Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/20/2017

THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR Alights at Abingdon - 5/25/2017 Abingdon Theatre Company presents its first musical with the New York premiere of THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR, with music by Tim Rosser and book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne, winners of 2015 Jonathan Larson and Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart awards. Directed by Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Tony Speciale, THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR plays four weeks only, now through June 11, at the June Havoc Theatre (312 West 36th Street). Opening night is Thursday, May 25 at 7PM. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

