Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/13/2017

Stars of WAR PAINT, Menzel, Platt, Ashford & More Set for NYTW's 2017 Gala - 5/15/2017 New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) announced today that the NYTW 2017 Spring Gala will celebrate partnerships with honorees Dartmouth College, whose residency partnership with NYTW spans a quarter of a century; along with longtime NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award-nominated Director Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, War Paint), who was an inaugural member of NYTW's 'New Directors Project' in 1984 and rose to prominence with his direction of Machinal at the Public and Rent at NYTW. The Gala will be held on Monday, May 15 at the Edison Ballroom (240 W 47th St., New York, NY 10036).

