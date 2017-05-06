Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/6/2017
Opera San Antonio Presents THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - 5/6/2017
Opera San Antonio presents THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, May 6-7, 2017.
Melissa Errico Fetes 'BROADWAY'S FAIR LADIES' at Caramoor - 5/6/2017
The American Songbook opens up on Caramoor's Music Room stage for its annual Benefit Concert, welcoming New York City-born actress, singer, recording artist and writer Melissa Errico.
Struthers, Dilly, Chambers, Elrod & More Headed to CLUE at BCP - 5/6/2017
Bucks County Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler have announced details on the world premiere production of 'Clue: On Stage,' the outrageous new comedy adapted from the cult classic film. Performances begin May 2, 2017 with an official press opening on Saturday, May 6.
Finley, Kuhn and More Celebrate Unsung Wordsmiths at 92Y - 5/6/2017
“Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend,” “The Nearness of You” and “As Time Goes By…” the songs are standards, but who wrote them? We celebrate the unsung wordsmiths behind some of the world's greatest songs — stellar artists like Leo Robin, Mack Gordon, Al Dubin and more — in the latest Rob Fisher (An American in Paris) and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) collaboration for L&L.
Send in the Season with The McKittrick's 'MAYFAIR' Masked Soiree - 5/6/2017
The McKittrick Hotel (530 W 27th Street), home of the immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More, continues its next wave of dance parties, The McKittrick Masquerade, with a masked soiree, Mayfair: A Surreal Dance Party, on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
San Francisco Opera Education Presents 2nd Annual ARIA FESTIVAL - 5/6/2017
Billy Porter Headlines, Is Honored at 2017 GLAAD Media Awards - 5/6/2017
GLAAD, the world's LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced today that it will honor Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter with the Vito Russo Award at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 6, 2017. The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.
Kingsberry & Struxness Join Greenwich Village Orchestra for Spring Pops Concert - 5/7/2017
On May 7, 2017, at 3:00PM, the Greenwich Village Orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Barbara Yahr, will close its 30th anniversary season at Washington Irving Campus Auditorium (at 17th St. and Irving Place) with a pops concert, Broadway Downtown, featuring performances by guest artists and Broadway stars Grasan Kingsberry (The Color Purple, Motown The Musical, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Aida) and Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda, Memphis, Wicked).
Finalists Announced for International Opera Awards; Ceremony to Take Place - 5/7/2017
With more than 20,000 nominations made, the International Opera Awards is pleased to announce the finalists for this year's Awards. These were selected by an international jury chaired by John Allison, editor of Opera magazine and classical music critic with The Daily Telegraph, 'Once again, it was both a challenge and a pleasure for us to produce these shortlists, and I am very grateful to our distinguished jury. The quality of the nominations—received in record numbers this year—was very high, and I hope our lists prove that for all the difficulties faced by the world's opera companies, opera is in fact in a healthy and vibrant state.'
ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Heads Off-Broadway - 5/7/2017
Producer Q Theatricals announced today that after critically acclaimed and award winning productions in Seattle, New Jersey and Boston the new musical, ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME, will begin performances on Friday, April 14, 2017 and officially open on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street). This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, June 11th only.
HAMILTON's Taran Killam Hosts the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards - 5/7/2017
The Off-Broadway League today announced that Taran Killam will host the 32nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts.
Atlanta Opera Closes Season With Puccini's TURANDOT - 5/7/2017
The Atlanta Opera closes the 2016-17 season with the romance and spectacle of Puccini's final masterpiece, Turandot, the first opera performed in the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in 2007.
Dallas Opera Presents Bellini's NORMA - 5/7/2017
VAMSO To Bring Hollywood Scores To Life With A JOHN WILLIAMS TRIBUTE - 5/7/2017
2017 Lucille Lortel Awards - 5/7/2017
The Off-Broadway League today announced nominations in 19 categories for the 32nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway.
Mandy Gonzalez & More Join Jamie deRoy for Birdland Actors Fund Benefit - 5/7/2017
Show business tour de force Jamie deRoy brings her star-studded Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show to New York's famed Birdland on Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the evening will benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative.
Original 'Dreamgirl' Jennifer Holliday Headlines ALZGLA Benefit - 5/7/2017
Theater and music lovers alike are eagerly awaiting Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles (ALZGLA) 5th annual An Unforgettable Evening on May 7. The event will feature an intimate performance by Broadway Legend, Jennifer Holliday. Best known as the original Dreamgirl, Holliday is also known for show-stopping performances in Your Arm's Too Short To Box With God, Chicago, Grease, and The Color Purple.
Ian Maskin To Perform at Le Poisson Rouge To Celebrate ZARIA - 5/7/2017
Ian Maksin, cellist, composer and vocalist, celebrates the release of his most recent CD, “Zaria” – Where the Earth Ends and Music Begins. Maksin, internationally renowned for his unique ability to blend different and unusual genres and styles, takes this concept to yet another orbit with the release of “Zaria”.
Wade McCollum & Val Vigoda Star in 'ERNEST SHACKLETON' Off-Broadway - 5/7/2017
After critically acclaimed and award winning productions in Seattle, New Jersey and Boston the new musical, Ernest Shackleton Loves me, produced by Q Theatricals, which began performances on Friday, April 14, 2017 and officially open on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street). This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, June 11th only. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below!
Stocking, Page & More Star in ARCHDUKE at the Taper - 5/7/2017
Performances have begun for Center Theatre Group's production of “Archduke.” Written by Rajiv Joseph, the world premiere of “Archduke” began previews April 25 and will continue through June 4, 2017, at the Mark Taper Forum. Opening night is set for May 7. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, the cast includes, in alphabetical order, Josiah Bania, Joanne McGee, Ramiz Monsef, Patrick Page, Stephen Stocking and Todd Weeks. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the company onstage below!
WAR PAINT's Ebersole & LuPone Headline Playwrights Horizons' 2017 Gala - 5/8/2017
Acclaimed Off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons will hold its annual Spring Gala on Monday evening, May 8 at the event space 583 Park Avenue. Titled A CELEBRATION OF SONG, the evening will honor three of the company's exceptional alumni writers: Tony Award nominee Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven at Playwrights), Tony Award nominee Michael Korie (Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven at Playwrights) and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife and Grey Gardens at Playwrights).
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Vincent Rodriguez III Hosts Prospect Theater's 2017 Gala - 5/8/2017
Prospect Theater Company has announced the host for its 2017 Annual Gala event, 'Prospect at the Penthouse: Reaching New Heights,' to be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 6 - 10pm at Manhattan Penthouse (80 Fifth Avenue).
The Actors Fund Fetes DeVito, Field, Prince & More at 2017 Gala - 5/8/2017
The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment in times of need, crisis or transition, will hold its Annual Gala on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Alice Ripley Among Women Honored at TACT's 2017 Spring Gala - 5/8/2017
TACT has announced the 2017 Spring Gala will honor Alice Ripley, Theresa Rebeck, Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Nelle Nugent, four distinguished women of the theatre.
Stars of SUNSET & More Lead PETER, DARLING Readings in NYC - 5/8/2017
Prior to its world premiere at Casa Mañana Theatre next February, Peter, Darling: The New Peter Pan Musical will have two industry presentations in Manhattan next month.
Oak Onaodowan & More Celebrate THE MUPPETS at 54 Below - 5/8/2017
It's time to play the music... again! After two sold-out shows last summer, 54 Celebrates The Muppets is back on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.
NYU Symphony Debuts New Composition by Sheldon Harnick - 5/8/2017
The NYU Symphony will perform a three-part celebration of new and classic works at the Frederick Loewe Theatre on Monday, May 8 at 8 pm. The program will be conducted by Eduardo Leandro in his NYU debut.
Davis, Rodriguez III & More Perform at Prospect's 2017 Penthouse Gala - 5/8/2017
Prospect Theater Company has announced the lineup of performers for its 2017 Annual Gala event, 'Prospect at the Penthouse: Reaching New Heights,' to be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 6 - 10pm at Manhattan Penthouse (80 Fifth Avenue).
Burns & Rudetsky Perform at Broadway Association Luncheon - 5/8/2017
The Broadway Association, a 106-year-old not-for-profit business association committed to the betterment, safety and economic prosperity of the Times Square and Midtown West community, will host its annual awards luncheon Monday afternoon, May 8, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel. The luncheon will also feature a performance by Broadway talents Andréa Burns & Seth Rudetsky.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Visits Today's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' - 5/8/2017
Kimball, Harris, The Doo Wop Project & More Set for NF HOPE CONCERT - 5/8/2017
An impressive collection of Broadway talent will come together Monday, May 8, 2017 for New York City's inaugural NF Hope Concert at SubCulture New York.
Brandon Victor Dixon Sings at Playwrights Horizons Gala - 5/8/2017
Acclaimed Off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons will hold its annual Spring Gala on Monday evening, May 8, at the event space 583 Park Avenue. Titled A CELEBRATION OF SONG, the evening will honor three of the company's exceptional alumni writers: Tony Award nominee Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven at Playwrights), Tony Award nominee Michael Korie (Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven at Playwrights) and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife and Grey Gardens at Playwrights). The Grey Gardens writing team has returned to Broadway with their new musical, War Paint, now playing at The Nederlander Theatre.
NFL's Eddie George Heads Back to the Courtroom in CHICAGO in Akron - 5/9/2017
The touring company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome NFL Legend and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in the role of 'Billy Flynn' for a special two-night engagement at Akron's E.J. Thomas Hall, May 9 & 10, 2017, as part of the Broadway in Akron Series.
Israel Museum Presents Goldvicht's HOUSE OF LIFE, - 5/9/2017
IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT, Starring Sophie Melville, Set for 'Brits Off Broadway' at 59E59 - 5/9/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the critically acclaimed IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT at the 2017 Brits Off Broadway festival.
Alan Cumming Headlines Boston Conservatory's 150th Anniversary Gala - 5/9/2017
Boston Conservatory at Berklee will celebrate its 150th anniversary in spectacular fashion on May 9 with a grand gala at Symphony Hall, featuring Tony Award-winning Broadway and television star Alan Cumming as Master of Ceremonies.
Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Begins at La Jolla Playhouse - 5/9/2017
Due to incredible demand, La Jolla Playhouse announces a week-long extension for its world-premiere production of Escape to Margaritaville, now scheduled to run May 9 - June 25. Individual tickets for the show went on sale to the public Sunday, March 26, shattering box office records.
|
Gag Reflex has announced Tape Face's debut US tour which will run from 16th May this year. The tour kicks off shortly after his Vegas Season, which begins next week on 22nd February.
CTI Celebrates Mike Isaacson at 2017 Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony - 5/10/2017
Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Mike Isaacson will be presented The Commercial Theater Institute's Robert Whitehead Award for 'outstanding achievement in commercial theatre producing' at a reception at Sardi's on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. It was initially scheduled for March 14th but was rescheduled due to snowstorm Stella.
SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN Makes New York Premiere at Rattlestick - 5/10/2017
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in collaboration with The Sol Project will present the New York premiere of Martín Zimmerman's meditation on mourning, redemption and revenge, Seven Spots On The Sun, directed by 2016 Dora Award winner Weyni Mengesha, starring Flora Diaz (The Eyes of My Mother, Fox's 'Gotham'), Peter Jay Fernandez (Broadway: All the Way, Cyrano de Bergerac) and Flor De Liz Perez (CBS's 'The Good Wife,' West End: The Motherf**ker with the Hat, Dolphins and Sharks).
Theatrical Band SKY-PONY Brings New Songs to National Sawdust - 5/10/2017
NYFOS Next at New York Festival of Song-concludes its season Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. at National Sawdust with a theatrical evening from Lauren Worsham, Kyle Jarrow, and Sky-Pony.
Moayed, Scott & Stock Lead Dual-Language HAMLET at Waterwell - 5/10/2017
Waterwell announced today a strictly limited engagement of a new dual language (English/Farsi) version of Hamlet at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture (18 Bleecker Street). Starring Tony Award nominees Arian Moayed as Hamlet, Sherie Rene Scott as Gertrude, and Micah Stock as Horatio, with direction by Drama Desk nominee Tom Ridgely, Hamlet will begin performances on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, with an opening night set for Sunday, May 21 at 8:00pm, and will play through June 3.
Brown, Mendez, Silverman & More Lead THE GOLDEN APPLE at Encores! - 5/10/2017
Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel today announced casting for the Encores! production of The Golden Apple, John Latouche and Jerome Moross' cult classic.
|
Obsession, an adaptation of the Luchino Visconti film starring Oscar nominee Jude Law and directed by Tony and Olivier award winner Ivo van Hove, is the latest National Theatre Live screening to be announced and will be broadcast to cinemas from the Barbican Theatre in London on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
|
Pittsburgh CLO has announced the cast of the Pittsburgh premiere of Off-Broadway sensation, MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, & MARRIAGE, May 11-August 13 at the CLO Cabaret.
|
Ardea Arts has announced that Hunter Opera Theater (HOT) will present the New York Theater Premiere of Fireworks, an American opera buffa by composer Kitty Brazelton and writer-librettist Billy Aronson, commissioned and developed by Family Opera Initiative.
|
New York's Public Theater and London's National Theatre announced today that a special one-night-only public staged reading of ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN? Scenes from the Senate Confirmation Hearings of President Trump's Cabinet will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m. at Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street).
|
Primary Stages announced today that the Primary Stages 2017 Spring Fling will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA) on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 6:00 pm. The event, which will be held at The Highline Ballroom (431 West 16th Street), will honor Jeanine Tesori with the Einhorn Mentorship Award.
Burstyn, Mandvi, O'Hare & More Set for ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN? - 5/11/2017
New York's Public Theater and London's National Theatre announced initial casting today for the special one-night-only public staged reading of ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN? Scenes from the Senate Confirmation Hearings of President Trump's Cabinet on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m. at Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street).
SUNSET BOULEVARD's Glenn Close Visits Today's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' - 5/11/2017
Keen Teens Series Continues with AND...ACTION and More - 5/12/2017
The Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning Keen Company will present the Eleventh Season of Keen Teens. This season's offerings will be And... Action by Eleanor Burgess directed by Julie Kramer; Rat Court by Boo Killebrew, directed by Daisy Walker; and Tilda Swinton Betrayed Us by A. Rey Pamatmat, directed by Zi Alikhan.
Amanda Quaid Portrays Space Pioneer in THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON Off-Broadway - 5/12/2017
Amanda Quaid stars in Laura Ollstein's “They Promised Her the Moon,” the true story of an astronaut who had all the right stuff, but who was passed over because she was a woman.
Radiotheatre's Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FEST returns! - 5/12/2017
ARRABAL Begins at A.R.T. - 5/12/2017
The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, is pleased to present Arrabal, with a book written by John Weidman, music by Gustavo Santaolalla / Bajofondo, choreographed by Julio Zurita, and directed and co-choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.
New Broadway Cast Recording of HELLO, DOLLY! Released - 5/12/2017
Masterworks Broadway has announced the release of The New Broadway Cast Recording of Hello, Dolly! starring three-time Grammy Award-winning legend Bette Midler as Dolly Gallagher Levi.
Paper Mill Honors Chita Rivera at 2017 Gala; Shanice Williams to Perform! - 5/12/2017
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year, the Paper Mill Playhouse Gala on Friday, May 12, at the renowned Hilton Short Hills. The reception and silent auction begin at 6:00pm, followed by dinner and dancing featuring The Eddie Bruce Band.
Alan Menken & Stars of A BRONX TALE Celebrate Cast Album at B&N - 5/12/2017
Ghostlight Records will celebrate the cast album of the hit musical A BRONX TALE with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble on Friday, May 12 at 4:00 PM.
LONE STAR returns to New York - 5/13/2017
Sondra Radvanovsky To Star In LA Opera's TOSCA - 5/13/2017
General Director Plácido Domingo has announced final casting details for LA Opera's upcoming production of Giacomo Puccini's thrilling masterpiece, Tosca, conducted by Music Director James Conlon.
FROM MY MOTHER'S MOTHER Comes to Flushing for Mother's Day - 5/13/2017
Flushing Town Hall celebrates Mother's Day one day early this spring when it presents the Korean chamber opera, From My Mother's Mother, on Saturday, May 13.
Eric Bogosian, Steven Boyer and More Join Story Pirates Benefit in NYC - 5/13/2017
The Story Pirates, a national arts integration education organization, announces its annual The Story Pirates Benefit Shows on Saturday, May 13th 2017 at 5 Angels Theater (789 10th Ave).