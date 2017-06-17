Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/17/2017
Minnelli, Mueller & More Join Pasadena POPS This Summer - 6/17/2017
Principal Conductor Michael Feinstein leads the Pasadena POPS for its star-studded 2017 Summer Concert Series at the Los Angeles Arboretum with extraordinary multiple award winning guests artists Liza Minnelli, Alan Cumming, Joel Gray, Hair Spray Live's Madelyn Baillio, Beautiful's Jessie Mueller and Jarrod Spector, Grey Garden's Rachel York, Phantom of the Opera's Jordan Donica, the Midtown Men and Michael Feinstein in concert.
New Play THE CRUSADE OF CONNOR STEPHENS Begins Off-Broadway - 6/17/2017
The Crusade of Connor Stephens, a new play written and directed by Dewey Moss, will begin an open-ended run at Off-Broadway's Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center on June 17, 2017. Opening night is scheduled for June 26.
Harrison & Mackey Paint a Picture in Guthrie's 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' - 6/17/2017
The Guthrie Theater has announced casting for the theater's summer musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Leading the cast will be Randy Harrison (Guthrie: The Glass Menagerie) who will play French pointillist painter George Seurat, a role originated by Mandy Patinkin in the 1984 Broadway production, and Erin Mackey (Guthrie: South Pacific) who will play Seurat's lover and model, Dot, a role originated by Bernadette Peters.
Simon Godwin's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Begins at TFANA - 6/17/2017
Theatre for a New Audience has announced casting for British director Simon Godwin's new staging of Measure for Measure, William Shakespeare's dark comedy about justice, faith, power, sex, and family.
BRIDGES: A NEW MUSICAL Gets Off-Broadway Concert - 6/17/2017
Prospect Theater Company in association with Amas Musical Theatre will present a one-night-only concert presentation of Bridges: A New Musical on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 8pm at The TimesCenter.
Joel Grey & Guests Honor Liza Minnelli with the Pasadena POPS - 6/17/2017
Principal POPS Conductor Michael Feinstein opens the 2017 Pasadena POPS Sierra Auto Concert Series at the Los Angeles Arboretum on Saturday, June 17th with Broadway: The Golden Age.
Riant Theatre Hosts Cocktail Party to Support Youth Empowerment Awards - 6/17/2017
The Riant Theatre - the AUDELCO Award-winning nonprofit providing a nurturing developmental environment for playwrights and theatre creators of diverse cultural backgrounds – will hold an afternoon cocktail reception on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 2 – 4 pm at The Riant Theatre, located at 31 West 34th Street, 7th Floor (btw 5th and 6th Avenues).
Get Ready for the Seduction! BROADWAY BARES Slates 2017 Date - 6/18/2017
Broadway Bares, the incomparable evening of bodacious Broadway burlesque produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will make its highly anticipated return on Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC).
UNDERGROUND Set for 'Brits Off Broadway' at 59E59 Theaters - 6/18/2017
59E59 Theaters will present UNDERGROUND, written by Isla van Tricht and directed by Kate Tiernan. Produced by Shrapnel Theatre & Hartshorn - Hook Foundation for Brits Off Broadway, UNDERGROUND begins performances on Wednesday, June 14 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 2. Press Opening is Sunday, June 18 at 3:30 PM.
Maltby & Shire's THE COUNTRY WIFE Musical Gets Reading at Red Bull - 6/18/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced a very special Revelation Reading: for two nights only, on Sunday, June 18th and Monday June 19th at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues) Red Bull will present a concert reading of THE COUNTRY WIFE, a new musical adapted from the play of the same name by William Wycherley by Richard Maltby Jr. with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and music by David Shire, and direction by Mr. Maltby.
Met's New Production of RUSALKA Comes to PBS's GREAT PERFORMANCES - 6/18/2017
Kristine Opolais stars in her first Met performances of her breakthrough role, the title character in Antonin Dvorák's Rusalka, in a critically acclaimed new staging, directed by Mary Zimmerman and conducted by Mark Elder, on GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET Sunday, June 18 at 12 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). (In New York, THIRTEEN will air the opera at 12:30 p.m.)
Robert Sean Leonard Stars in KING RICHARD II, Opening at The Old Globe - 6/18/2017
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team of the first offering in the 2017 Summer Shakespeare Festival: William Shakespeare's epic King Richard II, helmed by award-winning director Erica Schmidt (Off Broadway's A Month in the Country, All the Fine Boys, Humor Abuse) in her Globe debut. The play will run June 11 - July 15, 2017, in the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Previews run June 11 - 17. Opening night is Sunday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast below, plus Robert Sean Leonard in character as King Richard II!
Margaret Ladd Headlines "Victory Girls" at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity - 6/18/2017
FRAN DRESCHER'S CABARET CRUISE Benefits Cancer Schmancer - 6/19/2017
Everyone's a VIP on an enchanted evening Cabaret Cruise with Fran Drescher and friends on the Hornblower Infinity featuring music, food and drinks, and a commemorative photo with Fran, all to benefit Cancer Schmancer, dedicated to early detection, prevention and advocacy.
Angela Lansbury Leads Benefit Reading of THE CHALK GARDEN - 6/19/2017
Angela Lansbury will appear in The Chalk Garden, after all!
Third Rail Projects Transforms Claire Tow Theater with Immersive GHOST LIGHT - 6/19/2017
In June, LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater will become the latest site to be transformed by the critically acclaimed Third Rail Projects when LCT3 presents the company's latest work GHOST LIGHT.
Shoshana Bean, Imagine Dragons Perform at 2017 TrevorLIVE Gala - 6/19/2017
Grammy Award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons and Broadway star Shoshana Bean are set to perform at the TrevorLIVE New York fundraising gala June 19 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, The Trevor Project announced today.
O'Hara, Jackson & More Come Together at ARTS FOR AUTISM - 6/19/2017
Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC, organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities, announced the return of Arts for Autism, hosted by Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I).
Rosie O'Donnell Narrates HOLLYWOOD NURSES Reading - 6/19/2017
Producer Norma Lana will present a one-night-only benefit reading event of the new pulp comedy HOLLYWOOD NURSES, written by Sheila Head (Character Witness, Head Games) and Peter Michael Marino (Desperately Seeking the Exit, Late with Lance!), and directed by Carl Andress (Die, Mommie, Die!, The Tribute Artist) on Monday, June 19 at Mainstage Theater (416 W 42nd St). The reading will be emceed and narrated by Emmy Award winner Rosie O'Donnell.
Jones, Fairdany & More Join Lansbury in THE CHALK GARDEN Reading - 6/19/2017
Additional principal casting has been confirmed for the Angela Lansbury-helmed reading of Enid Bagnold's British drama The Chalk Garden, a benefit for The Acting Company to be held for one night only, Monday, June 19, at 7 PM, at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues.
Rosie O'Donnell Emcees Starry HOLLYWOOD NURSES Benefit Reading - 6/19/2017
Today, producer Norma Lana announced the all-star cast for the one-night-only benefit reading event of the new pulp comedy HOLLYWOOD NURSES, written by Sheila Head (Head Games, PBS's “Cyberchase”) and Peter Michael Marino (Desperately Seeking the Exit, Late with Lance!), and directed by Carl Andress (Die, Mommie, Die!, The Tribute Artist).
Angela Lansbury-Led THE CHALK GARDEN - 6/19/2017
Final casting has been confirmed for The Acting Company's benefit reading of British drama The Chalk Garden by Enid Bagnold, starring Angela Lansbury. The one-night-only event will take place on Monday, June 19 at 7 PM, at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, presented by The Acting Company in association with Andrew Bryan and Opus Blue Productions.
Alice Ripley & More to Highlight Musicals of the Last Decade in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR - 6/19/2017
Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Erin Davie (Sunday in the Park with George, Side Show, Grey Gardens) and Drama Desk honoree Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) will join Tony Award nominees Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris) and Christiane Noll (Ragtime, Chaplin, Jekyll & Hyde) and two-time Nightlife Award winner Scott Coulter for Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, June 19 at 8pm.
SWEAT Cast Set for Q&A at Strand Book Store - 6/19/2017
Join the cast of SWEAT in Strand Book Store's Rare Book Room, as Felicia Fitzpatrick sits down with cast members Khris Davis, Hunter Hoffman, and Reza Salazar to discuss the hit show on Monday, June 19 from 7 to 8 p.m.
O'Hare, Lindsay, Silverman Lead Lab of New 'Pride & Prejudice' Musical - 6/19/2017
AUSTEN'S PRIDE, A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice springs to life when the author re-imagines the world of her novel. As the love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds, Jane Austen learns to see both the story and herself in a new light.
Oscar Isaac Plays Title Role in HAMLET at The Public - 6/20/2017
The Public Theater announced today that Hamlet has been added to the downtown summer season, featuring Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as the tormented Danish Prince.
J.R.R. Tolkien's Great Grandson Brings TEREZIN Off-Broadway - 6/20/2017
The Steinberg Theater Group announced today that TEREZIN, written and directed by Nicholas Tolkien, the great grandson of novelist J.R.R. Tolkien (The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings trilogy), will make its world premiere at New York's Peter Jay Sharp Theater (416 W. 42nd Street, 4th Floor) for a strictly limited engagement beginning Tuesday, June 13 through Sunday, July 2, 2017. Opening Night is set for Tuesday, June 20 at 7:00pm.
Grove, Snyder Play Title Roles in BEAUTY & THE BEAST at Music Circus - 6/20/2017
MTC's FULFILLMENT CENTER Premiere Opens Off-Broadway - 6/20/2017
A friendly reminder! Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Fulfillment Center, the new play by Abe Koogler (Kill Floor), directed by Daniel Aukin (Fool For Love at MTC), begins performances tomorrow, Tuesday June 6 at The Studio at Stage II – Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center – Stage II (131 West 55th Street). The limited engagement will open Tuesday, June 20.
J.T. Rogers & Bartlett Sher Talk OSLO at Drama Book Shop - 6/20/2017
A friendly reminder! The Drama Book Shop will welcome Tony Award nominees J.T. Rogers and Bartlett Sher for an intimate discussion about their collaboration of Oslo.
Broadway's BANDSTAND Swings and Sings on GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 6/20/2017
The Tony Award winning production of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, will perform on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday, June 20 in the 8:30am half hour.
Stars of ALW's Shows to Team for Mini Sing for Hope Piano Concert - 6/20/2017
Cast members from three of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit Broadway shows will come together on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 12 PM in the Central Park Dairy (Mid-park between 64th and 65th Street) for a special public sing-along at their custom Sing for Hope Piano.
Sheldon and Margery Harnick Release 2nd Book, KOI: A MODERN FOLKTALE - 6/21/2017
Margery Gray Harnick and Matt Harnick have joined their talents for photography with Sheldon Harnick's lyrical writing to publish 'Koi: A Modern Folktale', available June 21, 2017.
'LES PECHEUERS', CARMEN & More Set for Met Live's 2017 Summer Encore Series - 6/21/2017
Beginning Wednesday, June 21, the Met will present Summer Encores, featuring select performances from the groundbreaking Live in HD series, in more than 300 movie theaters across the United States. The 2017 Summer Encores series offers screenings of four popular Live in HD transmissions: Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles (June 21), Verdi's Macbeth (June 28), Verdi's Nabucco (July 12), and Bizet's Carmen (July 19).
Playwright Heidi Schreck Stars in 'CONSTITUTION' at Clubbed Thumb - 6/21/2017
Five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb (Maria Striar, Producing Artistic Director; Sarah McLellan,Managing Director; Michael Bulger, Associate Artistic Director) announced today that Heidi Schreck (I Love Dick) will join the cast of her play, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME during this season's SUMMERWORKS, its annual series of new plays.
SINGIN' ALL NIGHT WORKSHOP PRESENTATION PREMIERES WITH FREE TICKETS - 6/21/2017
Daly Siblings Make First Stage Appearance in DOWNSTAIRS at Dorset - 6/22/2017
Dorset Theatre Festival opens its 40th Anniversary Season with the World Premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Downstairs, starring brother and sister Tim Daly and Tyne Daly, who will be appearing together for the first time on the stage.
Karen Ziemba Stars in Horton Foote's THE TRAVELING LADY at Cherry Lane - 6/22/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre's Founder's Project will celebrate 100 years of Horton Foote as they present, in a co-production with La Femme Theatre Productions, THE TRAVELING LADY, directed by Austin Pendleton.
Musical comedy BASTARD JONES sets Off-BRoadway opening date - 6/22/2017
Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE Opera Party - 6/22/2017
On Thursday, June 22 at 7pm, WQXR and Met Opera star Anthony Roth Costanzo will celebrate NYC Pride Month with “Pride Without Prejudice” – a special installment of its event series The Opera Party.
Tony Winner Laura Benanti Guest Co-Hosts THE TALK on CBS - 6/22/2017
BWW has learned that on Thursday, June 22nd, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will guest co-host on THE TALK. Actor Dominic Cooper is scheduled to appear as a guest on the show. THE TALK airs 2:00–3:00 PM, ET; 1:00–2:00 PM, PT.
Des Moines Metro Opera Launches 45th Summer Festival Season - 6/23/2017
Des Moines Metro Opera's (DMMO) General and Artistic Director, Michael Egel, has announced the full casting for the Company's 45th Summer Festival Season, which runs from June 23 through July 16, 2017, and offers 17 performances of four different operas.
Jerry Seinfeld Brings LETTERS FROM A NUT to the Geffen - 6/23/2017
Letters from a Nut by Ted L. Nancy, a brand-new show based on the bestselling book series of prank letters and their responses from Ted L. Nancy (aka Barry Marder), will debut in June at the Geffen Playhouse as part of the theater's Spotlight Entertainment Series. The show is produced by Jerry Seinfeld, and written by Nancy, who will star alongside Beth Kennedy and Sam Kwasman. Pierre Balloón will direct.
Midnight Theatricals Premieres S. Asher Gelman's AFTERGLOW - 6/23/2017
Midnight Theatricals will present the World Premiere of the play AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman.
Jane Krakowski Performs LIVE! from the Rainbow Room - 6/23/2017
On June 23rd, the LIVE! from the Rainbow Room concert series will continue with Tony Award winning actress and singer, Jane Krakowski.
BWOY, Starring Anthony Rapp, Opens at Moving Image - 6/23/2017
Museum of the Moving Image presents the exclusive New York theatrical engagement of bwoy, a suspenseful, deeply affecting, and sharply observed drama about erotic longing and emotional connection written and directed by John G. Young (Parallel Sons, The Reception, Rivers Wash Over Me). Bwoy stars Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery, The Knick) as a suburban man who becomes entangled in a chaotic, passionate online affair with Yenny, a young Jamaican man.
Irish Rep Continues Reading Series with CEASEFIRE SOLDIERS - 6/23/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre continues its 11th season of the New Works Reading Series with a staged reading of Jimmy Murphy's play CEASEFIRE SOLDIERS. Directed by Irish Rep Literary Manager Kara Manning, the reading will take place on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 3:00pm at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.
Stars of WAITRESS, ANASTASIA & More Set for 'Broadway in the Boros' Series - 6/23/2017
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment today announced the lineup for this summer's “Broadway in the Boros” series, featuring free performances from the casts of hit Broadway musicals in neighborhoods throughout New York City. These fun and entertaining shows are family-friendly, free, and open to the public.
Joshua Jackson Leads BTG's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Helmed by Kenny Leon - 6/24/2017
Berkshire Theatre Group announces the final production of its upcoming 2017 Summer Season will be Mark Medoff's Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning play, Children of a Lesser God, which will begin performances on Thursday, June 22 at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage. Opening night is set for Saturday, June 24 at 8pm.
Project Y Theatre Company Commission 9 Plays by Women - 6/24/2017
Cumming, Lynch, Prince and More Headline CONCERT FOR AMERICA in San Francisco - 6/24/2017
Sirius XM's Seth Rudesky and James Wesley have announced that the sixth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will travel to San Francisco's Curran (445 Geary Street) on Saturday, June 24th at 7:00pm.
|
'Growing Up Gonzales,' written and directed by Felix Rojas, performed by Andres” Chulisi” Rodriguez, opens Off-Broadway June 24th at The Actors Temple Theater, 339 W. 47th Street New York NY 10036.
CONCERT FOR AMERICA at the Curran - 6/24/2017
SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and husband James Wesley have announce additional performers for the sixth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! at San Francisco's Curran (445 Geary Street) on Saturday, June 24th at 7:00pm, during the annual San Francisco Pride weekend festivities.
|
The Bennet Academy of Performing Arts presents The King of the Rodeo - 6/24/2017
