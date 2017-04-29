Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/29/2017
|
Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE SUMMER KING - THE JOSH GIBSON STORY - 4/29/2017
Pittsburgh Opera's 2016-'17 season concludes with the first world premiere in our illustrious 78-year history. Opera lovers, baseball fans, and Pittsburghers of all stripes will be dazzled by Daniel Sonenberg's The Summer King - the Josh Gibson Story, at the Benedum Center April 29th – May 7th.
|
Rita Moreno Launches 'Profiles in Creativity' Series at Kennedy Center - 4/29/2017
The Kennedy Center today announces that philanthropist and Board Chairman David M. Rubenstein will host a new series of sit-down conversations with high-profile figures from the arts and culture field, beginning on April 29, 2017, with legendary actress, singer, EGOT winner, and 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree, Rita Moreno.
|
Atlanta Opera Closes Season With Puccini's TURANDOT - 4/29/2017
The Atlanta Opera closes the 2016-17 season with the romance and spectacle of Puccini's final masterpiece, Turandot, the first opera performed in the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in 2007.
|
Florida Grand Opera Presents Verdi's UN BALLO IN MASCHERA - 4/29/2017
A tortuous love triangle involving the King of Sweden. A mysterious fortune teller who predicts that the King will soon die. An assassination plot. Few of Giuseppe Verdi's operas contain as many bewitching elements as his 1859 masterpiece Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball), which opens at Florida Grand Opera on April 29, 2017, in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County's Ziff Ballet Opera House.
|
Hit Potter Play PUFFS Marks 100th Magical Show Off-Broadway - 4/29/2017
PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic will celebrate its landmark 100th performance Off-Broadway at The Elektra Theater (300 West 43rd Street) on Saturday, April 29. Due to popular demand, the show will add a regular Thursday evening performance at 7:30 PM beginning June 8. PUFFS – presented by TILTED WINDMILLS THEATRICALS – takes a second look at everyone's favorite world of wizards through the eyes of the Puffs, a lovable group of magical misfits.
|
Florida Grand Opera Presents Verdi's A MASKED BALL - 4/29/2017
Excitement is building as Florida Grand Opera (FGO) prepares to open its production of one of Verdi's greatest works, Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball), a searing drama of royal intrigue and the conflict between duty and following one's heart. Long considered one of the ultimate challenges for the world's greatest singers of the Italian repertoire, including Luciano Pavarotti, Leontyne Price, Martina Arroyo, and Plácido Domingo, Un ballo in maschera comes to Florida Grand Opera for the first time since 2005, with a cast of some of the finest singers available on the international opera scene.
|
Opera San Jose Presents Puccini's LA BOHEME - 4/30/2017
La bohème is a passionate story of love among young artists in Paris. Mimi spends her days embroidering and her winter evenings longing for springtime. Literally in search of light, a match for her only
|
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' Star Annaleigh Ashford Headlines 'UNITED IN LOVE' Concert in Denver - 4/30/2017
Tony Award-winning actor Annaleigh Ashford will reunite with her Kinky Boots co-star (and fellow Colorado native) Andy Kelso for United in Love, a special concert event presented by Ebner-Page Productions and benefiting the Denver Actors Fund on Sunday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 80124.
|
J.B. Priestley's THE ROUNDABOUT Makes U.S. Debut at 59E59 - 4/30/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the US premiere of THE ROUNDABOUT written by J.B. Priestley, directed by Hugh Ross, and part of Brits Off Broadway. Produced by Cahoots Theatre Company, The Other Cheek & Park Theatre, THE ROUNDABOUT begins performances on Thursday, April 20 for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 28. Press Opening is Sunday, April 30 at 3 PM.
|
Harry Bicket Conducts Handel's 'Ariodante' at Carnegie Hall - 4/30/2017
On Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m., Harry Bicketconducts Handel's Ariodante at Carnegie Hall with acclaimed baroque orchestra The English Concert. In this concert presentation of Handel's brilliantly melodic work, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato performs the title role joined by sopranos Christiane Karg (Ginevra) and Joélle Harvey (Dalinda), contralto Sonia Prina (Polinesso), tenors David Portillo(Lurcanio) and Tyson Miller (Odoardo), with bass-baritone Matthew Brook (King of Scotland).
|
NOT THAT JEWISH Marks 200th Performance Off-Broadway - 4/30/2017
Monica Piper's acclaimed off-Broadway comedy NOT THAT JEWISH, will play its final performance on Sunday, April 30. NOT THAT JEWISH began performances at New World Stages October 6, 2016, prior to an official opening on October 23, 2016. When NOT THAT JEWISH takes its final curtain call at New World Stages, the production will have played a total of 210 performances (including 17 previews).
|
The New York Pops Honors Kelli O'Hara and Bartlett Sher at 2017 Gala - 5/1/2017
On Monday, May 1, 2017, The New York Pops celebrates its 34th birthday with a grand gala evening honoring Tony Award winners Kelli O'Hara and Bartlett Sher, whose collaborations over the last decade have won universal acclaim and whose individual careers represent pinnacles of achievement in the world of theatre.
|
BAGHDADDY Returns Off-Broadway - 5/1/2017
The well-reviewed, NY Times Critic's Pick Baghdaddy (formerly known as, Who's Your Baghdaddy?) by Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo will return to NYC beginning April 6, opening on Monday, May 1, 2017 and have an initial run through June 18, 2017 at St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th Street).
|
Tickets On Sale for Pre-Broadway Run of FROZEN in Denver - 5/1/2017
Single tickets for the pre-Broadway engagement of FROZEN, a new musical based on Disney's Academy Award-winning musical film, go on sale Monday, May 1, in Denver.
|
Stage Vet Bebe Neuwirth Performs in Support of Arena Stage - 5/1/2017
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will host An Evening with Bebe Neuwirth on Monday, May 1, 2017.
|
BAGHDADDY Begins Off-Broadway - 5/1/2017
Ethan Slater will join the cast in the role of Jerry Samuel in the well-reviewed, NY Times Critic's Pick Baghdaddy (formerly known as Who's Your Baghdaddy?) as it returns to Off-Broadway this April.
|
The New York Pops' 34th Birthday Gala - 5/1/2017
As previously announced, on Monday, May 1, 2017, The New York Pops will celebrate its 34th birthday with a grand gala evening honoring Karen van Bergen, the CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and Tony Award winners Kelli O'Hara and Bartlett Sher, whose collaborations over the last decade have won universal acclaim and whose individual careers represent pinnacles of achievement in the world of theatre.
|
The Name on Everybody's Lips! Bianca Marroquin Returns to CHICAGO - 5/1/2017
Bianca Marroquin, a regular fixture of Broadway's Tony Award-winning hit musical Chicago, announced via twitter today that she will return to the show as 'Roxie Hart' beginning May 1st for a nine-week run through July 2nd at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).
|
'MERRILY' Doc Launches The Actors Fund's New Series at JBFC - 5/1/2017
The Actors Fund announced today a partnership with the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) on a new ongoing film series, 'Life on the Stage: Conversation and Film.' The series will focus on the stories, work, and lives of people in the performing arts.
|
Constantine Maroulis and More Rock Out at PERFORMING ARTISTS THAT HELP for The Path Fund - 5/1/2017
The Path Fund Inc. is kicking off their 10th year by doing what they do best: rockin' out with some of Broadway's hottest stars.
|
Red Bull Stages New Version of Nikolai Erdman's THE MANDATE - 5/1/2017
Steven Boyer, Blair Brown, Jeanine Serralles, Susannah Flood, Derek Smith and more will bring this comic Russian classic from the author of The Suicide to hilarious life at The Red Bull Theater on Monday, May 1 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
|
Signature, Ghostlight Team for WHO'S YOUR NEIGHBOR Campaign Launch - 5/1/2017
Signature Theatre will co-host a free event with The Ghostlight Project to kick off The Ghostlight Project's Who's Your Neighbor campaign, a week-long initiative that encourages people to volunteer. The event will take place Monday, May 1 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).
|
The Orchard Project's 2017 Gala Honors Playwright Robert Schenkkan - 5/1/2017
This year's star-studded Orchard Project Gala, A TASTE OF SOMETHING NEW, a star-studded celebration of the best of the new - from new food to new work - is set for May 1 at the Diamond Horseshoe in midtown Manhattan. The event, raising funds to expand Orchard Project's programming, will also honor acclaimed playwright, screenwriter, and Exchange Board Member Robert Schenkkan.
|
Kenny Leon Hosts 2017 August Wilson Monologue Competition - 5/1/2017
The 9th Annual National August Wilson Monologue Competition, hosted by Tony Award Winning Director, Kenny Leon, with special musical performance by blues guitarist and storyteller, Guy Davis, will take place on Monday, May 1st at 7:00 p.m. at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).
|
Rock Musical BAGHDADDY Opens at St. Luke's - 5/1/2017
A friendly reminder! The well reviewed, NY Times Critic's Pick Baghdaddy (formerly known as, Who's Your Baghdaddy?) by Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo has returned to NYC and will open on Monday, May 1, 2017, for an initial run thrugh June 18, 2017 at St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th Street).
|
Original Stars of NICK AND NORA Reunite at 54 Below - 5/2/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Nick and Nora: In Concert. Produced and Directed by Steven Carl McCasland (Onward Victoria, Charlie and Algernon, Eating Raoul), the short-lived musical by Arthur Laurents, Richard Maltby, Jr., and Charles Strouse will sing again at the famed venue on Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:00 and 9:30PM.
|
Barry Bostwick Reunites with Joanna Gleason for NICK AND NORA in Concert - 5/2/2017
As previously announced, Tony Award-winner Joanna Gleason will revisit Nick and Nora in a reunion concert presented by Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club. She will be joined by her original co-star, Tony Award winner Barry Bostwick (The Robber Bridegroom, Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show).
|
Nancy Opel-Led CURVY WIDOW Lands at George Street Playhouse - 5/2/2017
George Street Playhouse has announced that the new musical comedy Curvy Widow, starring Broadway's Nancy Opel (GSP's The Toxic Avenger, Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas), will be the fifth and final show of the New Brunswick theatre's 2016-17 season. The show runs May 2-21, 2017, with opening night scheduled for May 5, 2017.
|
JONAH: ON STAGE Sets Sail in Cinemas This Spring - 5/2/2017
For more than four decades, experiencing one of Sight & Sound's biblical stage epics meant a drive to Lancaster, PA or Branson, MO. But on May 2, 2017, all that is about to change when one of Sight & Sound's musical dramas splashes into movie theaters nationwide from Fathom Events for a special one-night presentation called JONAH: On Stage!.
|
NICK AND NORA Reunion Concert at 54 Below - 5/2/2017
As previously announced, Tony Award-winners Barry Bostwick and Joanna Gleason will revisit Nick and Nora in a reunion concert presented by Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, on May 2nd, 2017.
|
Hamish Linklater's THE WHIRLIGIG Begins at The New Group - 5/2/2017
The New Group has announced full casting for Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig, with Noah Bean, Jon DeVries, Alex Hurt, Jonny Orsini and Grace Van Patten, and as previously announced, Norbert Leo Butz, Zosia Mamet and Maura Tierney, set to appear in this world premiere directed by Scott Elliott.
|
Dive Into the Loch Ness Legend with FOSSILS at 59E59 - 5/2/2017
59E59 Theaters will present FOSSILS, by Bucket Club, directed by Nel Crouch. Produced by Bucket Club, in association with Farnham Maltings, FOSSILS begins performances on Tuesday, April 25 for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 14. Press Opening is Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM.
|
Struthers, Dilly, Chambers, Elrod & More Headed to CLUE at BCP - 5/2/2017
Bucks County Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler have announced details on the world premiere production of 'Clue: On Stage,' the outrageous new comedy adapted from the cult classic film. Performances begin May 2, 2017 with an official press opening on Saturday, May 6.
|
Critically Acclaimed Improvised Musical Comedy BLANK! THE MUSICAL Returns to New York for Nominations Day Performance - 5/2/2017
|
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Holds Open Call for 'Ti Moune' in NYC - 5/2/2017
The team behind ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, coming to Broadway in Fall 2017, has just announced it will be holding an open casting call in New York City on May 2nd.
|
New, Immersive Show SEEING YOU Bows Under The High Line - 5/2/2017
Seeing You, a new immersive experience beginning May 2, 2017, is now on sale through July 30, 2017. It was previously announced for a limited six-week engagement. Seeing You will be performed at a former meat market in the Meatpacking District, underneath The High Line, at 450 W 14th Street.
|
Melissa Errico Performs at Lincoln Center's 2017 Gala - 5/2/2017
Tony Award-nominated singer & actress Melissa Errico will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on Saturday, June 3 at 7pm for the NYC debut of her acclaimed concert 'Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim,' where she will lend her gorgeous voice to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, including songs from shows of his that she has starred in.
|
Season 10 Champ & Broadway Alum Alisan Porter Performs Live on NBC's THE VOICE Tonight - 5/2/2017
Season 10 winner and Broadway veteran Alisan Porter is set to perform her new single “Deep Water” on the Tuesday, May 2 (8-9 p.m.) live telecast of NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning series THE VOICE.
|
Cassidy & Maroulis Lead Gopnik & Shire's New Musical at Long Wharf - 5/3/2017
Long Wharf Theatre, under the director of Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein and Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, presents the world premiere of The Most Beautiful Room in New York, a new musical with book and lyrics by Adam Gopnik and music by David Shire, directed by Edelstein.
|
TARA TREMENDOUS 'Making Of' Series Leads Up to Show's Debut at 54 Below - 5/3/2017
Wonkybot Studios will launch its new original musical-based documentary web series Tara Tremendous: Making Of A Musical on May 3rd. Scroll down for the official trailer!
|
Carol Burnett Recognized as 'Champion of Children' in L.A. - 5/3/2017
The 29th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta will present award-winning actress and best-selling author Carol Burnett with The Colleagues Champion of Children Award, which honors those who have made a lasting impact on the lives of children.
|
Metropolitan Opera Guild Presents DIVAS AND DINNER: A SECOND HELPING OF FOOD AND OPERA - 5/4/2017
“If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.” –J.R.R. Tolkien, the British scholar & fantasy novelist born in 1892 and who lived until 1973, once said.
|
PACIFIC OVERTURES, Starring George Takei, Opens at Classic Stage - 5/4/2017
Classic Stage Company has announced complete casting for their upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Pacific Overtures, directed and designed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, beginning performances Thursday, April 6 at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Saturday, May 27.
|
THE WHIRLIGIG Begins Off-Broadway - 5/4/2017
The New Group has announced that Dolly Wells will join Noah Bean, Norbert Leo Butz, Jon DeVries, Alex Hurt, Zosia Mamet, Jonny Orsini and Grace Van Patten in Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig.
|
Kendrell L. Bowman Chats, Signs 'HOW TO PRODUCE A SHOW' at Drama Book Shop - 5/4/2017
Producer, director, writer and designer Kendrell L. Bowman's new book HOW TO PRODUCE A SHOW FROM YOUR COUCH is now available in paperback (via Amazon). The Drama Book Shop (250 West 40th Street) will welcome Mr. Bowman for a discussion and signing to celebrate the book on Thursday, May 4, 2017 beginning at 6 PM.
|
Rannells, Murin, Fontana & More Sing Music of Lewis Flinn at 54 Below - 5/4/2017
On May 4th, Lysistrata Jones composer, Lewis Flinn, will present an evening of his music at Feinstein's/54 Below sung by several Broadway favorites.
|
Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvaov Star in Concert With the LA Opera Orchestra - 5/4/2017
On May 4, 2017, LA Opera will present soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov in concert with the LA Opera Orchestra, conducted by Jader Bignamini. The concert will take place at 7:30pm at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, located at 135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012.
|
THIRTEEN Encores DUDU FISHER IN JERUSALEM Concert Special - 5/4/2017
The latest television concert special from Israeli Broadway star Dudu Fisher, who played Jean Valjean in Les Miserables productions in Israel, on Broadway, and in London's West End, as well as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof will air in the New York Metro area on Thirteen on Thursday, May 4 at 9 pm.
|
The Bells Are Ringing! MARRY HARRY Opens at York Theatre Company - 5/4/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, presents the Off-Broadway premiere of the new musical Marry Harry, with book by Jennifer Robbins (Hudson River Blues) and music and lyrics by Dan Martin and Michael Biello (In My Body, The Cousins Grimm). Performances began April 25, 2017 at for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening night is Thursday, May 4, 2017, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
Double Dose of Motherhood! Laura Benanti & Her Mom Team Up in Concert at 54 Below - 5/5/2017
Double the Benanti, double the chops, and a double dose of motherhood! Tony Award-winner and brand new mom Laura Benanti will be joining her mother Linda Benanti in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below this spring.
|
Nancy Opel-Led CURVY WIDOW Lands at George Street Playhouse - 5/5/2017
George Street Playhouse has announced that the new musical comedy Curvy Widow, starring Broadway's Nancy Opel (GSP's The Toxic Avenger, Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas), will be the fifth and final show of the New Brunswick theatre's 2016-17 season. The show runs May 2-21, 2017, with opening night scheduled for May 5, 2017.
|
Cynthia Erivo Headlines CLASSICAL ROOTS Concert in Cincinnati - 5/5/2017
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announces that the 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Actress in a Musical and 2017 Grammy Award winner, Cynthia Erivo, will headline its enormously popular annual Classical Roots concert at Crossroads Oakley in Cincinnati on Friday, May 5, 2017 (7:30 p.m.).
|
Broadway Vet Patti LaBelle Releases New Album BEL HOMMAGE - 5/5/2017
Today, legendary award-winning entertainer, Patti LaBelle, announced that she will release a new album entitled Bel Hommage on May 5, 2017.
|
Amas Musical Theatre's 'Teen Academy' Rocks HAIR - 5/5/2017
Amas Musical Theatre's Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy will present Hair: The American Tribal Rock Musical, the unique musical that changed the face of musical theatre during the late 1960s and became an overnight sensation.
|
Opera San Antonio Presents THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - 5/6/2017
Opera San Antonio presents THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, May 6-7, 2017.
|
Melissa Errico Fetes 'BROADWAY'S FAIR LADIES' at Caramoor - 5/6/2017
The American Songbook opens up on Caramoor's Music Room stage for its annual Benefit Concert, welcoming New York City-born actress, singer, recording artist and writer Melissa Errico.
|
Struthers, Dilly, Chambers, Elrod & More Headed to CLUE at BCP - 5/6/2017
Bucks County Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler have announced details on the world premiere production of 'Clue: On Stage,' the outrageous new comedy adapted from the cult classic film. Performances begin May 2, 2017 with an official press opening on Saturday, May 6.
|
Finley, Kuhn and More Celebrate Unsung Wordsmiths at 92Y - 5/6/2017
“Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend,” “The Nearness of You” and “As Time Goes By…” the songs are standards, but who wrote them? We celebrate the unsung wordsmiths behind some of the world's greatest songs — stellar artists like Leo Robin, Mack Gordon, Al Dubin and more — in the latest Rob Fisher (An American in Paris) and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) collaboration for L&L.
|
Send in the Season with The McKittrick's 'MAYFAIR' Masked Soiree - 5/6/2017
The McKittrick Hotel (530 W 27th Street), home of the immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More, continues its next wave of dance parties, The McKittrick Masquerade, with a masked soiree, Mayfair: A Surreal Dance Party, on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
|
San Francisco Opera Education Presents 2nd Annual ARIA FESTIVAL - 5/6/2017
|
Billy Porter Headlines, Is Honored at 2017 GLAAD Media Awards - 5/6/2017
GLAAD, the world's LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced today that it will honor Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter with the Vito Russo Award at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 6, 2017. The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.