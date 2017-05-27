Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/27/2017
|
Radiotheatre's Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FEST returns! - 5/27/2017
|
Radiotheatre's Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FEST returns! - 5/27/2017
|
Charles Ludlam's THE ARTIFICIAL JUNGLE Gets Off-Broadway Revival - 5/27/2017
Theater Breaking Through Barriers, who scored a hit last summer with Samuel D. Hunter's The Healing, celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Ridiculous Theatrical Company with the first Off-Broadway revival of THE ARTIFICIAL JUNGLE by Charles Ludlam.
|
Gaines, Maxwell, Sands Set for STARRY, STARRY NIGHT in the Catskills - 5/27/2017
Some of the Great White Way's most esteemed community theater alumni will go back to their earliest roots upstate over Memorial Day weekend when Starry, Starry Night is staged on Saturday, May 27th. The one-night-only event is a benefit for STS Playhouse, a community theater located in the heart of the Catskills.
|
Previews Begin Saturday Night for Charles Mee's SOOT AND SPIT at New Ohio Theatre - 5/27/2017
|
CAGNEY Takes Closing Bows Off-Broadway - 5/28/2017
Cagney, the hit musical about Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes, will conclude its celebrated run at The Westside Theatre on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Cagney began performances at The Westside Theatre March 16, 2016, prior to an official opening on April 3, 2016. When Cagney takes its final curtain call at The Westside Theatre, the production will have played a total of 502 performances (including 21previews).
|
Joel Grey Appears Before Screening of GEORGE M! at Paley Center - 5/28/2017
Legendary stage and screen star Joel Grey will be interviewed at 12 noon on Sunday, May 28 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City (25 West 52nd Street, NYC), preceding a screening of the 1970 NBC Telecast of George M! from 12:15 to 1:45 PM. The interview and screening are free and open to the public.
|
Kennedy Center's JFK Centennial Features Dennehy, Jackson, Mac & More - 5/29/2017
With its JFK Centennial Celebration, The Kennedy Center honors exactly 100 years since the birth of its namesake with a special afternoon of readings, performances, and rare video footage featuring a star-studded roster of talent from theworlds of music, theater, dance, and TV/film on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4 p.m. at the Kennedy Center Opera House.
|
The Pound: A Musical for the Dogs at Sound Bites 4.0 - 5/29/2017
|
Lippa's New Musical MAN IN THE CEILING & More Slated for Bay Street in 2017 - 5/30/2017
Bay Street Theater has announced the three productions planned for the 2017 Mainstage Summer Season.
|
Broscow, Lippa Star in THE MAN IN THE CEILING at Bay Street - 5/30/2017
Bay Street Theater has announced the full creative team and members of the cast of THE MAN IN THE CEILING, with book by Jules Feiffer, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton.
|
Cox, Wooddell & Zampelli Lead Revamped SCHOOL FOR LIES at STC - 5/30/2017
Tony Award-nominee David Ives and STC Artistic Director Michael Kahn, the team that created the award-winning French 'trilogy' of The Liar, The Heir Apparent and The Metromaniacs, will unite once more to present a newly revamped version of Ives' The School For Lies at the Lansburgh Theatre (450 7th Street NW) from May 30-July 2, 2017.
|
OKLAHOMA!, KISS ME, KATE & MAN OF LA MANCHA Hit Blu-ray - 5/30/2017
This spring, bring home a trio of celebrated Broadway favorites on Blu-ray with new releases from home entertainment imprint Shout Broadway.
|
Bell, Fleming & Pilobolus Launch 2017 World Science Festival in NYC - 5/30/2017
The World Science Festival will culminate its groundbreaking first decade by bringing science to the crossroads of the world, Times Square, and to locations across New York City's five boroughs, with more than 50 events, May 30 – June 4, 2017.
|
NYC Public School Students See How Stage Magic Is Made at CHICAGO - 5/30/2017
Celebrating its landmark 35th anniversary season, leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway and the Broadway production of Chicago the Musical will bring 2,500 NYC public school students to the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th Street) on Tuesday, May 30, as Inside Broadway presents its free and popular Creating the Magic program featuring the Chicago Broadway cast and production crew.
|
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Gets New Stage Adaptation Off-Broadway - 5/30/2017
Royal Family Productions, a theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, will present a unique adaptation of the celebrated novel Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 by L.M. Montgomery. This new one-woman shows has been adapted and directed by Chris Henry and choreographed by Lorna Ventura.
|
Famed Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth Leads INDECENT Talkback - 5/30/2017
Famed sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer will be the special guest at a post-performance talkback on Tuesday, May 30 at Indecent, the Tony Award nominated Best Play, at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street).
|
Guerilla Opera Announces 10th Anniversary Concert in OBERON - 5/31/2017
Guerilla Opera plays its greatest hits and looks forward on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at its 10th Anniversary Celebration concert in the OBERON at 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA! Join host Allegra Libonati and familiar members of Guerilla Opera's “relentlessly inventive” ensemble at 6:00pm for mingling, appetizers and a cash bar. General admission for this event is $20.00 and can be purchased online at cluboberon.com, by phone at 617-547-8300 and at-the-door 1 hour before curtain at the OBERON.
|
The Public Kicks Off 2017 Emerging Writers Group Spotlight Series - 5/31/2017
The Public Theater has announced the line-up for the popular Spotlight Series of free staged readings of new plays by The Public's Emerging Writers Group, beginning on Wednesday, May 31 and running through Monday, June 26.
|
ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS Brings the King Off-Broadway - 6/1/2017
???????Producer Lawrence Rosner will present the New York premiere of the new musical that will unleash your inner hound dog, Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, with book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus.
|
Michael Urie Leads THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR at Red Bull Theater - 6/1/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced the cast for their next mainstage production: The Government Inspector, directed by Mr. Berger, which will open Off-Broadway this Spring at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).
|
Pivot Arts Announces 5th PIVOT ARTS FESTIVAL - 6/1/2017
|
Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Headline FAMILY TIES in Dayton - 6/1/2017
The Human Race Theatre Company (HRTC) announces the cast and creative team for its 30th anniversary season closer, the world premiere comedy Family Ties, written by Daniel Goldstein (The Song of Songs, Unknown Soldier and Row), based on the classic television series, directed by HRTC President & Artistic Director Kevin Moore and produced by special arrangement by Araca Media & Entertainment.
|
ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS Begins Off-Broadway - 6/1/2017
Producer Lawrence Rosner has announced the cast and creative team of Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, the new musical that will unleash your inner hound dog, with book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus.
|
SWEETEE, Set in '30s Depression-Era South, Arrives Off-Broadway - 6/1/2017
SWEETEE (www.SweeteeTheMusical.com) a new American musical with book, music and lyrics by Gail Kriegel (Home Front, Seven) and directed and choreographed by five-time Tony nominee and two-time Emmy Award winner Patricia Birch (Broadway: Grease, Candide, Parade) will play at the Ford Foundation Studio Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues) for a limited engagement from May 21st - June 18th.
|
Project Y Theatre Company Commission 9 Plays by Women - 6/1/2017
|
Stanek & Plumb Lead FAMILY TIES Stage Adaptation in Dayton - 6/1/2017
One of the most beloved television families of the 1980s is set to make a long awaited return in the world premiere of Family Ties, written by Daniel Goldstein (The Song of Songs, Unknown Soldier and Row), based on the classic television series, directed by The Human Race's President & Artistic Director Kevin Moore and produced by special arrangement by Araca Media & Entertainment.
|
GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR with Michael Urie Opens at Red Bull Theater - 6/1/2017
A friendly reminder! Red Bull Theater begins performances tomorrow, Tuesday, for their next mainstage production: The Government Inspector, directed by Mr. Berger, which will open at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).
|
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Opens at Red Bull Theater - 6/1/2017
Red Bull Theater presents their next mainstage production: The Government Inspector, directed by Mr. Berger, which will open Off-Broadway at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues) on Thursday June 1st. The show is currently in previews and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
DVR Alert: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs on THE VIEW on ABC - 6/1/2017
|
Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Headline FAMILY TIES in Dayton - 6/2/2017
The Human Race Theatre Company (HRTC) announces the cast and creative team for its 30th anniversary season closer, the world premiere comedy Family Ties, written by Daniel Goldstein (The Song of Songs, Unknown Soldier and Row), based on the classic television series, directed by HRTC President & Artistic Director Kevin Moore and produced by special arrangement by Araca Media & Entertainment.
|
SPAMILTON Starts Spoofing at New Off-Broadway Home - 6/2/2017
Following a run of nine months packing audiences in at The Triad on W. 72nd St., Spamilton, the comedic musical take on all things Hamilton and Broadway, announced its move to 47th Street Theatre/The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater with performances beginning June 2nd, 2017. The show's move to Off Broadway puts it just a stone's throw from the theater housing its inspiration and main punchline. The show is set for an open engagement.
|
Damiano, Krill, Barrett & More Tapped for DEATHLESS at Goodspeed - 6/2/2017
In a not-too-distant future where no one dies, a family navigates life's big questions during an annual road trip in Zack Zadek's new musical Deathless.
|
SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH at Chichester Festival Theatre - 6/2/2017
Full casting has been announced for Tennessee Williams' SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH, directed by Jonathan Kent, running at Chichester Festival Theatre from 2 – 24 June, with a press night on Friday 9 June.
|
2017 STARS IN THE ALLEY - 6/2/2017
This year's Stars in the Alley will take place on Friday, June 2nd at 1:00pm in Broadway's legendary Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th & 45th streets.
|
GLORY DENIED Staged on Aircraft Carrier at New York Opera Fest - 6/2/2017
Local immersive opera theatre, Opera Upper West, presents GLORY DENIED, an opera by Tom Cipullo based on the true story of America's longest serving prisoner of war, Colonel Floyd 'Jim' Thompson.
|
DVR Alert: COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs on THE VIEW on ABC - 6/2/2017
|
City Parks Foundation Kicks Off SUMMERSTAGE 2017 Season - 6/3/2017
City Parks Foundation has announced the 2017 season of SummerStage, New York City's largest free outdoor performing arts festival, bringing more than 100 performances to Central Park and 15 neighborhood parks throughout the five boroughs. T
|
WNO Announces Star-Studded Gala With Renee Fleming, Denyce Graves, and Leslie Odom Jr. - 6/3/2017
Washington National Opera (WNO) today announces an exciting conclusion to its 2016–2017 season: the 2017 WNO Opera Gala, celebrating WNO Board Chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars, who will step down as Chairman this summer. The Gala, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, will include a concert in the Kennedy Center Opera House featuring the WNO Orchestra and an array of musical stars who will pay special tribute to Jacqueline Mars's visionary leadership of WNO: legendary soprano Rene?e Fleming, superstar mezzo-soprano and D.C. native Denyce Graves, and Hamilton Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr. The Gala is presented as part of JFKC, the Kennedy Center's season-long celebration of John F. Kennedy's centennial, and explores the themes of service and gratitude, which are often associated with President Kennedy.
|
Project Y Theatre Company Commission 9 Plays by Women - 6/3/2017
|
Melissa Errico 'SINGS SONDHEIM' at 54 Below - 6/3/2017
Tony Award-nominated singer & actress Melissa Errico will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on Saturday, June 3 at 7pm for the NYC debut of her acclaimed concert 'Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim,' where she will lend her gorgeous voice to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, including songs from shows of his that she has starred in.
|
BROADWAY BARES Sizzles in Fire Island Pines Striptease for BC/EFA - 6/3/2017
Fire Island will sizzle with the sexiest striptease show of the summer when Broadway Bares returns to Fire Island Pines.
|
Coopers, Pinkham & Silverman Bring Lerner & Loewe Hits to 92Y - 6/3/2017
Rob Berman, music director of the New York City Center Encores! series and recent Broadway musicals Dames at Sea, Bright Star and Tuck Everlasting, makes his L&L debut as artistic director for a captivating season-closer and night of romantic songs, from 'Almost Like Being in Love' to 'I Could Have Danced All Night.' Bringing Lerner and Loewe's worlds to life: the father-daughter team of Chuck Cooper and Lilli Cooper (The Life, and Spring Awakening, respectively); A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder co-stars Bryce Pinkham and Lauren Worsham; and Side Show's Ryan Silverman.
|
Franklin, Mitchell and Donica Sign on for WNO Opera Gala - 6/3/2017
Washington National Opera (WNO) today announces additional performers for its star-studded 2017 WNO Opera Gala, Trading Voices, celebrating WNO Board Chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in the Kennedy Center Opera House.
|
Joshua Kobak Releases OH THE EFFEN PLACES YOU'LL EFFEN GO Book - 6/3/2017
Joshua Kobak (RENT, TARZAN, FUERZA BRUTA, AMERICAN IDIOT, SPIDERMAN TURN OFF THE DARK) has been a few 'effen' places: from Broadway stages performing over 23 parts in 5 shows, to touring the continent 3 times on his motorcycle while performing in Broadway National Tours, to ultimately dealing with injuries that expanded his personal inner journey more vastly than the physical adventures he had taken.