Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/17/2017

Robert Sean Leonard Stars in KING RICHARD II, Opening at The Old Globe - 6/18/2017 The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team of the first offering in the 2017 Summer Shakespeare Festival: William Shakespeare's epic King Richard II, helmed by award-winning director Erica Schmidt (Off Broadway's A Month in the Country, All the Fine Boys, Humor Abuse) in her Globe debut. The play will run June 11 - July 15, 2017, in the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Previews run June 11 - 17. Opening night is Sunday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast below, plus Robert Sean Leonard in character as King Richard II!

