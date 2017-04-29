Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/29/2017

The Bells Are Ringing! MARRY HARRY Opens at York Theatre Company - 5/4/2017 The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, presents the Off-Broadway premiere of the new musical Marry Harry, with book by Jennifer Robbins (Hudson River Blues) and music and lyrics by Dan Martin and Michael Biello (In My Body, The Cousins Grimm). Performances began April 25, 2017 at for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening night is Thursday, May 4, 2017, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

