Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/20/2017
Works by Schreck & More Set for Clubbed Thumb's SUMMERWORKS - 5/20/2017
Five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb has announced the line-up for SUMMERWORKS, its annual series of new plays.
'MIGHTY REAL' and 'PHYLLIS HYMAN' Come Together at The Gramercy - 5/20/2017
AnthonyKen LLC will present their two hit biographical musicals MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL and AN EVENING WITH PHYLLIS HYMAN together for one weekend only at The Gramercy Theater (127 East 23rd Street) this May.
Bening, Bourne, Gurira, Molina, Rashad & More Mark CTG's 50th Anniversary - 5/20/2017
Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles' leading non-profit theatre company and one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, announced today its 50th anniversary celebration to be hosted on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Ahmanson Theatre.
Madison Opera's ROMEO & JULIET and THE MAGIC FLUTE Air on WPR - 5/20/2017
Madison Opera partners with Wisconsin Public Radio to present recorded broadcasts of Gounod's Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, May 20 and Mozart's The Magic Flute on Saturday, May 27.
Dratch, Mason, Huffman & More Set for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY - 5/20/2017
New York's funniest show, Celebrity Autobiography: THE 2017 EDITION has upcoming NYC shows on May 20 at 7pm and June 26 at 7pm at The Triad (158 West 72nd Street) which will feature stars of stage & screen including Gina Gershon, Mario Cantone (Sex & the City), Rachel Dratch (ABC's Imaginary Mary), four-time Oscar-nominee Marsha Mason, Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Tate Donovan (Manchester by the Sea), Crossword Puzzle Editor for The New York Times Will Shortz, Grammy Award-winning legend Peter Asher, five-time Emmy-winner Alan Zweibel, actor/comedian John Fugelsang, Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, the upcoming CBS series Star Trek: Discovery), Scott Adsit (30 Rock, Veep) and Drama Desk-winners Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.
Off Broadway Alliance Hosts Seminar on Sharing Theaters - 5/20/2017
The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing firms, will hold the next event in its Seminars series focused on the Off Broadway Producing Process on Saturday May 20th, 2017.
Hamish Linklater's THE WHIRLIGIG Opens at The New Group - 5/21/2017
The New Group has announced full casting for Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig, with Noah Bean, Jon DeVries, Alex Hurt, Jonny Orsini and Grace Van Patten, and as previously announced, Norbert Leo Butz, Zosia Mamet and Maura Tierney, set to appear in this world premiere directed by Scott Elliott.
Judith Light Receives O'Neill Center's 17th Monte Cristo Award - 5/21/2017
The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center announces that iconic stage and film actress Judith Light will receive the 17th Monte Cristo Award. An alumna of the O'Neill, Judith first performed at the O'Neill's 1977 National Playwrights Conference.
Moayed, Scott & Stock Lead Dual-Language HAMLET at Waterwell - 5/21/2017
Waterwell announced today a strictly limited engagement of a new dual language (English/Farsi) version of Hamlet at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture (18 Bleecker Street). Starring Tony Award nominees Arian Moayed as Hamlet, Sherie Rene Scott as Gertrude, and Micah Stock as Horatio, with direction by Drama Desk nominee Tom Ridgely, Hamlet will begin performances on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, with an opening night set for Sunday, May 21 at 8:00pm, and will play through June 3.
New Opera NYC Presents GOLDEN COCKEREL - 5/21/2017
New Opera NYC presents a new production of Golden Cockerel by N. Rimsky-Korsakov from May 18-21, 2017 at the Loreto Theater, Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, 18 Bleecker Street, NYC.
SWEETEE, Set in '30s Depression-Era South, Arrives Off-Broadway - 5/21/2017
SWEETEE (www.SweeteeTheMusical.com) a new American musical with book, music and lyrics by Gail Kriegel (Home Front, Seven) and directed and choreographed by five-time Tony nominee and two-time Emmy Award winner Patricia Birch (Broadway: Grease, Candide, Parade) will play at the Ford Foundation Studio Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues) for a limited engagement from May 21st - June 18th.
TSDCA Hosts First Membership Meeting, Launches Website - 5/21/2017
Today, the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) announced their first annual membership meeting, with events for both members as well as the general public. On May 21st-22nd, the TSDCA will hold two days of public panels and discussions regarding sound design and composition in theatre.
Times Are Hard for Dreamers... AMELIE Closes on Broadway - 5/21/2017
Just announced, the new Broadway production of AMELIE, A NEW MUSICAL will play its final performance on Sunday, May 21, 2017 after playing 27 preview and 56 regular performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).
BUILDING THE WALL Opens Off-Broadway - 5/21/2017
The producers of Building the Wall, which will begin previews tomorrow night, Friday, May 12th at 8 pm., announce a student ticket promotion is now available. The tickets are available for all preview performances and must be purchased at the New World Stages box office (340 West 50th St.) with a valid student ID. The offer is valid for a pair of tickets each and may be purchased for preview performances in advance.
HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bette Midler Featured on Today's CBS SUNDAY MORNING - 5/21/2017
BWW has learned that CBS SUNDAY MORNING anchor Jane Pauley will sit down with legendary actress Bette Midler, now starring in the hit Broadway revival of HELLO DOLLY.
HELLO, DOLLY!, Tonys Set for NPR's BROADWAY TO MAIN STREET - 5/21/2017
In May, June & July the NPR Program “Broadway to Main Street” hosted by Laurence Maslon which airs Sundays at 3PM on NY/Long Island NPR-member station WPPB/88.3FM will feature interviews with Tony Award-nominee & Sweeney Todd star Carolee Carmello (May 28); a retrospective of The 1967 Tony Awards (June 4); a 2017 Tony Awards Special on Tonys Sunday (6/11) with recordings of all the top nominees for Best Musical and the best musical performer nominees including Bette Midler, Josh Groban, Ben Platt and more; a centennial tribute to Ella Fitzgerald (6/18); a Hello, Dolly! themed show (6/25) with musical selections from Carol Channing, Pearl Bailey, Ethel Merman, as well as selections from the new Bette Midler recording; and for a special July 4 holiday weekend show with original 1776 star William Daniels (July 3).
Jessica Lange Among Trinity Rep's 2017 Pell Award Honorees - 5/22/2017
Trinity Repertory Company announces that Jessica Lange will be honored with the 2017 Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts at the 21st annual Pell Awards Gala to be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the new WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.
SELL/BUY/DATE's Sarah Jones Hosts 8th Annual Lilly Awards - 5/22/2017
The 8th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony, which celebrates women of distinction in the American Theater, will this year be hosted by Tony Award-winning playwright, Sarah Jones, with honorees to be announced soon.
Rosie O'Donnell & More Roast Michael Musto for Charity - 5/22/2017
Lug Nut Entertainment (Daniel DeMello and Nathaniel Nowak) in association with the world popular dating app SCRUFF, has announced that it will present FORK ON THE LEFT, KNIFE IN THE BACK: BROADWAY ROASTS MICHAEL MUSTO, a one night only charitable event.
Burns, Huffman, Pedi, Shively & More Lead Project Shaw Double Bill - 5/22/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw, under the leadership of Artistic Director David Staller, continues its 12th Season when it presents its 123rd concert presentation with Shaw's two one-act comedies Press Cuttings and Dark Lady of the Sonnets on Monday, May 22 at 7pm, at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).
Stephen Colbert Hosts ERS's Star-Studded 2017 Gala - 5/22/2017
On May 22nd, 2017 Stephen Colbert will host a star-studded gala, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Obie-Award winning theater ensemble, Elevator Repair Service.
Paula Vogel Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 Obies - 5/22/2017
Just announced, Pulitzer Prize-wining playwright Paula Vogel will receive a special Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 62nd Annual Obie Awards, which will be held on Monday, May 22, 2016 at Webster Hall.
Bianco, Skinner, Young & More to Bring the 2000s to Town Hall - 5/22/2017
Tony Award nominees Emily Skinner (Side Show, Billy Elliot) and Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Drama Desk Award nominees Christina Bianco and Farah Alvin, Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Maxine Linehan, Jeremy Benton and the Broadway by the Year Chorus are set to appear at Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, May 22 at 8pm, 'The Broadway Musicals of 1997-2007,' which will highlight the music of Stephen Schwartz, Jason Robert Brown, Adam Guettel, Elton John & Tim Rice, Stephen Sondheim, Frank Wildhorn and more.
SUNSET BOULEVARD's Glenn Close Brings VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD to Birdland - 5/22/2017
The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced Glenn Close in 'Vintage Hollywood,' a fundraising concert on Monday, May 22 at 9:30pm.
Robert Schenkkan Signs BUILDING THE WALL at Drama Book Shop - 5/22/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan for a discussion and signing of his work, including the newly published Building the Wall.
The Civilians 2017 'Spring Into Action' Benefit Honors Oskar Eustis & Hesu Coue-Wilson - 5/22/2017
The Civilians celebrates 16 years as NYC's investigative theater company at its 2017 Spring Benefit: Spring Into Action at City Winery on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Michael Musto Gets Roasted for Charity - 5/22/2017
Lug Nut Entertainment in association with the world popular dating app SCRUFF, has announced that comedian Judy Gold and internet sensation Randy Rainbow will join the cast of FORK ON THE LEFT, KNIFE IN THE BACK: BROADWAY ROASTS MICHAEL MUSTO.
Starry YOU'RE GONNA HATE THIS Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below - 5/22/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents You're Gonna Hate This. An all-star reboot of the song-cycle musical originally performed at Joe's Pub by Lindsay Mendez and composer/lyricist Michael Holland (Hurricane, Gashole!).
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT Tonight - 5/22/2017
BWW has just learned that the cast of the Tony-nominated musical COME FROM AWAY will perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on Monday, May 22nd. Kyle Chandler and Michaela Watkins are also scheduled to appear on the show.
Denee Benton, Julie Taymor Among 2017 Lilly Award Honorees - 5/22/2017
The 8th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony, which celebrates women of distinction in the American Theater, announced today that Julie Taymor, Denée Benton, Micki Grant,Toni-Leslie James, Mandy Greenfield, Madison Ferris, and Beanie Feldstein are this year's honorees.
BAGHDADDY Launches Talk-Back Series - 5/22/2017
The well reviewed, NY Times Critic's Pick by Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo, the musical Baghdaddy began performances on April 6 at St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th Street). This Monday, May 22 they will launch a talk-back series, following the show, with more to be announced.
DVR Alert - DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs on Tonight's LATE SHOW on CBS - 5/22/2017
BWW has learned that on Monday, May 22nd, Tony nominee and star of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN will perform on CBS's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT.
98 Degrees' Drew Lachey Stars in Reading of New Musical BULLDOZER - 5/22/2017
Karen Carpenter directs 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey in upcoming readings of BULLDOZER on Monday, May 22 at 12:30 and 6:15.
CAESAR, MIDSUMMER Slated for 2017 Shakespeare in the Park - 5/23/2017
The Public Theater announced the line-up today for the 2017 Free Shakespeare in the Park season, continuing a 55-year tradition of free theater in Central Park.
Styles, Gehling, Spector Set for Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY - 5/23/2017
Producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner, in conjunction with San Francisco's SHN (Greg Holland, Chief Executive Officer) announced principal casting today for the pre-Broadway engagement of ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musical, the new musical premiering as part of SHN's 2016-2017 Season this summer.
Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY Musical Begins at SHN - 5/23/2017
Producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner, in conjunction with San Francisco's SHN, announced the complete cast today for the pre-Broadway world premiere engagement of ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musical, the new musical premiering as part of SHN's 2016-2017 Season this summer.
Iris Bahr Brings Tragi-Comic Play I LOST YOU THERE to Cherry Lane - 5/23/2017
Rebecca Crigler (Mike Birbiglia's Thank God for Jokes, Chris Gethard: Career Suicide) will present award-winning writer/performer Iris Bahr ('Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Svetlana,' DAI) in her new, tragi-comic play I Lost You There at Cherry Lane's Studio Theatre.
SOMEBODY'S DAUGHTER Begins at Second Stage - 5/23/2017
As previously announced, Second Stage Theatre will begin the 2017 Uptown Series with the world premiere of Chisa Hutchinson's SOMEBODY'S DAUGHTER, directed by MAY ADRALES.
The Devil Is in the Details... Dromard, Hall, Squillante Lead LUCIFER Readings - 5/23/2017
TopRat Productions presents an invite-only, industry presentation of the modern new musical LUCIFER with music and lyrics by Mike Squillante & Britt Mahrer, book by Jesse Murphy, Jess Carson & Mike Squillante, and directed by T. Oliver Reid.
Al Hirschfeld Checks Into The Algonquin Hotel with Tonys Exhibit - 5/23/2017
Fans of caricaturist Al Hirschfeld, who was well known for his black-and-white portraits of celebrities and Broadway stars, will be able to enjoy a unique exhibit of his work beginning May 23rd in the legendary Lobby Lounge of The Algonquin Hotel.
Amber Tamblyn Stars in CAN YOU FORGIVE HER? at the Vineyard - 5/23/2017
Vineyard Theatre presents the New York premiere of two-time Pulitzer Prize-finalist Gina Gionfriddo's CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?, directed by Peter DuBois (SONS OF THE PROPHET, BECKY SHAW). CAN YOU FORGIVE HER? will official open Tuesday, May 23. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Matthew Broderick & More Take Part in 'SAGE GROUSE' Reading - 5/23/2017
Next week on Tuesday, May 23 in New York City, Circus Road will present an invite-only reading of a new play The Plight of the Sage Grouse by Drama Desk winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack.
BoysTown Returns for Season 2 on cable network OUTtv - 5/24/2017
ABC Premieres DIRTY DANCING Event Movie Tonight - 5/24/2017
The ABC Television Network has announced midseason premiere dates for the mini-series “When We Rise” and series premiere dates for the one-hour drama “Time After Time,” half-hour comedy “Imaginary Mary” and the event movie “Dirty Dancing,”
ROTTERDAM Makes U.S. Premiere as Part of 'Brits Off Broadway' - 5/24/2017
59E59 Theaters will present ROTTERDAM, written by Jon Brittain and directed by Donnacadh O'Briain. Produced by Hartshorn - Hook Foundation Ltd, ROTTERDAM begins performances on Wednesday, May 17 for a limited engagement through Saturday, June 10. Press Opening is Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 PM.
Atlantic Theater's ANIMAL, Starring Rebecca Hall, Begins Off-Broadway - 5/24/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced complete casting for the New York premiere play Animal by Clare Lizzimore (Mint) directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch (Harper Regan, Bluebird).
Bloom, Hilty & Rivera Appear in L.A. Edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA - 5/24/2017
Tickets are on sale now for the May CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!, featuring Chita Rivera (The Visit), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), recording artist Helen Reddy, Megan Hilty (Smash), Wilson Cruz (13 Reasons Why), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), Barrett Foa (NCIS: Los Angeles), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray Live!) and more.
Elena Shaddow and Mark Evans Lead MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill - 5/24/2017
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced casting for the hit Broadway musical Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film with original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. Bank of America is the Major Sponsor of Mary Poppins.
Abigail Breslin & More Star in New Adaptation of DIRTY DANCING, Premiering Tonight on ABC - 5/24/2017
Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland, Tony Roberts, Katey Sagal and Billy Dee Williams, along with rising stars Colt Prattes and J. Quinton Johnson, headline the stellar cast in a new adaptation of the global pop-cultural phenomenon, DIRTY DANCING, premiering WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' Hits the West Coast - 5/24/2017
Complete casting has been announced for the May CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!. Ben Vereen (Roots), Juan Pablo Espinosa (La Fan), Mary Birdsong (Reno 911), Stacey Oristano (Friday Night Lights), Anthony Federov (American Idol), Quinn Cummings (The Goodbye Girl) and Mary Bond Davis Hairspray) join the previously announced Chita Rivera (The Visit), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), recording artist Helen Reddy, Megan Hilty (Smash), Barrett Foa (NCIS: Los Angeles), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray Live!) and more.
New Musical THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR Alights at Abingdon - 5/25/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company presents its first musical with the New York premiere of THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR, with music by Tim Rosser and book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne, winners of 2015 Jonathan Larson and Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart awards.
John Dufffy Institute for New Opera Premieres KEPT: A GHOST STORY - 5/25/2017
The Virginia Arts Festival will present the world premiere performances of the new chamber opera Kept: a ghost story at Norfolk's Attucks Theatre May 25 at 7:30 p.m. and May 28 at 3 p.m.
Duncan Macmillan Talks Broadway-Bound 1984 at Drama Book Shop - 5/25/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome acclaimed playwright Duncan Macmillan for a discussion and signing on Thursday, May 25th.
Icke & Macmillan Set for 1984 Discussion at Drama Book Shop - 5/25/2017
The Drama Book Shop has announced that acclaimed playwright and director Robert Icke will join his 1984 collaborator Duncan Macmillan for the previously announced discussion and signing on Thursday, May 25th.
Diane Paulus Gives Commencement Speech at MassArt This May - 5/26/2017
Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) will welcome Broadway director Diane Paulus as this year's commencement speaker.
TV: LuPone Sings 'Back on Top' in the Studio; WAR PAINT Album Out 5/26! - 5/26/2017
Ghostlight Records will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical War Paint - starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole - in digital formats on Friday, May 26. The CD version will be available online and in stores in mid-July. Watch a teaser for the album's single 'Back on Top' below, and for more information on the album, visit www.sh-k-boom.com/war-paint!
Megan Sikora and Andy Talen Join the Campaign at CHURCH & STATE - 5/26/2017
Producer Charlotte Cohn with SCS Innovations LLC, Franklin Theatrical Group, Neil Gooding Productions, Ralph Meranto/JCC CenterStage, Brierpatch Productions, Karen Cohen/Jack Hayflick, Bonnie E. Lautenberg, in association with NewYorkRep, announced today cast changes at Church & State.
Radiotheatre's Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FEST returns! - 5/27/2017
Charles Ludlam's THE ARTIFICIAL JUNGLE Gets Off-Broadway Revival - 5/27/2017
Theater Breaking Through Barriers, who scored a hit last summer with Samuel D. Hunter's The Healing, celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Ridiculous Theatrical Company with the first Off-Broadway revival of THE ARTIFICIAL JUNGLE by Charles Ludlam.
Gaines, Maxwell, Sands Set for STARRY, STARRY NIGHT in the Catskills - 5/27/2017
Some of the Great White Way's most esteemed community theater alumni will go back to their earliest roots upstate over Memorial Day weekend when Starry, Starry Night is staged on Saturday, May 27th. The one-night-only event is a benefit for STS Playhouse, a community theater located in the heart of the Catskills.