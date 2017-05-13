Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/13/2017
Eric Bogosian, Steven Boyer and More Join Story Pirates Benefit in NYC - 5/13/2017
The Story Pirates, a national arts integration education organization, announces its annual The Story Pirates Benefit Shows on Saturday, May 13th 2017 at 5 Angels Theater (789 10th Ave).
LONE STAR returns to New York - 5/13/2017
Sondra Radvanovsky To Star In LA Opera's TOSCA - 5/13/2017
General Director Plácido Domingo has announced final casting details for LA Opera's upcoming production of Giacomo Puccini's thrilling masterpiece, Tosca, conducted by Music Director James Conlon.
FROM MY MOTHER'S MOTHER Comes to Flushing for Mother's Day - 5/13/2017
Flushing Town Hall celebrates Mother's Day one day early this spring when it presents the Korean chamber opera, From My Mother's Mother, on Saturday, May 13.
Patti LuPone & Seth Rudetsky Team for BC/EFA Benefit DECONSTRUCTING PATTI - 5/14/2017
One of Broadway's greatest stars will join forces with the ultimate authority on all such things for an extraordinary evening of music and merriment at Deconstructing Patti, AnEvening of Broadway Songs and Stories with Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The evening benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
VIDEO: First Look - Tony Nominated KING CHARLES III Comes to PBS Tonight - 5/14/2017
Masterpiece on PBS and the BBC have teamed on a television adaption of the Tony-nominated play KING CHARLES III. The project will mark a reunion of the hit show's creative team, with writer Mike Bartlett adapting from his own script and Rupert Goold directing.
THE MEETING* Livestreams Final Shows from Joe's Pub - 5/14/2017
The Meeting* hosted by Justin Sayre - the monthly gathering of the International Order of Sodomites, the centuries-old organization which sets the mythic Gay Agenda - will conclude its acclaimed eight year run this Sunday, May 14 with two performances at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater.
DVR Alert: CBS SUNDAY MORNING Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Broadway's WAR PAINT Today - 5/14/2017
WAR PAINT, the new Broadway musical about cosmetic doyennes Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, earned four Tony nominations, including for its stars, Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone.
Tovah Feldshuh Hosts Folksbiene's Mother's Day Gala Honoring Daryl Roth and More - 5/14/2017
It will be the mother of all star-studded galas! On Mother's Day the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (producers of last season's critically acclaimed and Drama Desk-nominated musical “The Golden Bride,” and current producers on the upcoming Broadway stage play “Indecent”) presents a unique gala concert, “Our Leading Ladies,” celebrating the contributions of women in the arts, business, science, and philanthropy, at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, 566 LaGuardia Place, on Sunday, May 14, at 6:30pm.
IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT, Starring Sophie Melville, Set for 'Brits Off Broadway' at 59E59 - 5/14/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the critically acclaimed IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT at the 2017 Brits Off Broadway festival.
Works by Shinn, Alexander & More Set for EST's 36th Marathon of One-Acts - 5/14/2017
Ensemble Studio Theatre announced today the lineup for the 36th MARATHON OF ONE-ACT PLAYS, the biennial festival series of brand new plays from emerging playwrights.
Tovah Feldshuh Hosts NYTF's Mother's Day Gala Concert - 5/14/2017
Four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh and the Emmy and Tony Award-winning David Hyde Pierce will be among those appearing in the Drama Desk Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Mother's Day gala concert, Our Leading Ladies, at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, 566 LaGuardia Place, on Sunday May 14, at 6:30pm.
Florida Grand Opera Presents 'Family Day' Celebration for Mother's Day - 5/14/2017
As a special Mother's Day gift to its community, Florida Grand Opera (FGO) presents a special 'Family Day' celebration on May 14, 2017 at Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center. The free event runs from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Stars of WAR PAINT, Menzel, Platt, Ashford & More Set for NYTW's 2017 Gala - 5/15/2017
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) announced today that the NYTW 2017 Spring Gala will celebrate partnerships with honorees Dartmouth College, whose residency partnership with NYTW spans a quarter of a century; along with longtime NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award-nominated Director Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, War Paint), who was an inaugural member of NYTW's 'New Directors Project' in 1984 and rose to prominence with his direction of Machinal at the Public and Rent at NYTW. The Gala will be held on Monday, May 15 at the Edison Ballroom (240 W 47th St., New York, NY 10036).
Ballet Hispanico Honors Rita Moreno with Lifetime Achievement Award at Carnaval Gala - 5/15/2017
Ballet Hispánico will honor Puerto Rican legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno with the Toda Una Vida Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by actress Gina Rodriguez, and Ecuadorian-American Pinnacle Group Chairman and CEO Nina Vaca with the Nuestra Inspiración Award, presented by Ralph de la Vega, the former Vice Chairman of AT&T Inc. and CEO of Business Solutions & International, at its annual Carnaval Gala in The Plaza Hotel's Grand Ballroom, 768 Fifth Avenue, NYC on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 6:30pm.
Billy Porter Performs, Chats Career & New Album at GRAMMY Museum - 5/15/2017
The GRAMMY Museum will welcome Billy Porter to the Clive Davis Theater on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8:00pm for an intimate discussion on his distinguished career and latest album, followed by a special performance.
DVR Alert: 'LITTLE FOXES Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Visit Bravo Clubhouse Tonight - 5/15/2017
BWW has learned that on Monday, May 15, 2017, the Tony nominated stars of Broadway's THE LITTLE FOXES, Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon will visit WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE on Bravo. Be sure to set your DVR's.
Amanda Quaid Portrays Space Pioneer in THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON Off-Broadway - 5/15/2017
Amanda Quaid stars in Laura Ollstein's “They Promised Her the Moon,” the true story of an astronaut who had all the right stuff, but who was passed over because she was a woman.
Suzan-Lori Parks' VENUS Opens at Signature Theatre - 5/15/2017
Casting is confirmed and tickets are now on sale for the Signature Theatre production of Venus, written by Residency One playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Obie Award-winner Lear deBessonet.
New Musical THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR Alights at Abingdon - 5/15/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company presents its first musical with the New York premiere of THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR, with music by Tim Rosser and book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne, winners of 2015 Jonathan Larson and Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart awards.
Urban Stages Honors Tony Walton with Lifetime Achievement Award - 5/15/2017
Urban Stages' Board of Directors and founding artistic director Frances Hill will celebrate 'The Magic of Set and Costume Design' by presenting the 2017 Urban Stages' Lifetime Achievement Award to Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winning legendary set and costume designer Tony Walton presented by Broadway, television and film star Melissa Errico ('Billions', My Fair Lady, High Society, Encores' Do I Hear a Waltz?) at their gala benefit at the Boathouse in Central Park at 6:30PM on May 15, 2017.
THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR Begins at Abingdon - 5/15/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company presents its first musical with the New York premiere of THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR, with music by Tim Rosser and book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne, winners of 2015 Jonathan Larson and Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart awards. Directed by Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Tony Speciale, THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR plays four weeks only, May 15 through June 11, at the June Havoc Theatre (312 West 36th Street). Opening night is Thursday, May 25 at 7PM.
Northbound, show about slavery, goes from stage to free screen showing May 15 - 5/15/2017
LADY TATTOO Closes Out The Acting Company's 2016-17 Salon Series - 5/15/2017
The Acting Company will conclude its 2016-2017 John McDonald Salon Series with Meg Miroshnik's Lady Tattoo, a compelling new play about the subversive trend of wealthy American women embracing tattoo artistry at the turn of the 20th century. Lady Tattoo explores the human need for the power and control that secrets offer.
New Dramatists Luncheon Honors INDECENT's Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel - 5/16/2017
New Dramatists, Tony Honor recipient and the nation's premier playwright development laboratory, will honor 10-time Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel with their 2017 Distinguished Achievement Awards at its 68th Annual Spring Luncheon tribute.
Michael Urie Leads THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR at Red Bull Theater - 5/16/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced the cast for their next mainstage production: The Government Inspector, directed by Mr. Berger, which will open Off-Broadway this Spring at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).
Mark Ballas Returns as 'Frankie Valli' When JERSEY BOYS Hits L.A. - 5/16/2017
Casting has been announced for the Los Angeles engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical 'Jersey Boys,' the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, previewing May 16 and 17, opening May 18 continuing through June 24, 2017, at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.
INDECENT & More Among 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Award Nominees - 5/16/2017
The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 7th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2016-2017 season.
New Dramatists Honor INDECENT's Daryl Roth & Paula Vogel - 5/16/2017
New Dramatists, Tony Honor recipient and the nation's premier playwright development laboratory, will honor 10-time Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel with their 2017 Outstanding Career Achievement Awards at its 68th Annual Spring Luncheon tribute.
Tony Nominees Vogel & Taichman Lead INDECENT Talk-Backs - 5/16/2017
Tony Award nominees Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman will be the featured speakers in post-show talk-backs May 16-18 at Indecent at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street).
Illusionist Derren Brown Premieres SECRET at Atlantic Theater - 5/16/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced the world premiere production of Olivier Award winner Derren Brown's new show Secret, written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman.
SOJOURNERS and HER PORTMANTEAU Open in Rep at NYTW - 5/16/2017
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced casting for NYTW Usual Suspect Mfoniso Udofia's SOJOURNERS and HER PORTMANTEAU, presented in repertory and directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and former NYTW 2050 Fellow Ed Sylvanus Iskandar.
COST OF LIVING Begins at MTC - 5/16/2017
L ynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced full casting for Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Cost of Living, the new play by Martyna Majok (Ironbound, Mouse in a Jar), directed by Jo Bonney (Father Comes Home from the Wars; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark).
Derren Brown's SECRET Opens at Atlantic Theater Company - 5/16/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced that Olivier Award winner Derren Brown's new show Secret has been extended by three weeks in advance of opening next Tuesday, May 16.
ARRABAL Opens at A.R.T. - 5/17/2017
The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, is pleased to present Arrabal, with a book written by John Weidman, music by Gustavo Santaolalla / Bajofondo, choreographed by Julio Zurita, and directed and co-choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.
Hartshorn - Hook Productions Brings ROTTERDAM Off-Broadway - 5/17/2017
Following a highly successful debut at Theatre503 in 2015 and a critically acclaimed run at London's Trafalgar Studio's in 2016, Jon Brittain's Rotterdam will transfer to 59E59 Theaters, in New York, for a four-week run as Hartshorn - Hook Productions take their first show to North America this Spring.
ROTTERDAM Makes U.S. Premiere as Part of 'Brits Off Broadway' - 5/17/2017
59E59 Theaters will present ROTTERDAM, written by Jon Brittain and directed by Donnacadh O'Briain. Produced by Hartshorn - Hook Foundation Ltd, ROTTERDAM begins performances on Wednesday, May 17 for a limited engagement through Saturday, June 10. Press Opening is Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 PM.
Fusion Theatre Merges Opera and Theatre with Anouilh's ANTIGONE - 5/17/2017
French playwright Jean Anouilh wrote his 'Antigone' during the Nazi occupation of France. It became a symbol of resistance as freedom fighters viewed the heroine's defiance as a crie de cœur of patriotism. The play, written with a modern sensibility, is based on the Greek tragedy of the princess who dies for burying her brother's corpse against the orders of her dictator uncle. Its parallels to modern times are exciting and provocative.
Imelda Staunton-Led 'VIRGINIA WOOLF' Hits Cinemas This Spring - 5/18/2017
Following the enormously successful opening of James Macdonald's new production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Imelda Staunton, Conleth Hill, Imogen Poots and Luke Treadaway, producers today announced the forthcoming live broadcast of the play to cinemas throughout the UK and beyond as part of National Theatre Live.
Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING Begins at MCC Theater - 5/18/2017
MCC Theater today announced complete casting for the American Premiere of the play The End of Longing, a new play written by and starring 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in his NYC playwriting and stage acting debuts.
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Presents Midnight Show for The Actors Fund - 5/18/2017
Producer Scott Rudin announced today that Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2 - the most Tony-nominated play of the year, with eight nominations including Best Play - will offer a special Midnight Performance on Thursday, May 18, 2017. This one-time-only, late-night event will benefit The Actors Fund.
First New York Revival of A.A. Milne's THE LUCKY ONE Opens at Mint Theater Company - 5/18/2017
Coming up next for Mint Theater Company will be the first ever New York revival of The Lucky One by A.A. Milne. Performances begin April 14th and continue through June 25th at the Beckett Theater at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Opening Night is set for May 18th.
Tickets on Sale for Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING at MCC Theater - 5/18/2017
ON ONE CONDITION Makes U.S. Premiere at SoHo Playhouse - 5/18/2017
NY's SoHo Playhouse in association with Dan Daw Creative Projects and Murmuration (AUS) present will present the US debut of ON ONE CONDITION, directed by Graham Adey and performed by Dan Daw. It will play at the SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street), from May 18 – 26, 2017.
New Opera NYC Presents GOLDEN COCKEREL - 5/18/2017
New Opera NYC presents a new production of Golden Cockerel by N. Rimsky-Korsakov from May 18-21, 2017 at the Loreto Theater, Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, 18 Bleecker Street, NYC.
Stacy Keach Returns as Ernest Hemingway in PAMPLONA at the Goodman - 5/19/2017
Ten years after their critically acclaimed collaboration on King Lear, Artistic Director Robert Falls and stage and screen star Stacy Keach—both 2015 Theater Hall of Fame inductees—reunite for the world premiere of Pamplona by Jim McGrath.
The Drama League to Honor Bill Berloni and Michael Greif and 83rd Annual Awards Ceremony Set for 5/19 - 5/19/2017
|
Put on your Sunday clothes! The Drama League (Executive Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks) will honor Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning, icon Bette Midler with the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award at this year's 83rd Annual Drama League Awards, set for Friday afternoon, May 19, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway).
|
The new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and Reprise Records will release an original Broadway cast recording, featuring Josh Groban as 'Pierre' and Denée Benton as 'Natasha', May 19, 2017.
|
The Juilliard School will confer honorary doctorates upon six luminaries during its 112th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center (Broadway at 65th Street, New York City).
|
Today, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.)'s Associate Artistic Director Andy Donald announced the inaugural New Strands Residency, giving emerging and established American playwrights the opportunity to create and develop new works in residence at A.C.T.'s state-of-the-art Strand Theater, located in the heart of San Francisco's Central Market neighborhood.
|
Playwrights Horizons has announced complete casting for BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE, the co-world premiere of a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at Playwrights, Miracle Brothers).
|
INTAR will present a reading series of plays, both new and old, to honor the life and legacy of Max Ferrá, founder and first Artistic Director of INTAR, who died on February 4th in Miami after a battle with pneumonia. Ferra was 79 and retired from INTAR since 2004.
|
The View UpStairs – the provocative new musical written by Max Vernon, directed by Scott Ebersold and choreographed by Al Blackstone – will celebrate its 100th performance on Friday, May 19 at 8:00 PM. To celebrate this landmark, the show will harness the power of community to benefit Point Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students of merit.
|
Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles' leading non-profit theatre company and one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, announced today its 50th anniversary celebration to be hosted on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Ahmanson Theatre.
|
Five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb has announced the line-up for SUMMERWORKS, its annual series of new plays.
|
AnthonyKen LLC will present their two hit biographical musicals MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL and AN EVENING WITH PHYLLIS HYMAN together for one weekend only at The Gramercy Theater (127 East 23rd Street) this May.
|
Five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb has announced casting for this season's SUMMERWORKS, its annual series of new plays.
|
New York's funniest show, Celebrity Autobiography: THE 2017 EDITION has upcoming NYC shows on May 20 at 7pm and June 26 at 7pm at The Triad (158 West 72nd Street) which will feature stars of stage & screen including Gina Gershon, Mario Cantone (Sex & the City), Rachel Dratch (ABC's Imaginary Mary), four-time Oscar-nominee Marsha Mason, Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Tate Donovan (Manchester by the Sea), Crossword Puzzle Editor for The New York Times Will Shortz, Grammy Award-winning legend Peter Asher, five-time Emmy-winner Alan Zweibel, actor/comedian John Fugelsang, Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, the upcoming CBS series Star Trek: Discovery), Scott Adsit (30 Rock, Veep) and Drama Desk-winners Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.
|
A friendly reminder! AnthonyKen LLC and Sheryl Lee Ralph / The Diva Foundation will present the two hit biographical musicals MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL and AN EVENING WITH PHYLLIS HYMAN together for one weekend only at The Gramercy Theater (127 East 23rd Street) this May.
|
The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing firms, will hold the next event in its Seminars series focused on the Off Broadway Producing Process on Saturday May 20th, 2017.
|
Madison Opera partners with Wisconsin Public Radio to present recorded broadcasts of Gounod's Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, May 20 and Mozart's The Magic Flute on Saturday, May 27.