Garner Park on Madison's West Side. The annual free concert of opera and Broadway favorites closes the company's 2016/17 season and provides an enticing preview of the 2017/18 season.
Reece, Boatman, Cahoon & More Line Up for ROBIN HOOD at The Old Globe - 7/22/2017
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team of an exciting Globe-commissioned world premiere comedy, Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood!
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Guests on Today's SESAME STREET on HBO - 7/22/2017
Reeve Carney and More Set for Lab of Sleepy Hollow Rock Opera in L.A. - 7/22/2017
HEADLESS - a modern gothic rock-opera ghost story that revisits author Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow from co-writers Bradley Bredeweg (Freeform's 'The Fosters,' Showtime's 'Intersection,' Bill Condon's Side Show on Broadway) and Brad Hooks (Freeform's 'The Fosters') - will be the focus of a new work development lab that will explore the score, story and new stage technology over the course of two and a half weeks at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) in Beverly Hills. The lab will launch on Thursday, July 6 and will culminate with closed presentations on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 (presentations by private invitation only).
THIS IS READING, Art Project Inspired by SWEAT, Opens in PA - 7/22/2017
Due to popular demand This is Reading has extended to a third weekend, and will now run July 14-16, July 21-23, and July 28-30.
Ramin Karimloo Brings 'Broadgrass' and More to BB Kings - 7/23/2017
It was just announced that Tony and Olivier Award Nominated star Ramin Karimloo, by arrangement with Neil O'Brien Entertainment, will be returning to BB King Blues Club - for the fifth time - this summer for Ramin Karimloo Live. The Iranian-Canadian singer, currently starring on Broadway in Anastasia, will play one of his signature concerts at the legendary 42nd street blues club on Sunday, July 23rd and Monday, July 24th at 8PM.
Hickman & Stone's THE LIGHT RAIL Comes to NYMF - 7/23/2017
New York Musical Festival presents THE LIGHT RAIL, with book by Chelsea Hickman, and music & lyrics by Kira Stone, at The Green Room 42 at Yotel, running July 23 - July 24.
Star-Studded Roster Set for SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl - 7/23/2017
The Hollywood Bowl has announced the cast and creative team for a benefit performance of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived and directed on Broadway by James Lapine.
Ralph Byers Stars as Benjamin Franklin in New MONEY TALKS Musical - 7/23/2017
Visceral Entertainment will present the World Premiere of the new musical Money Talks with book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg, music by David Friedman and direction/choreography by Michael Chase Gosselin with musical direction by David Hancock Turner.
Eco-Musical ENDANGERED! Opens Off-Broadway - 7/23/2017
This summer, FineHeart Productions, and The Eco Musical LLC will present ENDANGERED! The Musical, by Keni Fine and Tony Small, directed and choreographed by Michael Chase Gosselin, beginning performances on July 10 and opening Sunday, July 23 at The Davenport Theatre (354 West 45 Street).
Rattlestick Kicks Off Unplugged NEW SONGS NOW Concert Series - 7/23/2017
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced the line-up for NEW SONGS NOW, an unplugged concert series, presented in association with New Neighborhood and Rosalind Productions, Inc. taking place Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27 at 8:30pm at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (224 Waverly Place New York, NY 10014).
Mamet & Rauch Bring 'CHELSEA & IVANKA' to Joe's Pub - 7/24/2017
A staged reading of 'THE SECRET LUNCHES OF CHELSEA & IVANKA' is headed to Joe's Pub as a benefit for Planned Parenthood on Monday, July 24, at Joe's Pub, starring Melissa Rauch ('The Big Bang Theory') and Zosia Mamet ('Girls').
Works by Kopit & Orlandersmith Set for Red Bull's Short New Play Fest - 7/24/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced that their seventh annual festival of 10-minute plays of heightened language and classic themes will feature two brand new commissions from Dael Orlandersmith and Arthur Kopit, alongside six brand new plays chosen from hundreds of submissions from playwrights across the country.
WOMEN OF NOTE at NYMF - 7/24/2017
The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) has announced the performer lineup for two of their concert events: Women of Note, and How The Light Gets In; and a new panel discussion with Honest Accomplice Theatre, titled Expanding Representations of Gender Identity and Sexuality on Stage.
DVR Alert - Laura Benanti Stops by LATE SHOW on CBS Tonight - 7/24/2017
BWW has learned that on Monday, July 24th, Broadway alum Laura Benanti will stop by THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on CBS. Will the Tony nominee make another appearance as First Lady Melania Trump?
New Rock Musical from Air Supply's Graham Russell Plays NYMF - 7/25/2017
The New York Musical Festival and NewYorkRep present the world premiere of A WALL APART, a new rock musical featuring an original score by Graham Russell of the legendary rock band AirSupply, and a book by Sam Goldstein and Craig Clyde.
Charlebois & Michael Lead NC Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 7/25/2017
North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional theatre, has announced casting for the upcoming production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, playing July 25-30 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
Rare Pieces, Reinvigorated Classics, New Works & More Set for 2017 Grimeborn Opera Festival - 7/25/2017
See opera differently at Grimeborn. 'East London's ... irreverent and influential festival of new opera' (Time Out) is back for its 11th year with 14 exciting productions at the Arcola Theatre.
New Play with Music DEAR JANE Opens Off-Broadway - 7/26/2017
This July, playwright Joan Beber, will premiere her newest play DEAR JANE beginning July 18 at Theatre Row's Clurman Theatre (410 W 42 Street) and will open on July 26 and run through August 26, 2017. DEAR JANE will be directed by Katrin Hilbe with choreography by Wendy Seyb.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour Welcomes New 'Christine' - 7/26/2017
Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group announced today that Eva Tavares and Kristie Dale Sanders will join the cast of the spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera currently on tour in North America.
'BUBBLY BLACK GIRL' Begins at Encores! Off-Center - 7/26/2017
Following the success of Assassins, Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director Michael Friedman today announced casting for the next two productions of his first season at the helm of the popular summer musical theater series at New York City Center.
Denise Simon Releases New Book 'PARENTING IN THE SPOTLIGHT' - 7/26/2017
Celebrity child acting coach Denise Simon has coached celebrity kids from Scarlett Johansson and Mira Sorvino to current child actors Noah Schapp of 'Stranger Things' on Netflix and Ellie Kim in School of Rock on Broadway, as well as hundreds more.
Meet the Creators of NYMF Musicals at BROADWAY Tonight! Showcase - 7/26/2017
In collaboration with the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), BROADWAY Tonight! will host seven shows from this year's festival over two evenings at Treehaus MiMa near Times Square.
PEACE, LOVE AND CUPCAKES: THE MUSICAL at NYMF - 7/27/2017
The New York Musical Festival and Center Stage Theatre Company have announced that James Ignacio (King and I), Diego Lucano (School of Rock), Eliza Holland Madore (Matilda), Madison Mullahey (Mary Poppins, Shrek), as well as the show's own 14-year-old co-playwright, Carrie Berk (NYMF Camp Rolling Hills) will lead the company of PEACE, LOVE AND CUPCAKES: THE MUSICAL as part of the 2017 New York Musical Festival.
REBEL VERSUS Youth Arts Festival Makes New Home at the Vineyard - 7/27/2017
Developing Artists, in a new partnership with Vineyard Theatre, brings its REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival to a new home at Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15th St.) with performances Thursday, July 27th through Saturday, August 5th.
D'Abruzzo, Carter, Cory & More Walk Down NYMF Aisle in I AM, I WILL, I DO - 7/27/2017
Romance comes to The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) as they announce I Am, I Will, I Do, a show that redefines relationship norms. The production, an Official Selection of the 2017 New York Musical Festival, features book, music, and lyrics by Dan Manjovi. I Am, I Will, I Do will be directed by Christopher Scott with music direction by Matthew Croft. The production will play three performances only, July 27, 28, and 29 at The Peter Jay Sharp Theater (416 W. 42nd St.).
New Musical SCIENCE FAIR Brings Ingenuity, HS Drama to Theatre Row - 7/27/2017
SCIENCE FAIR: A GAME CHANGING NEW MUSICAL will make its New York debut at the Studio Theatre at Theatre Row on July 27th.
Photo Flash: Inside rehearsal for Science Fair at Theater Row - 7/27/2017
Here They Go Again! Bleu, Cameron & DeLaria Join MAMMA MIA! at the Bowl - 7/28/2017
Here they go again! Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM. The new cast members are Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, and Jennifer Nettles as Donna. The production also stars previously announced Jamie Camil as Sam.
CCOC Presents 25th Annual ON THE LIGHT SIDE Indoor Picnic Fundraiser - 7/28/2017
Capitol City Opera (CCOC), a company dedicated to supporting and promoting local talent and producing opera accessible to everyone, will be holding the 25th Annual On the Light Side, a musical 'indoor picnic fundraiser,' on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Highpoint Episcopal Community Churchin Sandy Springs.
Jessica Molaskey's PORTRAITS OF JONI Album Launches New Imprint Ghostlight Deluxe - 7/28/2017
Ghostlight Records will launch a special new label imprint, Ghostlight Deluxe with the latest release from celebrated actress and singer JESSICA MOLASKEY, Portraits of Joni, on Friday, July 28.
Alice Ripley & More Featured on BUBBLE BOY Recording - 7/28/2017
Ghostlight Records has announced the release of the Original Cast Recording of Bubble Boy, the new musical based on the 2001 cult classic film of the same name, in both digital and physical formats on Friday, July 28.
GOD BLESS YOU, MR. ROSEWATER Cast Recording Released - 7/28/2017
Ghostlight Records will release the premiere cast recording of the musical Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater – based on the recent production by the New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center musical theater series – in digital and physical formats on Friday, July 28. The album will be available for pre-order starting today, Friday, July 7.
MAMMA MIA! at The Hollywood Bowl - 7/28/2017
Final casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM. The new cast members are Tisha Campbell-Martin as Tanya, Hamish Linklater as Harry and Steven Weber as Bill.
First Full U.S. Staging of Dvorak's DIMITRIJ Opens at Bard SummerScape - 7/28/2017
Opening next Friday, July 28, Bard SummerScape presents the long overdue American staged premiere of Dimitrij (1882). Set to a libretto by Marie Cervinkova-Riegrova, one of the relatively few 19th-century women to contribute to the genre, Antonín Dvorák's grand opera is rarely produced outside the Czech Republic, and only received its U.S. concert premiere more than a century after its composition.
O'Connell, Dvorsky and Walton Star in KISS ME, KATE at Opera North - 7/29/2017
OPERA NORTH SUMMERFEST 2017 announces casting and creative teams for Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate, one of three mainstage productions that run July 29 – August 13 at the Lebanon Opera House in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Michael Feinstein Salutes the Kings of Swing with the Pasadena Pops - 7/29/2017
Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein puts down the conducting baton and picks up the microphone for one night only to celebrate Swing, the Rat Pack and more on Saturday, July 29 at the Los Angeles County Arboretum.
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE with Harris & Dillon, Opens in the Berkshires - 7/29/2017
Berkshire Theatre Group presents celebrated playwright Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic and Old Lace. Filled with colorful characters and witty plot twists, this quirky comedy is one for the ages.